Hes harping about injuries without harping about injuries.
DCL only out for a month but it's a problem given that Lampard's transfer strategy is to wait to see who Chelsea will let him have before the end of that month.
'The Wall'

From Silva out to Rafa out, I've seen it all.
The oracle speaks on the Bullens Road wall.
Get Big Dunc in and get Ancelotti out.
Jose Mourinho is our man, once the shout.

Time to get in the one and only Fat Sam
Pay him in gravy to get us out of this jam.
Fuck off David Moyes...sack the board.
Get rid of Bill Kenwright, the fuckin fraud.

Do one Koeman, you useless Dutch prick.
Piss off Walter, scribbled on the blue brick.
Fuck off everything red...get Unsy back.
Nah fuck that, he's shit too, give him the sack.

Vítor Pereira out...before he was even in!
We want Fat Frank as Klopp he'd love to chin!
Demand and protest all you like on "The Wall'
You'll continue to be shite and win fuck all!



 
The most goals he's got in the league in one season is 16, and that was the behind closed doors purple patch season. I think it'd be safe to predict now with the injuries he's picking up that he's going to be a crock for the 2nd half of his career. He'll not get back to that level he was briefly at.

Reckon this reeks of a 40 million move for Broja on the last day to win the Summer '22 window.
That September/October purple patch was ridiculous.  I remember him bundling in goals where he kicked the ball onto himself and it looped in, where rebounds hit him and crept over the line, where weak attempts somehow deceived the goalkeeper etc.  Of course they all count but he's 25 and has shown no indication before or since that he's a 20-goal-a-season forward.

That purple patch also came when he was primarily playing as part of a front two with Richarlison and he was able to get onto the end of loads of crosses.  Everton don't have anybody they can realistically partner up-front with him and I'm not sure Lampard would play that way even if he had the players.
