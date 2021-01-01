« previous next »
Offline Peabee

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20280 on: Yesterday at 04:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 02:43:29 pm


Hes harping about injuries without harping about injuries.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20281 on: Yesterday at 05:37:52 pm »
DCL only out for a month but it's a problem given that Lampard's transfer strategy is to wait to see who Chelsea will let him have before the end of that month.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20282 on: Yesterday at 05:49:38 pm »
'The Wall'

From Silva out to Rafa out, I've seen it all.
The oracle speaks on the Bullens Road wall.
Get Big Dunc in and get Ancelotti out.
Jose Mourinho is our man, once the shout.

Time to get in the one and only Fat Sam
Pay him in gravy to get us out of this jam.
Fuck off David Moyes...sack the board.
Get rid of Bill Kenwright, the fuckin fraud.

Do one Koeman, you useless Dutch prick.
Piss off Walter, scribbled on the blue brick.
Fuck off everything red...get Unsy back.
Nah fuck that, he's shit too, give him the sack.

Vítor Pereira out...before he was even in!
We want Fat Frank as Klopp he'd love to chin!
Demand and protest all you like on "The Wall'
You'll continue to be shite and win fuck all!



 
Online thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20283 on: Yesterday at 06:17:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
The most goals he's got in the league in one season is 16, and that was the behind closed doors purple patch season. I think it'd be safe to predict now with the injuries he's picking up that he's going to be a crock for the 2nd half of his career. He'll not get back to that level he was briefly at.

Reckon this reeks of a 40 million move for Broja on the last day to win the Summer '22 window.
That September/October purple patch was ridiculous.  I remember him bundling in goals where he kicked the ball onto himself and it looped in, where rebounds hit him and crept over the line, where weak attempts somehow deceived the goalkeeper etc.  Of course they all count but he's 25 and has shown no indication before or since that he's a 20-goal-a-season forward.

That purple patch also came when he was primarily playing as part of a front two with Richarlison and he was able to get onto the end of loads of crosses.  Everton don't have anybody they can realistically partner up-front with him and I'm not sure Lampard would play that way even if he had the players.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20284 on: Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:17:59 pm
That September/October purple patch was ridiculous.  I remember him bundling in goals where he kicked the ball onto himself and it looped in, where rebounds hit him and crept over the line, where weak attempts somehow deceived the goalkeeper etc.  Of course they all count but he's 25 and has shown no indication before or since that he's a 20-goal-a-season forward.

That purple patch also came when he was primarily playing as part of a front two with Richarlison and he was able to get onto the end of loads of crosses.  Everton don't have anybody they can realistically partner up-front with him and I'm not sure Lampard would play that way even if he had the players.

It was all a bit Jelavic.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20285 on: Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm
It was all a bit Jelavic.


Jellyfish was better than Torres, dontcha know?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20286 on: Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:49:38 pm
'The Wall'

From Silva out to Rafa out, I've seen it all.
The oracle speaks on the Bullens Road wall.
Get Big Dunc in and get Ancelotti out.
Jose Mourinho is our man, once the shout.

Time to get in the one and only Fat Sam
Pay him in gravy to get us out of this jam.
Fuck off David Moyes...sack the board.
Get rid of Bill Kenwright, the fuckin fraud.

Do one Koeman, you useless Dutch prick.
Piss off Walter, scribbled on the blue brick.
Fuck off everything red...get Unsy back.
Nah fuck that, he's shit too, give him the sack.

Vítor Pereira out...before he was even in!
We want Fat Frank as Klopp he'd love to chin!
Demand and protest all you like on "The Wall'
You'll continue to be shite and win fuck all!
They could be heading into stormy Waters this season
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20287 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:09:59 pm
Theyll pin their hopes on a lad with the unlikely name of Dobbin;

https://www.britisheventing.com/about/people-and-horses/horse-profiles/DOBBIN-THE-MULE-87857
Gone out on loan to Derby now too.

Such a bizarre club :D
Offline JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20288 on: Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm »
This lot need a great finish to the transfer window if theyre going to get anyone in the Merseyside XI. They currently dont even have one player that would get one our bench.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20289 on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Gone out on loan to Derby now too.

Such a bizarre club :D

So it's now just injured DCL and Rondon?
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20290 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:09:59 pm
Theyll pin their hopes on a lad with the unlikely name of Dobbin;

https://www.britisheventing.com/about/people-and-horses/horse-profiles/DOBBIN-THE-MULE-87857
My bluenose mate reckons this is a dead cert.
I think eeyore to know better.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20291 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
This lot need a great finish to the transfer window if theyre going to get anyone in the Merseyside XI. They currently dont even have one player that would get one our bench.

Remembering the FA Cup from a few years back, we beat this lot with our bench. ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20292 on: Yesterday at 11:15:07 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Gone out on loan to Derby now too.

Such a bizarre club :D

Let the fewm commence.

On Toffeeweb a couple of weeks ago they were hoping Simms and Dobbin would be getting games.

They are, just not with Everton. But yes, bizarre.
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20293 on: Today at 08:26:05 am »
Offline JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20294 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
So they have a Tory for a manager, they had a dodgy Russian investor and now they are clamouring for a homophobic ex player to return. The Peoples Club.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20295 on: Today at 08:48:45 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Remembering the FA Cup from a few years back, we beat this lot with our bench. ;D

Wasn't even our bench really. We were much weaker than that! After Milner went off early, our team was:

Adrian, Larouci, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi.

Probably looks stronger now than it felt back then with Phillips, Williams, Jones and Elliott since coming more to the fore, but they were all firmly U23/U18 players back then. Minamino had also only signed a few days prior.
Online thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20296 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:26:05 am
https://twitter.com/gffn/status/1554950963454173186?s=21&t=z7hukg04ScS9nVqBrKUwEA
How you know when something's made up... it includes the line "the player prefers Everton over *insert other club*".  Onana really prefers a relegation battle at Everton to chasing Europe with West Ham?!  I'd take Liverpool as a city over London any day but history shows London is a big pull for multimillionaire footballers moving from overseas.
Online boots

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20297 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
I live in that London. Liverpool has everything you need. It is a fine city. So fine, wifey and I holiday there. (cheap beer)
