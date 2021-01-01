« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Tarkowski, McNeil, are they trying to weaken their rival Burnley so they can't challenge for promotion when Everton is relegated?
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:21:22 pm
Guardian predicting them to finish 14th.  If there's 6 worse teams than them in this year's league I'll eat my own shoes.

It's about right, but it depends on the promoted sides. 1 or 2 might do okay and 1 or 2 will just do a Norwich (Bournemouth for sure) and Fulham could do a Fulham.

They've still got a top 8 wage bill which means it takes staggering incompetence to finish 10+ places below that and is very rare. Clubs by and large finish in line with their wage bill, within a couple of places, unless they really overperform or massively underperform (United should be where we are for example). As I said last week or whenever it was, if they didn't strengthen they'd be in trouble, but they'll get 4 or 5 in. Tarkowski and Mcneil should improve them a bit and they'll get a few more in. Even getting Gueye back should toughen the midfield up a bit.

Everton being 14th is still a huge underachievement in context. They should be minimum around the middle of the pack given what they've spent and their wage budget.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:18:43 pm
Puzzled as to how they are proposing to splash the cash in £20m chunks on players.
They sold Richarlison to try and balance the books yet they are signing Vinegar Joe, and Mc Neill, as well as loan deals, without replacing a large chunk of their income that Uncle Uzzy provided.
The training ground was sponsored by his money along with the money for the womens team. He was their biggest single commercial sponsor. We would have had it trumpeted from the top of the Liver Building if they had replaced him with a new sponsor. They were making £100m+ losses prior to covid and have continued to do so. I cant see them suddenly closing that gap in the balance sheet. What happens if they lose another £100m? Do they claim it was the war in Ukraine as a mitigating factor? The PL would probably let them off with that.

They had to make a big sale before the end of June to balance the books in the financial year to get Burnley/PL off their back. Burnley dropped legal action after the Richarlison sale.

New financial year now so they'll spend a bit but it's all dodgy deals like the Dele Alli one with spread payments etc and nothing-little up front. Was speaking to a blue before who said that's why they've got Mcneil instead of Cornet because the payments were able to be much more spread out.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:18:43 pm
Puzzled as to how they are proposing to splash the cash in £20m chunks on players.
They sold Richarlison to try and balance the books yet they are signing Vinegar Joe, and Mc Neill, as well as loan deals, without replacing a large chunk of their income that Uncle Uzzy provided.
The training ground was sponsored by his money along with the money for the womens team. He was their biggest single commercial sponsor. We would have had it trumpeted from the top of the Liver Building if they had replaced him with a new sponsor. They were making £100m+ losses prior to covid and have continued to do so. I cant see them suddenly closing that gap in the balance sheet. What happens if they lose another £100m? Do they claim it was the war in Ukraine as a mitigating factor? The PL would probably let them off with that.

If its £20m over say 5 years of his contract then that should be manageable even for them.

They have saved some £ on wages over the past year or so.

See struggle where they are getting goals and assists from though. Richardlison wasn't prolific but he did chip in. Bar DCL they are a bit bare
Theyre finally being flushed next May. Its inevitable I feel.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:04:26 pm
Theyre finally being flushed next May. Its inevitable I feel.

Theyre like one of my turds that sometimes takes 2 flushes to go. I think season is the 2nd flush.
