So they've protested on a day when there is no game, no players, probably no hierarchy, no media, a skeleton staff and the ground is shut.

Ev'ton that.  :lmao

I wonder what Moshilad would make of it if he's made aware?

They are basically saying, thanks for the £600,000,000 or so spent on players we all said were ace, and thanks for the £100,000,000+ you've spent on groundworks at the sandpit ... but you can do one now.

The Ungrateful People's Club.
Apparently Frank isnt happy about the protests.
Seemingly undermines the morale of the players.
Its a wonder he hasnt had a word with his Tory connections and got them locked up along with cable tie guy
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm
Apparently Frank isnt happy about the protests.
Seemingly undermines the morale of the players.
Its a wonder he hasnt had a word with his Tory connections and got them locked up along with cable tie guy
I'm no fan of Tory Boy, but he's got a point, hasn't he?

He's the new broom they campaigned for. Escaping the drop by the skin of their teeth boosted them all and saw the season end on something of a high for them. Now, the sours are out again whingeing before they've even kicked a ball in anger this season.

At some point these perpetual moaners need to actually get behind their club and support them. Not just once the adrenaline rush of a serious relegation threat kicks in. But no, before the season even starts they are out whingeing yet again and putting a dampener on any morale boost they got from avoiding the trap door.

Mind you, that lot are never happier than when they are moaning, complaining and outraged by someone or something.  ::)

The fans forget (or are completely unaware of the fact) that they are a massive part of the problem at that club. It's their petty, small-minded and insular mindset the club are compelled to pander to all the time, and this leads to mistake after mistake.
Well it's a good job Frank boosted the player's morale earlier in the week instead of telling them they'll be in a relegation battle again this season...
Big challenge coming up for them tomorrow, how do we think they'll fair against the mighty Blackpool away?
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Big challenge coming up for them tomorrow, how do we think they'll fair against the mighty Blackpool away?
It's certainly the Big One.

Could be a rollercoaster of a game
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:37:43 pm
It's certainly the Big One.

Could be a rollercoaster of a game
Wont be the first time theyve witnessed a load of donkeys
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:58:23 pm
I'm sure that the Barcodes could have told them that if you want to oust an unpopular owner, then you have to be in it for the long haul so picking a name with a use-by was downright weird.


What did Newcastle fans ever achieve? They whinged for years, kept buying tickets and replica shirts, then when literally the richest person in the world came knocking, Mike Ashley finally cashed in. I doubt he felt much fan pressure looking at that blood stained cheque.
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 08:46:21 pm
What did Newcastle fans ever achieve? They whinged for years, kept buying tickets and replica shirts, then when literally the richest person in the world came knocking, Mike Ashley finally cashed in. I doubt he felt much fan pressure looking at that blood stained cheque.


Exactly,they did fuck all.

Nothing but gobshites.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm
Apparently Frank isnt happy about the protests.
Seemingly undermines the morale of the players.
Its a wonder he hasnt had a word with his Tory connections and got them locked up along with cable tie guy

He's gone Full Hodgson with that comment. Hodgson said similar during our protests.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm
He's gone Full Hodgson with that comment. Hodgson said similar during our protests.

Full Hodgson? either it's time to lead or time to full owl...
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:43:34 pm
Wow the 27 group (or are they now 28) are getting a mixed reception on Social Media.
Dont bother commenting on anything though because they start with the rent free in your head shit.
Love the Sound Of Silence banner.
As a kid in the 60s me dad told me that Everton was known as the Lunar Base because of the absence of atmosphere
Some absolute poetic disaster flags as well.
ST Domingo was our name, we founded the beautiful game. -


They are the 27.178082192 club right now but they will be the 27.180821918 club tomorrow
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm


Pic from The Echo.


That statue looks like the way Everton's current midfield play, all over the place
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:40:19 am

They are the 27.178082192 club right now but they will be the 27.180821918 club tomorrow

No need for the maths, I just call them the 30 Years Club, for now, I'll update it again in a couple of years, we all know it's nailed on
