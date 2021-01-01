Mcneil scores on his debut, theyve won the transfer window lads.
Twice he's scored. Golden Boot on the way.
Dwight McNeil off the mark quicker than Núñez managed for us. The power shift is on.
I've a horrible feeling they're going to build enough to get to the point of no return and then get out the begging bowl. For the city I hope they get it built and it's as good as the design but I don't want the council to have to pay any money towards it as Fat Joe was keen to do previously.On the face of it Moshiri is gambling a lot on this. Sunderland are a comparable club with a decent, new-ish stadium but, outside the Premier League, have a valuation of £30m. Moshiri is going to be on the hook for over £1bn if he sees the stadium through to the end.
I thought the Paul Stratton gesture was top class from EFC, he deserves that moment. That said I thought it was Rondon till I saw his name on the shirt.
