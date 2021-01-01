Coady is nothing more than a very average clogger, so he will fit right in there.
Apparently he's only missed one of Wolves Premier League games since they came back up. I've only ever seen him play when it's been against us and he wasn't particularly good or bad. He seemed to do a lot of shouting and organising which I presume is why Lampard wants him.
The BBC have got some cherry picked stats comparing him to the defenders Everton already have and he looks worse than any of them: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62464412
. The caveat being that I'm not really sure what "good" looks like with those stats - I presume having the lowest tackles per game, duels per game, duels won per game, clearances per game, second lowest interceptions per game and lowest tackle success isn't a good thing. Maybe being the spare man in a back three means those kind of stats are predictable?? Wolves let in 20-odd goals less than Everton last season so there is that.