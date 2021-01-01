Also, why do they keep aiming their bile at Kenwright? He's not the top man anymore and hasn't been for ages. Moshilad is their owner and the fella blowing his billions on them. The fella who brought in the guy they 'trust'.



Moshilad has provided the cash but it's unclear how much he's been involved in the day-to-day decision making and how much of the blame for the current debacle can be laid at Kenwright's door. When Nathan Patterson signed in January, Rangers said Kenwright "was a pleasure to deal with" so he's obviously involved in transfer negotiations; no doubt the various clubs that have flogged them over-priced dross in recent years would say the sameIt's hard to imagine that anyone other than Kenwright would have been behind the disastrous appointment of "Little Miss Dynamite" as CEO or that he's been unable to resist sticking his nose into identifying transfer targets (such as the sentimental re-signing of Rooney perhaps?).Regardless of the extent of his current involvement, he is culpable for the mess that preceded Moshiri and for the selection of Moshiri himself. He has lied to the fans so many times (the money for Kings Dock is ringfenced, Rooney will not be sold etc), he's taken the club into debt despite selling off their best players and training ground, he cancelled the AGMs when shareholders started asking awkward questions, the plethora of failed ground moves that he's overseen is embarrassing and despite the fact that investors were queuing up to put money into football, it took ages for Everton to find someone "suitable". During that time other clubs overtook Everton and questions were asked as to why they were finding it so hard. Some journalists suggested the need for ground investment was an issue but rumours started to circulate that it was because Kenwright was stipulating that he must be left in charge (a bit like flogging your house and insisting on still living in it). The way things have worked out since then it's hard to dispute this rumour and you get the feeling that Kenwright is a man who is reluctant to part with his trainset and who continues to drive decisions that suit him rather than what is best for the club. On the odd occasion when they have good news, you'll invariably see him centre stage and the fact that his picture is on the wall of Goodison for fans to deface is telling (what are the odds on him wanting a stand named after himself at BMD?)