Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm
Dwight McNeil off the mark quicker than Núñez managed for us. The power shift is on.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 09:34:22 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm
Mcneil scores on his debut, theyve won the transfer window lads.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Twice he's scored. Golden Boot on the way.
Powershift is well and truly back on.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 09:45:35 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm
Dwight McNeil off the mark quicker than Núñez managed for us. The power shift is on.
Ah well. Thats the player of the season sorted aswell.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:57:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:06:54 am
I've a horrible feeling they're going to build enough to get to the point of no return and then get out the begging bowl.  For the city I hope they get it built and it's as good as the design but I don't want the council to have to pay any money towards it as Fat Joe was keen to do previously.

On the face of it Moshiri is gambling a lot on this.  Sunderland are a comparable club with a decent, new-ish stadium but, outside the Premier League, have a valuation of £30m.  Moshiri is going to be on the hook for over £1bn if he sees the stadium through to the end.


I think commissioners are still controlling some of LCC functions for a couple of years and I don't think the council has any money. If Chippie had still been in full power with his cronies, that strategy would have worked. I suspect there are councillors who would not be happy with accepting bailing out EFC when the city has bigger challenges.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:33:07 am
I thought the Paul Stratton gesture was top class from EFC, he deserves that moment.


That said I thought it was Rondon till I saw his name on the shirt.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:55:58 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:33:07 am
I thought the Paul Stratton gesture was top class from EFC, he deserves that moment.


That said I thought it was Rondon till I saw his name on the shirt.

Just saw that on Twitter ,very nice moment. Top class.
