Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1146003 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20280 on: Yesterday at 04:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 02:43:29 pm


Hes harping about injuries without harping about injuries.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20281 on: Yesterday at 05:37:52 pm »
DCL only out for a month but it's a problem given that Lampard's transfer strategy is to wait to see who Chelsea will let him have before the end of that month.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20282 on: Yesterday at 05:49:38 pm »
'The Wall'

From Silva out to Rafa out, I've seen it all.
The oracle speaks on the Bullens Road wall.
Get Big Dunc in and get Ancelotti out.
Jose Mourinho is our man, once the shout.

Time to get in the one and only Fat Sam
Pay him in gravy to get us out of this jam.
Fuck off David Moyes...sack the board.
Get rid of Bill Kenwright, the fuckin fraud.

Do one Koeman, you useless Dutch prick.
Piss off Walter, scribbled on the blue brick.
Fuck off everything red...get Unsy back.
Nah fuck that, he's shit too, give him the sack.

Vítor Pereira out...before he was even in!
We want Fat Frank as Klopp he'd love to chin!
Demand and protest all you like on "The Wall'
You'll continue to be shite and win fuck all!



 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20283 on: Yesterday at 06:17:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
The most goals he's got in the league in one season is 16, and that was the behind closed doors purple patch season. I think it'd be safe to predict now with the injuries he's picking up that he's going to be a crock for the 2nd half of his career. He'll not get back to that level he was briefly at.

Reckon this reeks of a 40 million move for Broja on the last day to win the Summer '22 window.
That September/October purple patch was ridiculous.  I remember him bundling in goals where he kicked the ball onto himself and it looped in, where rebounds hit him and crept over the line, where weak attempts somehow deceived the goalkeeper etc.  Of course they all count but he's 25 and has shown no indication before or since that he's a 20-goal-a-season forward.

That purple patch also came when he was primarily playing as part of a front two with Richarlison and he was able to get onto the end of loads of crosses.  Everton don't have anybody they can realistically partner up-front with him and I'm not sure Lampard would play that way even if he had the players.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20284 on: Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:17:59 pm
That September/October purple patch was ridiculous.  I remember him bundling in goals where he kicked the ball onto himself and it looped in, where rebounds hit him and crept over the line, where weak attempts somehow deceived the goalkeeper etc.  Of course they all count but he's 25 and has shown no indication before or since that he's a 20-goal-a-season forward.

That purple patch also came when he was primarily playing as part of a front two with Richarlison and he was able to get onto the end of loads of crosses.  Everton don't have anybody they can realistically partner up-front with him and I'm not sure Lampard would play that way even if he had the players.

It was all a bit Jelavic.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20285 on: Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm
It was all a bit Jelavic.


Jellyfish was better than Torres, dontcha know?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20286 on: Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:49:38 pm
'The Wall'

From Silva out to Rafa out, I've seen it all.
The oracle speaks on the Bullens Road wall.
Get Big Dunc in and get Ancelotti out.
Jose Mourinho is our man, once the shout.

Time to get in the one and only Fat Sam
Pay him in gravy to get us out of this jam.
Fuck off David Moyes...sack the board.
Get rid of Bill Kenwright, the fuckin fraud.

Do one Koeman, you useless Dutch prick.
Piss off Walter, scribbled on the blue brick.
Fuck off everything red...get Unsy back.
Nah fuck that, he's shit too, give him the sack.

Vítor Pereira out...before he was even in!
We want Fat Frank as Klopp he'd love to chin!
Demand and protest all you like on "The Wall'
You'll continue to be shite and win fuck all!
They could be heading into stormy Waters this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20287 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:09:59 pm
Theyll pin their hopes on a lad with the unlikely name of Dobbin;

https://www.britisheventing.com/about/people-and-horses/horse-profiles/DOBBIN-THE-MULE-87857
Gone out on loan to Derby now too.

Such a bizarre club :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20288 on: Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm »
This lot need a great finish to the transfer window if theyre going to get anyone in the Merseyside XI. They currently dont even have one player that would get one our bench.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20289 on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Gone out on loan to Derby now too.

Such a bizarre club :D

So it's now just injured DCL and Rondon?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20290 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:09:59 pm
Theyll pin their hopes on a lad with the unlikely name of Dobbin;

https://www.britisheventing.com/about/people-and-horses/horse-profiles/DOBBIN-THE-MULE-87857
My bluenose mate reckons this is a dead cert.
I think eeyore to know better.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20291 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
This lot need a great finish to the transfer window if theyre going to get anyone in the Merseyside XI. They currently dont even have one player that would get one our bench.

Remembering the FA Cup from a few years back, we beat this lot with our bench. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20292 on: Yesterday at 11:15:07 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Gone out on loan to Derby now too.

Such a bizarre club :D

Let the fewm commence.

On Toffeeweb a couple of weeks ago they were hoping Simms and Dobbin would be getting games.

They are, just not with Everton. But yes, bizarre.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20293 on: Today at 08:26:05 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20294 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
So they have a Tory for a manager, they had a dodgy Russian investor and now they are clamouring for a homophobic ex player to return. The Peoples Club.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20295 on: Today at 08:48:45 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Remembering the FA Cup from a few years back, we beat this lot with our bench. ;D

Wasn't even our bench really. We were much weaker than that! After Milner went off early, our team was:

Adrian, Larouci, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi.

Probably looks stronger now than it felt back then with Phillips, Williams, Jones and Elliott since coming more to the fore, but they were all firmly U23/U18 players back then. Minamino had also only signed a few days prior.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20296 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:26:05 am
https://twitter.com/gffn/status/1554950963454173186?s=21&t=z7hukg04ScS9nVqBrKUwEA
How you know when something's made up... it includes the line "the player prefers Everton over *insert other club*".  Onana really prefers a relegation battle at Everton to chasing Europe with West Ham?!  I'd take Liverpool as a city over London any day but history shows London is a big pull for multimillionaire footballers moving from overseas.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20297 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
I live in that London. Liverpool has everything you need. It is a fine city. So fine, wifey and I holiday there. (cheap beer)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20298 on: Today at 11:43:14 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:34:42 am
How you know when something's made up... it includes the line "the player prefers Everton over *insert other club*".  Onana really prefers a relegation battle at Everton to chasing Europe with West Ham?!  I'd take Liverpool as a city over London any day but history shows London is a big pull for multimillionaire footballers moving from overseas.

I can understand that though.

Thing is London is big enough to get lost in, with enough hiding places for the superwealthy, even as a world famous footballing millionaire. Aside from there being less things for millionaires to do in Liverpool, most footballers in Liverpool would find themselves getting mobbed the second they step into town, so I think in general they don´t venture in much and stay in their rich and quiet enclaves in Cheshire and Formby. And I imagine the same goes for most cities in Britain with big clubs.

The merits of Liverpool versus London, of which there are many, don´t matter so much if they can´t enjoy those merits. Their families on the other hand. Klopp´s said it a few times that he doesn´t go into Liverpool much, and can´t get to know it so intimately, instead relying on Ulla to let him know whats going on.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20299 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:34:42 am
How you know when something's made up... it includes the line "the player prefers Everton over *insert other club*".  Onana really prefers a relegation battle at Everton to chasing Europe with West Ham?!  I'd take Liverpool as a city over London any day but history shows London is a big pull for multimillionaire footballers moving from overseas.

But its the delusion of the replies We are bigger than West Ham that get me.
Also the fact that they are being linked with midfielders when their striking options appear to be Rondon and Calvert Sick Note Lewin.
Playing Dele as a false 9 is a genius idea, though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20300 on: Today at 01:25:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:34:42 am
How you know when something's made up... it includes the line "the player prefers Everton over *insert other club*".  Onana really prefers a relegation battle at Everton to chasing Europe with West Ham?!  I'd take Liverpool as a city over London any day but history shows London is a big pull for multimillionaire footballers moving from overseas.

The Pigeon Loft is going spare so thats a bonus.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20301 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:25:39 pm
But its the delusion of the replies We are bigger than West Ham that get me.
Also the fact that they are being linked with midfielders when their striking options appear to be Rondon and Calvert Sick Note Lewin.
Playing Dele as a false 9 is a genius idea, though.

It'll just be Everton throwing daft wages at him, their wage bill has been a lot higher than West Ham and they have just released a lot of high earners.

Same reason Lingard chose Forest over West Ham.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20302 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:28:30 pm
It'll just be Everton throwing daft wages at him, their wage bill has been a lot higher than West Ham and they have just released a lot of high earners.

Same reason Lingard chose Forest over West Ham.

Lingard  probably had one big contract left after wasting his youth in Uniteds setup. Unless they find a way of replacing the pigeons goals and keeping DCL fit,m they will struggle.
I expect they are hoping Gray and Townsend will step up.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20303 on: Today at 01:36:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:25:52 pm
The Pigeon Loft is going spare so thats a bonus.

Did Big Dunc take his stock with him when he left?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20304 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:36:02 pm
Lingard  probably had one big contract left after wasting his youth in Uniteds setup. Unless they find a way of replacing the pigeons goals and keeping DCL fit,m they will struggle.
I expect they are hoping Gray and Townsend will step up.
I don't think Townsend will even be stepping up off the treatment table until after the World Cup.  McNeil seems to be his replacement and, like Gray, he's not exactly got a stellar goal-scoring record.  1 goal in 20 games and 1 in 10 respectively.

I've only just realised that Rondon is banned for the first game.  Everton's non-existent attack against Chelsea's cobbled together defence - which is going to be the least worst?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20305 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
With 2 tough first games (Chelsea and Villa) the games 4/5 being Brentford and Leeds away, who will be up for this. That Forest home game in between becomes a really important fixture. Come on Neco.


A poor start and it will test their mentality (and Frank's)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20306 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm »
6 weeks for DCL according to Lampard

Also rumored to Conor Coady again. Fkn redshite!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20307 on: Today at 02:26:01 pm »
Dont they have enough centre backs that can barely move?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20308 on: Today at 02:30:31 pm »
https://twitter.com/rogerefc/status/1554903683208515584?s=21&t=z7hukg04ScS9nVqBrKUwEA

They still dont see how fucked their accounts are. Total delusion.
Whinging about FFP preventing them spending money they dont have. Whereas the big six seem to have money to spare. Its all so unfair.
 
Perhaps because the 6  are successful and win things and qualify for Europe and stuff.
One of them moaning about TV only wanting to show top clubs, and not Everton, when they themselves boo the shite that is served up.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20309 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:22:33 pm
6 weeks for DCL according to Lampard

Also rumored to Conor Coady again. Fkn redshite!!!
Takes him up to New York Fashion week then?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20310 on: Today at 02:32:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:45:30 pm
I don't think Townsend will even be stepping up off the treatment table until after the World Cup.  McNeil seems to be his replacement and, like Gray, he's not exactly got a stellar goal-scoring record.  1 goal in 20 games and 1 in 10 respectively.

I've only just realised that Rondon is banned for the first game.  Everton's non-existent attack against Chelsea's cobbled together defence - which is going to be the least worst?

Chelsea always shit themselves at Goodison.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20311 on: Today at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:32:29 pm
Chelsea always shit themselves at Goodison.

That said, they gifted Everton 3 points last season
