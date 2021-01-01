What a load of bollocksThey were giving it the big one in 2020, £11m a year contract to Ancelotti plus whatever his son was on, around £65m spent on Godfrey, Allan & Doucoure plus whatever James cost them in wages, I suppose those deals were lower than market value due to the pandemic as well? you look at their outgoings and all they did was offload shite, around £4m for Schneiderlin & Dowell, every other outgoing was shite like Walcott, Tosun, Bolasie, Kenny & Moose Karen going out on loan and the likes of Niasse & Cuckoo Martina's contracts expiring, their losses are down to them pissing money up the wall and nothing else