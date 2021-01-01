How you know when something's made up... it includes the line "the player prefers Everton over *insert other club*". Onana really prefers a relegation battle at Everton to chasing Europe with West Ham?! I'd take Liverpool as a city over London any day but history shows London is a big pull for multimillionaire footballers moving from overseas.



I can understand that though.Thing is London is big enough to get lost in, with enough hiding places for the superwealthy, even as a world famous footballing millionaire. Aside from there being less things for millionaires to do in Liverpool, most footballers in Liverpool would find themselves getting mobbed the second they step into town, so I think in general they don´t venture in much and stay in their rich and quiet enclaves in Cheshire and Formby. And I imagine the same goes for most cities in Britain with big clubs.The merits of Liverpool versus London, of which there are many, don´t matter so much if they can´t enjoy those merits. Their families on the other hand. Klopp´s said it a few times that he doesn´t go into Liverpool much, and can´t get to know it so intimately, instead relying on Ulla to let him know whats going on.