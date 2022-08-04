Hes there to have someone Maguire can keep up with.



It's largely brushed over by the media but England have a poor set of central defenders. Southgate may be naturally defensive anyway but he will also know that if he tries to hold a higher line and/or pick a generational talent at right back that his central defence will get shredded to pieces.John Stone is the pick of the bunch but he's still prone to losing concentration. After that you've got Maguire, Mings, Coady and White - each with at least one chronic fault to their games. It's not long before you're looking at the three England lads at the back for EvertonCompared to France, for example, it's a very limited talent pool.I guess the appeal for Lampard is that he hopes Coady can do what he can't and that's organise a defence. I wish him good luck on that!