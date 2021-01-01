Remembering the FA Cup from a few years back, we beat this lot with our bench.
Wasn't even our bench really. We were much weaker than that! After Milner went off early, our team was:
Adrian, Larouci, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi.
Probably looks stronger now than it felt back then with Phillips, Williams, Jones and Elliott since coming more to the fore, but they were all firmly U23/U18 players back then. Minamino had also only signed a few days prior.