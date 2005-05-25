« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1162562 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20480 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:25:14 am
Just noticed that Everton and Watford have the same kit sponsor. Any other examples of teams playing in the FA with the same sponsor?

Well they robbed zcars off them as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,440
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20481 on: Yesterday at 12:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:25:20 am
Wolves would appear to be a far better place to be than Goodison.
Everton are a deeply unattractive club with a well known and widely mocked toxic mindset and environment.

They are but I'm not sure footballers really think like that, he's clearly not wanted at Wolves, who are a smaller club. Everton also have Fatty in charge and while probably a useless manager is well known and liked for his playing career, a new stadium maybe on the way, Wolves could fall apart without Mendes etc. Despite the obvious and massive flaws to Everton they are still more attractive than Wolves IMHO
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20482 on: Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm »
They still appear to be throwing money around like they have some, probably moreso than Newcastle. I know they played a clever one on Richarlison but surely they are playing the books again. How they have got away with it I do not know but they must be close to the edge of something, surely?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20483 on: Yesterday at 02:12:46 pm »
Buy another player or two on a permanent and they'll have spent more than us again. My head has fallen off.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20484 on: Yesterday at 02:26:45 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:12:46 pm
Buy another player or two on a permanent and they'll have spent more than us again. My head has fallen off.
Their wage:turnover ratio has been terrible for years (95% last year - we were 65% for comparison!) so I assume they made a significant operating loss again last season.  They've got some high earners off the books this summer (Richarlison, Tosun, Delph, he-who-must-not-be-discussed) but I'd expect they've pretty much used up any savings on the new signings.  Tarkowski alone will be north of £100k/week.

At some point they are also going to have to pay some more to Spurs for Alli based on appearances.  I think the rest of their transfer fees are spread out over the next few years which is fine as long as they don't suffer a significant drop in income.

Hopefully Swiss Ramble will do another thread on Everton soon (his latest, that I know of, is here: https://twitter.com/swissramble/status/1510856945019801600?lang=en-GB)

Edit: They have a great opportunity to offload some absolute dross at the end of this season: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-everton/vertragsende/verein/29/vertragsendeJahr/2023.  Assuming they've not been relegated or gone bankrupt they will have a chance to rebuild sensibly.  A chance they won't take, of course.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:29:09 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20485 on: Yesterday at 02:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
They still appear to be throwing money around like they have some, probably moreso than Newcastle. I know they played a clever one on Richarlison but surely they are playing the books again. How they have got away with it I do not know but they must be close to the edge of something, surely?

They're buying players on tab, spreading the cost over 3-5 years and basically spending the PL money as soon as they got it on August 1st. It's just creative accounting, although obviously the PL should never have let them get away with their Covid allowance figures. Coady deal looks like it'll likely be made permanent but they're delaying the payment.

Newcastle will probably make more of a splash later in the window but seem keen to lay a marker down that they won't have their pants pulled down with fees. Ashworth is a canny operator.

I reckon if Leeds had gone down rather than Burnley they wouldn't have backed off so easy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:39:18 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20486 on: Yesterday at 02:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
They still appear to be throwing money around like they have some, probably moreso than Newcastle. I know they played a clever one on Richarlison but surely they are playing the books again. How they have got away with it I do not know but they must be close to the edge of something, surely?

And yet the Premier League is corrupt and the Sly 6 along with the 'powers that be' have it in for them
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20487 on: Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm »
Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62432408

Onani is Japanese for masturbation. Just saying.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20488 on: Yesterday at 07:23:49 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62432408

Onani is Japanese for masturbation. Just saying.

Onanism is an old biblical expression for masturbation.

https://www.gotquestions.org/onanism.html
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,323
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20489 on: Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:23:49 pm
Onanism is an old biblical expression for masturbation.

https://www.gotquestions.org/onanism.html

Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20490 on: Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.
Works for me
Logged
Nah.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,745
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20491 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm »
It's well known on here, but given they have mortgaged future PL TV money and are now spreading the cost of transfers over three to five years, relegation this season could kill them as a club.

 :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 568
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20492 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.
:wave :wave :wave
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20493 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
Funny how Rafa got to spend 1.5m and every other manager they've had in the last 10 yrs has spent like a drunken sailor.
Seems like he was just hired as a fall guy to get shut of certain players.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20494 on: Today at 08:16:37 am »
They spent the Richarlison money on a 20 year old midfielder... just what they needed.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20495 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm
It's well known on here, but given they have mortgaged future PL TV money and are now spreading the cost of transfers over three to five years, relegation this season could kill them as a club.

 :)

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20496 on: Today at 09:47:21 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.

Hmmm. I dont think the Bitters will be happy if he starts pulling out of violent tackles in the next Derby.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20497 on: Today at 12:43:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:47:21 am
Hmmm. I dont think the Bitters will be happy if he starts pulling out of violent tackles in the next Derby.

Not surprising, bitters lack coitusy.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,440
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20498 on: Today at 12:45:10 pm »
I'm not sure how much of a difference a midfielder (no matter how much potential) has to them
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20499 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:45:10 pm
I'm not sure how much of a difference a midfielder (no matter how much potential) has to them
I can only assume they've got a plan to pull a rabbit out of the hat for their forward line.

Even accounting for the injuries to Godfrey and Mina they've overstocked on central defenders.  They've only lost Delph from last season's midfield - a peripheral player for them at best - and they've brought in Onana and Gueye (or shortly will do) on top of signing Alli in January.  There was certainly plenty of scope to improve their midfield but, again, they're probably overstocked there.  The wage bills for their defence and midfield must be the highest outside of the "big six" by some distance.

Their forward line is like Norwich's last season where you look at it and just think "maybe a dozen goals from the lot of them".  The newly promoted sides look to have better forward options than them and I include Solanke in that assessment!  Broja seems to be the one they're constantly linked with but, despite looking pretty lively, he only scored six goals in 32 league appearances last season.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20500 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.
god help him, first time he shirks a tackle.  :)

ah it's all too easy though isn't it?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20501 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:47:21 am
Hmmm. I dont think the Bitters will be happy if he starts pulling out of violent tackles in the next Derby.
damn, beat me to it.

so to speak .... :)
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,570
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20502 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
How are they allowed to sign players, given the horrendous cheating of the FFP rules over the past 3 years?

I would have thought the minimum the PL/FA would have done when allowing them to get away with this, was to give them a warning that they need to be back under the threshold this year or else... I know they sold that snide prick for a hugely over-inflated fee (something dodgy there), but I assumed that was to clear some of the deficit. To now be splurging that money on other players really shouldn't be allowed.

And WTF Onana is doing going there is beyond me. He's supposed to have a lot of potential... well that's going to be drained out of him. Hopefully a slow and uncertain start, followed by the rabid tossers there turning on him.

I'm still gutted the unflushable turd stayed up again last season. This time I really want them and that fat Tory c*nt relegated.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,745
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20503 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:45:10 pm
I'm not sure how much of a difference a midfielder (no matter how much potential) has to them

If he does well, they sell him for a profit and keep the wolves at the door away for another season. That's pretty much it.

They might be spreading costs over several seasons, but you can bet they'll demand in cash up front for outgoings.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,089
  • JFT96
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20504 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm »
I thought they NEEDED to sell richarlison to balance to books. How are they now splashing the cash? I dont get it
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,057
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20505 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 02:39:54 pm
I thought they NEEDED to sell richarlison to balance to books. How are they now splashing the cash? I dont get it

It's the same BS from the PL - all threat no action.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20506 on: Today at 02:53:27 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 02:39:54 pm
I thought they NEEDED to sell richarlison to balance to books. How are they now splashing the cash? I dont get it
Creative bookkeeping.  The sale of Richarlison was to "balance the books" (hah!) for last season and to avoid punishment from the Premier League.  The accounts for last season closed on 30th June, not coincidentally the day Richarlison joined Spurs.  There's a bit about it in this Mirror article but needless to say other sources go a bit deeper on the subject than the Mirror  ;D

Quote from: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/tottenham-richarlison-contract-transfer-everton-27365183
The Goodison club needed at least £50m in what amounted to a process of balancing their books for the current financial year, which ends on Thursday. The sale of one of their best players was realistically the only way they could bring funds into the club so swiftly, and that explains the agreement so early in the transfer window, which has caused anger amongst much of the Blues fanbase.

They're now borrowing from the future again.  Onana is a bit of a change from their other signings of recent years as he may at least have some resale value.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20507 on: Today at 04:33:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:53:27 pm
Creative bookkeeping.  The sale of Richarlison was to "balance the books" (hah!) for last season and to avoid punishment from the Premier League.  The accounts for last season closed on 30th June, not coincidentally the day Richarlison joined Spurs.  There's a bit about it in this Mirror article but needless to say other sources go a bit deeper on the subject than the Mirror  ;D

They're now borrowing from the future again.  Onana is a bit of a change from their other signings of recent years as he may at least have some resale value.


Not by the time EFC have finished with him


(See Klaasen etc)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,345
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20508 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
Che Adams :lmao

Oh my

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20509 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Che Adams :lmao

Oh my

:lmao

If they signed him (or seemingly anybody for that matter) the fans would be more than happy to back it. Pretty much everyone they're bringing in has got the seal of approval because if it's what Lampard/Thelwell want it's definitely the right move. Ultimately it seems they're signing shite though.

Not exactly prolific at Prem level to put it mildly. One of his middle names is even Everton ffs.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:28 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20510 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:33:16 pm

Not by the time EFC have finished with him


(See Klaasen etc)
;D Fair point!

Klaasen did have some resale value though, it just happened to be about half of what Everton paid for him.  Allan, Doucoure, Mina, Townsend and Rondon (contracts up next summer) all look like joining Sandro, Walcott, Bolasie, Delph, Tosun etc. in leaving on free transfers.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,558
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20511 on: Today at 05:16:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Che Adams :lmao

Oh my

:lmao

One twatter account saying it's loan to buy, thought you were only allowed to register 2 players on loan?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,438
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20512 on: Today at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Che Adams :lmao

Oh my

:lmao
Commandante Che Adams?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,745
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20513 on: Today at 09:56:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:48:45 pm
It's the same BS from the PL - all threat no action.

They're going to go under.

Then Moshi-la will probably sue the PL for letting it happen because they signed off on the books.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Up
« previous next »
 