« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 507 508 509 510 511 [512]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1157961 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,102
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20440 on: Yesterday at 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:47:48 pm

Players don't go there to win things.


Be near their grandma or cash, cannot think of any other reason
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,331
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20441 on: Yesterday at 08:17:32 pm »
Well this thoroughly debunks their asthma theory crap.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0crdjjv

9 minutes that exposes the story as fake news coming out of Russia.  :lmao

But Dave K said it was true!  And hes the most stupid person on earth!!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20442 on: Yesterday at 08:22:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:17:32 pm
Well this thoroughly debunks their asthma theory crap.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0crdjjv

9 minutes that exposes the story as fake news coming out of Russia.  :lmao

But Dave K said it was true!  And hes the most stupid person on earth!!

Fuckin redshite BBC coming to Liverpool's defence  :no :no :no
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,199
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20443 on: Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:17:32 pm
Well this thoroughly debunks their asthma theory crap.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0crdjjv

9 minutes that exposes the story as fake news coming out of Russia.  :lmao

But Dave K said it was true!  And hes the most stupid person on earth!!

Doesn't work outside the UK...

So what's the skinny?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20444 on: Yesterday at 08:50:35 pm »
You can listen hear thru the world service.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w3ct3k4z
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20445 on: Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm »
Proud Red Conor Coady joins them on loan
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20446 on: Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 06:45:06 pm

Be near their grandma or cash, cannot think of any other reason
Or to be near someone else's grandma?   ;)
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20447 on: Yesterday at 09:09:09 pm »
Basically confirms theyre playing that rotten back five system all season. And theyve somehow made their lineup slower.
Logged
AHA!

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20448 on: Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm »
Conor Coady joins on loan  :o
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20449 on: Yesterday at 09:27:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm
Conor Coady joins on loan  :o
They're going to play a back 9, aren't they?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,340
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20450 on: Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:27:25 pm
They're going to play a back 9, aren't they?

;D
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20451 on: Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm »
First man since Abel Xavier to play for both?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20452 on: Yesterday at 09:45:06 pm »
Another redshite trying to get the Ev relegated? It'll be tragic of he can't adjust to back 4.

Thing is, Frankie had far more talented defenders at Chelsea and still couldn't get them to stop leaking goals. With these new defensive signings he might get over-confident and try and attack which will be hilarious.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20453 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm
First man since Abel Xavier to play for both?
Westerveld.
Logged
AHA!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,340
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20454 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm
First man since Abel Xavier to play for both?

If we're not counting appearances, Andy Lonergan
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20455 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm »
Coady is nothing more than a very average clogger, so he will fit right in there.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20456 on: Yesterday at 10:09:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
Coady is nothing more than a very average clogger, so he will fit right in there.
Apparently he's only missed one of Wolves Premier League games since they came back up.  I've only ever seen him play when it's been against us and he wasn't particularly good or bad.  He seemed to do a lot of shouting and organising which I presume is why Lampard wants him.

The BBC have got some cherry picked stats comparing him to the defenders Everton already have and he looks worse than any of them: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62464412.  The caveat being that I'm not really sure what "good" looks like with those stats - I presume having the lowest tackles per game, duels per game, duels won per game, clearances per game, second lowest interceptions per game and lowest tackle success isn't a good thing.  Maybe being the spare man in a back three means those kind of stats are predictable??  Wolves let in 20-odd goals less than Everton last season so there is that.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20457 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm »
He's like a poor poor poorman's Carra. He's definitely going on the telly when the career is over.
Logged

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20458 on: Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm »
Looks like they are winning transfer window again. they just signed prime Baresi the way they are going on about him  :P
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,199
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20459 on: Yesterday at 10:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:50:35 pm
You can listen hear thru the world service.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w3ct3k4z

Ta mate.

Well, that puts the cat with the mice over at Goodison...lol.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20460 on: Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
Looks like they are winning transfer window again. they just signed prime Baresi the way they are going on about him  :P

Surprising they don't hate him for being a redshite
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20461 on: Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
Or to be near someone else's grandma?   ;)

Little kids'll be rooney all over the place...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,380
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20462 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
Coady is nothing more than a very average clogger, so he will fit right in there.

An average clogger? So their best player.

I did see on GoT that hes one of their three most valuable players, along with DCL and Tarcovski. I dont know if that was the posters estimation or they got it from transfermarket, but either way, it doesnt bode well.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,102
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20463 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
Thirty Seven 0-0 draws and they may be safe.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 507 508 509 510 511 [512]   Go Up
« previous next »
 