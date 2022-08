Some reporting Coady would be 12 million with add ons. West Ham wanted him too but he wants to go to Everton. Not the first time that's happened this week Not a bad signing as I say but again it's not exactly planning for the future bringing him, Tarkowski and Gueye in. Suppose they do need points now though.



It looks like a strategy to keep out of the bottom three until BMD is built at which point they think they'll mysteriously be transformed into a top six side again