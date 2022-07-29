« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1139895 times)

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20200 on: July 29, 2022, 09:33:55 pm »
Dwight McNeil off the mark quicker than Núñez managed for us. The power shift is on.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,813
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20201 on: July 29, 2022, 09:34:22 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on July 29, 2022, 09:31:57 pm
Mcneil scores on his debut, theyve won the transfer window lads.
Quote from: 4pool on July 29, 2022, 09:33:11 pm
Twice he's scored. Golden Boot on the way.
Powershift is well and truly back on.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20202 on: July 29, 2022, 09:45:35 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on July 29, 2022, 09:33:55 pm
Dwight McNeil off the mark quicker than Núñez managed for us. The power shift is on.
Ah well. Thats the player of the season sorted aswell.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,075
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20203 on: July 29, 2022, 11:57:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 29, 2022, 10:06:54 am
I've a horrible feeling they're going to build enough to get to the point of no return and then get out the begging bowl.  For the city I hope they get it built and it's as good as the design but I don't want the council to have to pay any money towards it as Fat Joe was keen to do previously.

On the face of it Moshiri is gambling a lot on this.  Sunderland are a comparable club with a decent, new-ish stadium but, outside the Premier League, have a valuation of £30m.  Moshiri is going to be on the hook for over £1bn if he sees the stadium through to the end.


I think commissioners are still controlling some of LCC functions for a couple of years and I don't think the council has any money. If Chippie had still been in full power with his cronies, that strategy would have worked. I suspect there are councillors who would not be happy with accepting bailing out EFC when the city has bigger challenges.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,075
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20204 on: July 30, 2022, 01:33:07 am »
I thought the Paul Stratton gesture was top class from EFC, he deserves that moment.


That said I thought it was Rondon till I saw his name on the shirt.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20205 on: July 30, 2022, 01:55:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 30, 2022, 01:33:07 am
I thought the Paul Stratton gesture was top class from EFC, he deserves that moment.


That said I thought it was Rondon till I saw his name on the shirt.

Just saw that on Twitter ,very nice moment. Top class.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,709
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20206 on: July 30, 2022, 09:41:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 30, 2022, 01:33:07 am
I thought the Paul Stratton gesture was top class from EFC, he deserves that moment.


That said I thought it was Rondon till I saw his name on the shirt.

Nice gesture.

Anyway enough of the serious stuff and back to the piss taking.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20207 on: July 30, 2022, 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 30, 2022, 09:41:23 am
Nice gesture.

Anyway enough of the serious stuff and back to the piss taking.

Bit hard to take the piss right now after they just won the transfer window and player of the season, sat with the curtains shut just in case the parade goes by here
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,075
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20208 on: July 30, 2022, 03:41:29 pm »
That Kyiv game has probably set there mental state to where it normally is this time of year, despite their experiences of reality.


McNeil, world beater, safe, DCL back on form, Gordon world beater, Lampard the future.




We'll see shall we
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20209 on: July 30, 2022, 04:21:20 pm »
Once Gana is confirmed will be interested to hear how signing a homophobe still leaves them the moral high ground.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,038
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20210 on: July 30, 2022, 04:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 30, 2022, 04:21:20 pm
Once Gana is confirmed will be interested to hear how signing a homophobe still leaves them the moral high ground.

Don't worry, they'll find a way
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20211 on: July 30, 2022, 07:49:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 29, 2022, 03:09:11 pm
Espanyol to be fair have won a couple of trophies this century and been to a European Final.

If you want to compare the rivalry between Liverpool and Everton, it would be fairer to compare it to that of Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,491
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20212 on: July 30, 2022, 09:00:09 pm »
Bad day for the shite with their third favourite team getting stuffed by Jurgens crazy Reds.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20213 on: July 30, 2022, 09:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 30, 2022, 09:00:09 pm
Bad day for the shite with their third favourite team getting stuffed by Jurgens crazy Reds.
And their first team losing to Atletico as well.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20214 on: July 30, 2022, 09:10:55 pm »
We have won more trophies today than these have in 27 years.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20215 on: July 30, 2022, 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July 30, 2022, 09:10:55 pm
We have won more trophies today than these have in 27 years.
Good of Darwin to mark the 27 years...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20216 on: July 30, 2022, 09:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 30, 2022, 09:26:37 pm
Good of Darwin to mark the 27 years...
Every time he scores the watching blues will be reminded of the 27 years of hurt. Bet they cant wait til its 28 years. Who is our number 28?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,491
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20217 on: July 30, 2022, 09:37:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July 30, 2022, 09:36:59 pm
Every time he scores the watching blues will be reminded of the 27 years of hurt. Bet they cant wait til its 28 years. Who is our number 28?
Another Fab player
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20218 on: July 30, 2022, 09:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 30, 2022, 09:37:26 pm
Another Fab player
Should be making himself established next year and can see him scoring a lot of goals.
Guess they will be looking forward to 29 years?
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20219 on: July 30, 2022, 09:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 30, 2022, 09:26:37 pm
Good of Darwin to mark the 27 years...

It's about time Everton evolved and stopped buying shite and followed our example of natural selection of boss players
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20220 on: Yesterday at 07:00:59 pm »
First time i'm seeing closeup of the build. how quickly this went up in last 3 months and the material used doesn't scream 600m budget stadium does it?  :-\

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1553674328104894464
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20221 on: Yesterday at 08:27:00 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 07:00:59 pm
First time i'm seeing closeup of the build. how quickly this went up in last 3 months and the material used doesn't scream 600m budget stadium does it?  :-\

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1553674328104894464
The South stand looks very close to the edge(a lot like Everton themselves) considering there'll be thousands arriving and leaving along that side. It's a ground thats been shoehorned into that plot at all costs for the sake of supposed prestige.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,273
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20222 on: Today at 11:44:37 am »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 07:00:59 pm
First time i'm seeing closeup of the build. how quickly this went up in last 3 months and the material used doesn't scream 600m budget stadium does it?  :-\

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1553674328104894464
I can honestly say I am amazed at the progress they are making, but the funds for it must be near exhausted by now. They are massively, massively in debt, I am not sure what the plan is, build the base and hope for Russian funds later?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,533
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20223 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
https://twitter.com/adam_jones94/status/1554054951982227456?s=21&t=xrUN9cHZ585siChFvh8VFg

Apologies cos it links to the echo, but Marco Silva on his time with Everton
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,031
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20224 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:44:37 am
I can honestly say I am amazed at the progress they are making, but the funds for it must be near exhausted by now. They are massively, massively in debt, I am not sure what the plan is, build the base and hope for Russian funds later?
Reach the point of no return then get the begging bowl out at the council? Mind you, that ship sailed once Chippy was exposed and binned off.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,075
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20225 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:04:24 pm
Reach the point of no return then get the begging bowl out at the council? Mind you, that ship sailed once Chippy was exposed and binned off.


They have Vinagre but no chips to put them on now.


I suspect that is the plan, keep the mob at bay with the £100m they do have and hope that someone will come in and;


1. Buy the club for a ridiculous amount
2. Let Uzzy back into the fold
3. Bail them out




It is a real gamble and if they fail on the pitch they are in a right pickle, Vinagre or not
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,031
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20226 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm »
It's funny seeing these trying to bask in some distant reflected glory by associating themselves with the England women's win because one of the scorers used to play for them.  :rollseyes
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20227 on: Today at 04:34:59 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:44:37 am
I can honestly say I am amazed at the progress they are making, but the funds for it must be near exhausted by now. They are massively, massively in debt, I am not sure what the plan is, build the base and hope for Russian funds later?

If they run out of money think the site could fairly easily be converted to a multi storey car park.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,813
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20228 on: Today at 04:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:02:26 pm
It's funny seeing these trying to bask in some distant reflected glory by associating themselves with the England women's win because one of the scorers used to play for them.  :rollseyes
Insignicant FC strikes again.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20229 on: Today at 04:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 04:34:59 pm
If they run out of money think the site could fairly easily be converted to a multi storey car park.
Pay and Dismay if they do build the stadium
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,709
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20230 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:02:26 pm
It's funny seeing these trying to bask in some distant reflected glory by associating themselves with the England women's win because one of the scorers used to play for them.  :rollseyes

The tweet quoted above had one of theirs congratulating Gueye on PSGs 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Cup.

So when the prodigal son returns his medals at PSG are vicariously added to their honours?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20231 on: Today at 05:08:06 pm »
Theyre actually signing a player to replacehimself :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20232 on: Today at 05:14:01 pm »
Posting again for those that aren't aware of some of Gana's recent actions.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/sports/soccer/psg-idrissa-gana-gueye.html
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,709
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20233 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Posting again for those that aren't aware of some of Gana's recent actions.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/sports/soccer/psg-idrissa-gana-gueye.html

No doubt hell claim the religion/cultural defence.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Up
« previous next »
 