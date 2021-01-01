Southgate only picks him as a glorified jester as he's good for the team spirit. It's not like he's going to actually play him. Had a quick look on the Wolves forum and the consensus is although they all like him for his time there, they'd sell him as he can't play in a back 4 which is how they're going to set up now. I'd say he's too nice for Everton but he's always been a bit of a prick when we play Wolves.
He certainly knows how to dive in the box and fly into tackles against us, he'd fit in at the Bitters.
Ex Red so he's bound to give everything he has against us.
