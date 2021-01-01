I've a horrible feeling they're going to build enough to get to the point of no return and then get out the begging bowl. For the city I hope they get it built and it's as good as the design but I don't want the council to have to pay any money towards it as Fat Joe was keen to do previously.



On the face of it Moshiri is gambling a lot on this. Sunderland are a comparable club with a decent, new-ish stadium but, outside the Premier League, have a valuation of £30m. Moshiri is going to be on the hook for over £1bn if he sees the stadium through to the end.



I think commissioners are still controlling some of LCC functions for a couple of years and I don't think the council has any money. If Chippie had still been in full power with his cronies, that strategy would have worked. I suspect there are councillors who would not be happy with accepting bailing out EFC when the city has bigger challenges.