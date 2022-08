These are doomed I feel. Wonder how long it is before the Dyche panic button will be hit.



That Patterson also looks like a clone of Coleman, down to the funny way he runs and screams at things. Obviously not a good thing for them paying £16m for a Coleman clone.



Oh and Alli is done at a high level I feel. Doesn’t look interested or motivated at all. He was right to leave Spurs but got the move all wrong.