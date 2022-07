I thought the same but I've realised recently that I overrate all opposition wingers with pace and directness. I only really watch our games and our full-backs are so high that somebody running fast in a straight line is a decent weapon against us. Against almost every other side it's a blunt tool and that's reflected in McNeill's output.



The more the transfer window unfolds the more I think Everton have got big problems ahead. Unless Calvert-Lewin unexpectedly re-finds the form of his purple patch and bags 20 goals I'm struggling to see where they're getting enough goals from. Richarlison was their top scorer last season with Townsend and Gray next with 7 and 6 goals respectively. The season before that Calvert-Lewin got 21, then Richarlison and Sigurdsson got 8 (are we allowed to mention him yet?).



Taking a loose target of 40 goals being the minimum for survival it's looking like a stretch for them. Coupled with Lampard's known deficiency in setting up a defence it's not looking good at all.



Yep, it's mad to say it but if they do have a 'strong' area on the field it'd be their defence, because their midfield and attack are so poor. Calvert Lewin as you said had a purple patch, which was behind closed doors and that has to count for something in itself. Richarlison isn't one of the best goalscorers you'll ever see but he helped win them important points last season near enough by himself. The best amount of goals Gray has ever scored in a league season is 5 (last season) and I'd be shocked if Townsend ever contributed another goal or assist in the Premier League following the injury he's got.Their midfield is still probably the weakest area they have, and if the only incoming is a lightweight Chelsea loanee like Gilmour on top of Tarkowski, McNeil, Vinegar I can't see them not going down this time with such a crap manager. Last season it was the points at the start that saved them, and this season I think it's obvious they'll start it worse off, and I think their poor form might just carry through an entire season to the end to be honest.