How are they allowed to sign players, given the horrendous cheating of the FFP rules over the past 3 years?



I would have thought the minimum the PL/FA would have done when allowing them to get away with this, was to give them a warning that they need to be back under the threshold this year or else... I know they sold that snide prick for a hugely over-inflated fee (something dodgy there), but I assumed that was to clear some of the deficit. To now be splurging that money on other players really shouldn't be allowed.



And WTF Onana is doing going there is beyond me. He's supposed to have a lot of potential... well that's going to be drained out of him. Hopefully a slow and uncertain start, followed by the rabid tossers there turning on him.



I'm still gutted the unflushable turd stayed up again last season. This time I really want them and that fat Tory c*nt relegated.