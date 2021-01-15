« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1123542 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20000 on: Today at 07:32:31 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:18:53 pm
Clamping down on drug use as well, so that's this fella fucked



Were fucking Everton arent we?

Yes lad, you are and you are absolutely fucking shite!
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20001 on: Today at 07:33:15 pm »
What if they ban booooooooooing?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,957
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20002 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:21:39 pm
What about wise old brick walls?
The wise and ancient Bullens Wall should be protected at all costs. It's earned its place in history.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,957
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20003 on: Today at 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:18:53 pm
Clamping down on drug use as well, so that's this fella fucked


He's such a bad advert for cocaine.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,058
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20004 on: Today at 07:44:18 pm »
Looks more like a meth-head
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,802
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20005 on: Today at 08:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:34:44 pm
He's such a bad advert for cocaine.
who is he?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20006 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20007 on: Today at 08:19:00 pm »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20008 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20009 on: Today at 08:24:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:21:39 pm
What about wise old brick walls?

Bullen a china shop...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,507
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20010 on: Today at 08:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:07:13 pm
who is he?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20011 on: Today at 08:37:49 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:33:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
Leighton Baines isn't happy either.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20012 on: Today at 09:24:16 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:33:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
No wonder the atmosphere at the pit can be intimidating!
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20013 on: Today at 09:30:20 pm »
Wait, do people really get zooted out of their mind to go watch Everton play? Is there somewhere that I can go watch or read that would explain what type of lifestyle this would actually involve on a day to day basis?
Logged

Online God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20014 on: Today at 09:31:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:24:16 pm
No wonder the atmosphere at the pit can be intimidating!

They're not a happy little bunch, are they? :lmao
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Up
« previous next »
 