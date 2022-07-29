Mcneil scores on his debut, theyve won the transfer window lads.
Twice he's scored. Golden Boot on the way.
Dwight McNeil off the mark quicker than Núñez managed for us. The power shift is on.
I've a horrible feeling they're going to build enough to get to the point of no return and then get out the begging bowl. For the city I hope they get it built and it's as good as the design but I don't want the council to have to pay any money towards it as Fat Joe was keen to do previously.On the face of it Moshiri is gambling a lot on this. Sunderland are a comparable club with a decent, new-ish stadium but, outside the Premier League, have a valuation of £30m. Moshiri is going to be on the hook for over £1bn if he sees the stadium through to the end.
I thought the Paul Stratton gesture was top class from EFC, he deserves that moment. That said I thought it was Rondon till I saw his name on the shirt.
Nice gesture.Anyway enough of the serious stuff and back to the piss taking.
Once Gana is confirmed will be interested to hear how signing a homophobe still leaves them the moral high ground.
Espanyol to be fair have won a couple of trophies this century and been to a European Final.
Bad day for the shite with their third favourite team getting stuffed by Jurgens crazy Reds.
We have won more trophies today than these have in 27 years.
Good of Darwin to mark the 27 years...
Every time he scores the watching blues will be reminded of the 27 years of hurt. Bet they cant wait til its 28 years. Who is our number 28?
Another Fab player
First time i'm seeing closeup of the build. how quickly this went up in last 3 months and the material used doesn't scream 600m budget stadium does it? https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1553674328104894464
I can honestly say I am amazed at the progress they are making, but the funds for it must be near exhausted by now. They are massively, massively in debt, I am not sure what the plan is, build the base and hope for Russian funds later?
Reach the point of no return then get the begging bowl out at the council? Mind you, that ship sailed once Chippy was exposed and binned off.
It's funny seeing these trying to bask in some distant reflected glory by associating themselves with the England women's win because one of the scorers used to play for them.
If they run out of money think the site could fairly easily be converted to a multi storey car park.
Posting again for those that aren't aware of some of Gana's recent actions.https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/sports/soccer/psg-idrissa-gana-gueye.html
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]