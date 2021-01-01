'The Wall'



From Silva out to Rafa out, I've seen it all.

The oracle speaks on the Bullens Road wall.

Get Big Dunc in and get Ancelotti out.

Jose Mourinho is our man, once the shout.



Time to get in the one and only Fat Sam

Pay him in gravy to get us out of this jam.

Fuck off David Moyes...sack the board.

Get rid of Bill Kenwright, the fuckin fraud.



Do one Koeman, you useless Dutch prick.

Piss off Walter, scribbled on the blue brick.

Fuck off everything red...get Unsy back.

Nah fuck that, he's shit too, give him the sack.



Vítor Pereira out...before he was even in!

We want Fat Frank as Klopp he'd love to chin!

Demand and protest all you like on "The Wall'

You'll continue to be shite and win fuck all!







