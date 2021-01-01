Southgate only picks him as a glorified jester as he's good for the team spirit. It's not like he's going to actually play him.



Had a quick look on the Wolves forum and the consensus is although they all like him for his time there, they'd sell him as he can't play in a back 4 which is how they're going to set up now. I'd say he's too nice for Everton but he's always been a bit of a prick when we play Wolves.



He certainly knows how to dive in the box and fly into tackles against us, he'd fit in at the Bitters.