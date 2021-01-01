Can't see them getting much more out of Calvert Lewin than they did last season. He's a crock now.



With his influence being reduced and Richarlison gone they're going to struggle for goals. Rondon is their backup, Moise Kean might as well not exist, Townsend is also crocked, Gray might get you five a season if you're lucky and McNeill averages two a season in all comps.



Seen quite a few blues say that Chelsea is a bit of a free hit, problem is that fixture was three points last season. Lose it and you're already on the wrong foot. I can't see their away record improving this season, either.