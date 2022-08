Saw a vague rumour linking them to Memphis Depay, which could work out a decent signing for them. Calvert-Lewin is unreliable and Rondon is atrocious, their only other goal threats come from hot and cold wingers.



I really like Depay but he's sort of everything in a player that Everton should be avoiding I reckon. He's had a couple of big injuries in the past, he's about 28/29 now, probably huge wages given he signed for Barca on a free. Every club he's played for have been far bigger than Everton too, I'm sure he'd want something better than them in the prime of his career.Former Man United flop, too. It's actually starting to make a lot of sense.As bad as their squad is now I can see it getting worse down the line. I think they're in a similar place to where they where at the end of Koeman/Allardyce. Quite a lot of older shite that'll have no re-sale value. Tarkowski and Coady are good for now but a bit short sighted, but a midfield consisting of the likes of Allan, Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Idrissa Gueye is incredible given the money they've spent. Absolutely nothing in attack either.