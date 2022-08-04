« previous next »
Offline Persephone

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20320 on: August 4, 2022, 08:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  4, 2022, 06:07:29 pm
Southgate only picks him as a glorified jester as he's good for the team spirit. It's not like he's going to actually play him.

Had a quick look on the Wolves forum and the consensus is although they all like him for his time there, they'd sell him as he can't play in a back 4 which is how they're going to set up now. I'd say he's too nice for Everton but he's always been a bit of a prick when we play Wolves.
He certainly knows how to dive in the box and fly into tackles against us, he'd fit in at the Bitters.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,904
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20321 on: August 4, 2022, 08:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on August  4, 2022, 08:14:18 pm
He certainly knows how to dive in the box and fly into tackles against us, he'd fit in at the Bitters.

Ex Red so he's bound to give everything he has against us.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,958
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20322 on: August 4, 2022, 08:42:17 pm »
when your London office fantasy football chat openly jokes about the stunted, illogical, why-would-you possibility of picking just any, any at all ANY Everton players
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,173
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20323 on: August 4, 2022, 10:23:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2022, 08:33:26 pm
Ex Red so he's bound to give everything he has against us.
He's tried hard to stop us and dive for a pen but pretty sure he's given us an own goal plus a costly back pass in his time.
Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20324 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 am »
More productive than his time with us then.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,718
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20325 on: Yesterday at 09:32:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on August  4, 2022, 06:07:29 pm
Southgate only picks him as a glorified jester as he's good for the team spirit. It's not like he's going to actually play him.

Had a quick look on the Wolves forum and the consensus is although they all like him for his time there, they'd sell him as he can't play in a back 4 which is how they're going to set up now. I'd say he's too nice for Everton but he's always been a bit of a prick when we play Wolves.

Hes there to have someone Maguire can keep up with.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20326 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:32:24 am
Hes there to have someone Maguire can keep up with.
It's largely brushed over by the media but England have a poor set of central defenders.  Southgate may be naturally defensive anyway but he will also know that if he tries to hold a higher line and/or pick a generational talent at right back that his central defence will get shredded to pieces.

John Stone is the pick of the bunch but he's still prone to losing concentration.  After that you've got Maguire, Mings, Coady and White - each with at least one chronic fault to their games.  It's not long before you're looking at the three England lads at the back for Everton  :o

Compared to France, for example, it's a very limited talent pool.

I guess the appeal for Lampard is that he hopes Coady can do what he can't and that's organise a defence.  I wish him good luck on that!
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,718
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20327 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 am »
What about Tomori at Milan?  Is he any good?
Offline Chris~

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20328 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:44:32 am
It's largely brushed over by the media but England have a poor set of central defenders.  Southgate may be naturally defensive anyway but he will also know that if he tries to hold a higher line and/or pick a generational talent at right back that his central defence will get shredded to pieces.

John Stone is the pick of the bunch but he's still prone to losing concentration.  After that you've got Maguire, Mings, Coady and White - each with at least one chronic fault to their games.  It's not long before you're looking at the three England lads at the back for Everton  :o

Compared to France, for example, it's a very limited talent pool.

I guess the appeal for Lampard is that he hopes Coady can do what he can't and that's organise a defence.  I wish him good luck on that!
Poor Joe Gomez behind all of these
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,718
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20329 on: Yesterday at 10:01:06 am »
Exactly. Hes better than all of them. But Id rather our lads were kept away from Southgates dinosaur coaching.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20330 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:01:06 am
Exactly. Hes better than all of them. But Id rather our lads were kept away from Southgates dinosaur coaching.
Considering the last time he linked up with England it derailed his career for about 18 months I'm also very happy that he's not involved.  If Gomez became a regular for us in central defence again he'd surely be a shoe-in for the World Cup squad but probably not going to happen.
Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20331 on: Yesterday at 10:31:28 am »
Trent linked with Barca for £67 Million, the depth of football knowledge from Everton supporters :-

"that a huge amount of cash for a limited player"

:D :D :D

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,689
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20332 on: Yesterday at 10:35:51 am »
Quote from: btroom on August  4, 2022, 05:11:40 pm
why would Coady go there  ;D

Considering how he behaves when he plays us, he'd fit in perfectly.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,101
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20333 on: Yesterday at 11:40:40 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:31:28 am
Trent linked with Barca for £67 Million, the depth of football knowledge from Everton supporters :-

"that a huge amount of cash for a limited player"

:D :D :D



They were referring to the pigeon
Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,287
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20334 on: Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm »
With these looking likely to sign Onana and still wanting Gueye, they might end up playing the most turgid, negative shit in the league. Even more so than last year. Similar strategy. Sit deep, win the ball, welly it up the pitch for Gordon to chase so he can fall over and win a free-kick
Offline SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20335 on: Yesterday at 01:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:57:11 am
Poor Joe Gomez behind all of these
that's just fine with me if it keeps him away from the England squad.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20336 on: Yesterday at 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  4, 2022, 07:31:56 pm
Moshiri back to throwing all kinds of money about after turning the tap off for Rafa last summer.

Does seem strange, as though they have seemingly fulfilled some requirement of FFP and now seem to be throwing cash around in the hope they wont make any more losses.
Personally I cant see how they dont make losses this year. Their income is reduced due to Usmanovs dosh pipeline being turned off. They have not increased their shirt sponsorship money or seemingly replaced USM sponsorship of The Nags Rest aka Finch Farm or MegaFon for the Ladies teams.
Their other revenue streams from corporate hospitality is constrained.
The only route is prize money, or reducing the wage bill, or pushing losses down the road til next years accounts.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20337 on: Yesterday at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2022, 08:33:26 pm
Ex Red so he's bound to give everything he has against us.

Turned us down dontcha know
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20338 on: Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:31:28 am
Trent linked with Barca for £67 Million, the depth of football knowledge from Everton supporters :-

"that a huge amount of cash for a limited player"

:D :D :D


Barca havent got a pot to piss in. They are trying to bully players into leaving.
Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20339 on: Yesterday at 04:59:09 pm »
Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Been speaking to some people that know Onana well, this is what they told me: A thread:

Potentially the best young midfielder in European Football at this point, an Old fashion leader, very rare to find a personality like him.
2:53 PM · Aug 5, 2022·


I'm going 'Nyarko'd' before the World Cup break
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20340 on: Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm »
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20341 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:59:09 pm
Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Been speaking to some people that know Onana well, this is what they told me: A thread:

Potentially the best young midfielder in European Football at this point, an Old fashion leader, very rare to find a personality like him.
2:53 PM · Aug 5, 2022·


I'm going 'Nyarko'd' before the World Cup break

Hes a clickbaiter
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,066
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20342 on: Yesterday at 05:44:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:59:09 pm
Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Been speaking to some people that know Onana well, this is what they told me: A thread:

Potentially the best young midfielder in European Football at this point, an Old fashion leader, very rare to find a personality like him.
2:53 PM · Aug 5, 2022·


I'm going 'Nyarko'd' before the World Cup break

That sounds disconcertingly vague. I've been speaking to a lot of people who know Margot Robbie well and they told me well, you can guess the rest.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,834
  • Allez Allez Allez
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20343 on: Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,834
  • Allez Allez Allez
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20344 on: Yesterday at 05:51:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm
With these looking likely to sign Onana and still wanting Gueye, they might end up playing the most turgid, negative shit in the league. Even more so than last year. Similar strategy. Sit deep, win the ball, welly it up the pitch for Gordon to chase so he can fall over and win a free-kick
you mean the same as last year then?
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,218
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20345 on: Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm
With these looking likely to sign Onana and still wanting Gueye, they might end up playing the most turgid, negative shit in the league. Even more so than last year. Similar strategy. Sit deep, win the ball, welly it up the pitch for Gordon to chase so he can fall over and win a free-kick

They want Coady as well to go to a back 5, midfield cloggers and then punt it up to  the big man up front and get Gordon and Mcneil to win free kicks.

They will be a nightmare to play against though in just making it a dog of a game and playing for set plays. Just Joe Royle dogs of war and a shitter version of Moyes's Everton sides.
Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20346 on: Yesterday at 06:00:05 pm »
So they suddenly found money to buy players. where is FFP? dodgy as fuck that club
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,904
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20347 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm »
Offline mallin9

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20348 on: Yesterday at 06:01:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm
With these looking likely to sign Onana and still wanting Gueye, they might end up playing the most turgid, negative shit in the league. Even more so than last year. Similar strategy. Sit deep, win the ball, welly it up the pitch for Gordon to chase so he can fall over and win a free-kick

Been watching last seasons DVD then?
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,218
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20349 on: Yesterday at 06:05:48 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:00:05 pm
So they suddenly found money to buy players. where is FFP? dodgy as fuck that club

Burning through the TV money as soon as they get it. Lots of creative accounting as well, paying Burnley and Lille in installments over 5 years.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,750
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20350 on: Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:59:09 pm
Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Been speaking to some people that know Onana well, this is what they told me: A thread:

Potentially the best young midfielder in European Football at this point, an Old fashion leader, very rare to find a personality like him.
2:53 PM · Aug 5, 2022·


I'm going 'Nyarko'd' before the World Cup break

A very tall Belgian?

The latest incarnation of Elbows Fellaini.
Offline 67CherryRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20351 on: Yesterday at 06:54:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:59:09 pm
an Old fashion leader
Fashion? We now know why he chose Everton.
Offline Jshooters

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,245
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20352 on: Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm »
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20353 on: Today at 12:38:05 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
https://twitter.com/karenwa25048088/status/1555319211723030528?s=21&t=XkzjaqNfuR3t1Q3YEdCsmg

Paddy power are bullying them now.


I would imagine there are many blues who find this funny (albeit there will be a squad of blues refusing to bet in Paddy Power shops as well, for life)
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20354 on: Today at 12:40:25 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:31:28 am
Trent linked with Barca for £67 Million, the depth of football knowledge from Everton supporters :-

"that a huge amount of cash for a limited player"

:D :D :D
Cucurella must be the complete footballer to cost more than the speculated cost of TAA then, eh?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20355 on: Today at 12:40:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm
They want Coady as well to go to a back 5, midfield cloggers and then punt it up to  the big man up front and get Gordon and Mcneil to win free kicks.

They will be a nightmare to play against though in just making it a dog of a game and playing for set plays. Just Joe Royle dogs of war and a shitter version of Moyes's Everton sides.
Isn't Coady RS?
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20356 on: Today at 01:12:51 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:40:55 am
Isn't Coady RS?
According to his wiki page, he grew up a Liverpool fan.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20357 on: Today at 01:38:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:12:51 am
According to his wiki page, he grew up a Liverpool fan.
Completely unsuitable for the Born then?
