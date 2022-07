Puzzled as to how they are proposing to splash the cash in £20m chunks on players.

They sold Richarlison to try and balance the books yet they are signing Vinegar Joe, and Mc Neill, as well as loan deals, without replacing a large chunk of their income that Uncle Uzzy provided.

The training ground was sponsored by his money along with the money for the women’s team. He was their biggest single commercial sponsor. We would have had it trumpeted from the top of the Liver Building if they had replaced him with a new sponsor. They were making £100m+ losses prior to covid and have continued to do so. I can’t see them suddenly closing that gap in the balance sheet. What happens if they lose another £100m? Do they claim it was the war in Ukraine as a mitigating factor? The PL would probably let them off with that.