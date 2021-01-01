« previous next »
Online Chakan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19880 on: Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
I don't need to, they know it already.  :)

Sure sure ;)

Record the responses please :P
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19881 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:24:37 pm
Has he said that already?
Nil satis nil optimism!

Lampard said: "The players have to work and understand we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season.

"We had an amazing night [against Crystal Palace] and an amazing run but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly, so the players have to put it to bed as well, because we were in that fight for a reason. And if we dont want to be in that situation again, they have to better and I have to be better.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19882 on: Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm
Sure sure ;)

Record the responses please :P
Will do.  :D
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19883 on: Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:30:05 pm
Basically, that's with boils down to.

They've got the manager they campaigned for. They've got the billionaire owner they craved. According to them, they are "fuckin' rich". They've got a new ground in the early stages of being built. They constantly tell us their individual players are better than ours. I mean what more do they want?

Problem is, we have won every trophy in the game in recent years, and they've only bagged a few transfer windows. They are basically crying because they don't have what we have, despite having everything they said they wanted. According to them in the past, if they had money they'd eclipse us. Well, they had it and pissed it all into the Mersey. They've outspent us for a good while, but won nothing.

Simply put, they are just frustrated because we are light years ahead of them after spending less than them. It's wrecking their heads.

It's also down to Liverpool fans getting them wound up over their trophy drought. The 1995 song/meme from the last couple of years basically led to the '27 years' protest group. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years (bar the 2nd division title the other year) but nobody cares so they don't go on about it. Similar with Aston Villa (last trophy 1996) or West Ham (1980).

They're easily wound up.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19884 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm
It's also down to Liverpool fans getting them wound up over their trophy drought. The 1995 song/meme from the last couple of years basically led to the '27 years' protest group. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years (bar the 2nd division title the other year) but nobody cares so they don't go on about it. Similar with Aston Villa (last trophy 1996) or West Ham (1980).

They're easily wound up.

To be fair,none of those twats have us reminding them every chance we get  ;D









Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19885 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm
It's also down to Liverpool fans getting them wound up over their trophy drought. The 1995 song/meme from the last couple of years basically led to the '27 years' protest group. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years (bar the 2nd division title the other year) but nobody cares so they don't go on about it. Similar with Aston Villa (last trophy 1996) or West Ham (1980).

They're easily wound up.
Yes, there is that. They are very touchy and easily riled.

To be honest, I'm not sure most of us would even go on about their trophy drought if they weren't so vile towards us. Everton winning nothing is not unusual. It's sort of the way things have been for the majority of my lifetime. There is no expectation on them to win things, so the fact they don't is not a surprise.

On the whole, I think we just tend to hit back at their horrendous attitude towards us with taunts about their footballing failures. Hence us rubbing it in over the 27 years and counting. I'm not sure we'd be that arsed if they weren't so petty and bitter though.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19886 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
Yes, there is that. They are very touchy and easily riled.

To be honest, I'm not sure most of us would even go on about their trophy drought if they weren't so vile towards us. Everton winning nothing is not unusual. It's sort of the way things have been for the majority of my lifetime. There is no expectation on them to win things, so the fact they don't is not a surprise.

On the whole, I think we just tend to hit back at their horrendous attitude towards us with taunts about their footballing failures. Hence us rubbing it in over the 27 years and counting. I'm not sure we'd be that arsed if they weren't so petty and bitter though.

If they weren't such arseholes I'd want to meet them in every final.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19887 on: Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm »
They haven't won a trophy
They haven't won a trophy
They haven't won a trophyyyyyy
Since 1995
Since 1995
Since 1995
They haven't won a trophy...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19888 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm
If they weren't such arseholes I'd want to meet them in every final.
I think that's a common sentiment amongst Liverpool fans, particularly older ones who recall the days when the rivalry was civilised and sane.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19889 on: Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:53:45 pm
pre season matches meaning nothing and all but it takes a special team to be dick slapped 4-0 by a team formed 4 years ago
At least it's only max. 4 years since Minn Utd won a trophy (I haven't checked, it might be less). That makes them light years ahead of The Ev
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19890 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
I think that's a common sentiment amongst Liverpool fans, particularly older ones who recall the days when the rivalry was civilised and sane.

Our rivalry was something to be proud of & then we went and spoilt it by being fucking boss.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19891 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm
They haven't won a trophy
They haven't won a trophy
They haven't won a trophyyyyyy
Since 1995
Since 1995
Since 1995
They haven't won a trophy...


In the chart the week Everton last won something there were records called 'The last time', 'Always something there to remind me' and 'Castles in the sand'
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19892 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
Less than 2 years ago they were top of the iTunes charts, how the mighty have fallen.
Online FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19893 on: Today at 12:45:04 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:15 am

In the chart the week Everton last won something there were records called 'The last time', 'Always something there to remind me' and 'Castles in the sand'

Boo Radleys were in the album charts
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19894 on: Today at 07:03:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
Yes, there is that. They are very touchy and easily riled.

To be honest, I'm not sure most of us would even go on about their trophy drought if they weren't so vile towards us. Everton winning nothing is not unusual. It's sort of the way things have been for the majority of my lifetime. There is no expectation on them to win things, so the fact they don't is not a surprise.

On the whole, I think we just tend to hit back at their horrendous attitude towards us with taunts about their footballing failures. Hence us rubbing it in over the 27 years and counting. I'm not sure we'd be that arsed if they weren't so petty and bitter though.

We wouldn't do it if they weren't such pricks. In a way it's a good thing for them as it makes them strive to be better. Their motto is 'nothing but the best' but they've been a mediocre kick-and-rush team for 30 years. Even the FA Cup win in 1995 was a complete aberration. They should have been in The Championship that year and half way through that 94/95 season Walker was sacked with relegation more inevitable. Then Royle brought in the dogs of war and set the template for their future.

However, it just makes them more angry and deluded. Fanbases of comparable clubs like Villa, Leeds and West Ham, with similar or longer trophy droughts. are a lot less like that, as much as they want their own clubs to be better and compete. And they've all had spells in the 2nd division in recent times which they took on the chin without burning down the ground. Everton fans are more bothered about being wound up by reds (and motivated by wanting to stick it to us) than anything else.

They don't care what the red shite say though. Always remember that.
Online Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19895 on: Today at 07:10:33 am »
The foundations of Everton are literally built on sand. And the sands are shifting.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19896 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
I think that's a common sentiment amongst Liverpool fans, particularly older ones who recall the days when the rivalry was civilised and sane.
I'm happy to admit that in the seventies, when it was cheap and I'd got spare pocket money, I'd occasionally watch them with Bluenose friends. I even ventured as far as the supporters club for a drink afterwards - albeit I wasn't allowed to talk if they'd lost  ;D. It was relatively civilised and the banter was generally amusing. But even back then it was a very different experience to Anfield. The Gwladys Street was never a swaying mass of humanity like the Kop (not sure how the capacities compared) and the lack of a stirring anthem always made me feel like something was missing at kick-off. It felt like they were quicker to get on the players' backs too and I nearly fell over the first time I saw the cushions raining down from the posh seats after a poor performance. But it was never toxic. Now I won't set foot in the place. I never look forward to derby games even though our recent record against them is good and their inability to properly assess those games without spitting bile and blame in our direction dismays me (although the post-match Radio Merseyside phone-in after our kids beat them in the FA Cup was hilarious). I'd love it to get back to the way it was but as the older decent Blues eventually move on, I expect that it's only going to get worse - especially if their trophy drought continues.
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19897 on: Today at 11:51:08 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:42:11 am
Less than 2 years ago they were top of the iTunes charts, how the mighty have fallen.
We've conquered all of iTunes
               we're never gonna stop
              From Spotify to Deezer
             We've topped the f kn lot
            Frank Lampard and Bill Kenwright
           The pubs on County Road
           We are bitter bstard's
             And we all hate Liverpool
            Argh ey Argh ey Argh ey
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19898 on: Today at 12:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:15 am
We wouldn't do it if they weren't such pricks. In a way it's a good thing for them as it makes them strive to be better. Their motto is 'nothing but the best' but they've been a mediocre kick-and-rush team for 30 years. Even the FA Cup win in 1995 was a complete aberration. They should have been in The Championship that year and half way through that 94/95 season Walker was sacked with relegation more inevitable. Then Royle brought in the dogs of war and set the template for their future.

However, it just makes them more angry and deluded. Fanbases of comparable clubs like Villa, Leeds and West Ham, with similar or longer trophy droughts. are a lot less like that, as much as they want their own clubs to be better and compete. And they've all had spells in the 2nd division in recent times which they took on the chin without burning down the ground. Everton fans are more bothered about being wound up by reds (and motivated by wanting to stick it to us) than anything else.

They don't care what the red shite say though. Always remember that.
Having us as neighbours really could be a good thing for them, but their own mindset has scuppered that. When you have a successful neighbour you can do one of three things. You can just get on with your life and let him get on with his. You can look at what he's doing, take some inspiration from it and use it to further your own efforts to succeed. Or you can seethe with bitterness, jealousy and anger and let that turn into destructive behaviour. Of course, Everton have chosen the easiest option because they simply cannot take personal responsibility for anything.

As it stands, their own absurd behaviour is what draws attention to their lack of success. The football world doesn't expect them to win things, so puts no pressure on them to do so. But when they act like Billy Big Bollocks locally, and act so disgustingly towards us, they are going to attract attention to their abject footballing prowess.

They are basically screaming over the fence at their successful neighbour. Faces contorted with bitterness, jealousy and rage, whilst successful neighbour just can't be arsed and wants to get on with his life. In the end, though, he tires of the arsehole bleating over the fence and says to him "well what the fuck have you done with your own life?"

It's a valid question too, and a minor retort really, but it hits home so hard because deep down the bitter on the fence knows full well he's fucked up, achieved nothing and his anger stems from his own ineptitude. That's far to painful for the bitter to take and personal responsibility is not something he wants to accept ... so he just tells his successful neighbour to fuck off before sloping off indoors whilst muttering to himself and then telling his long-suffering wife how much of a cheeky bastard Mr Successful next door is.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19899 on: Today at 12:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:10:33 am
The foundations of Everton are literally built on sand. And the sands are shifting.

Like sands in the hourglass, these are the boos of our lives...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19900 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:50:57 am
I'm happy to admit that in the seventies, when it was cheap and I'd got spare pocket money, I'd occasionally watch them with Bluenose friends. I even ventured as far as the supporters club for a drink afterwards - albeit I wasn't allowed to talk if they'd lost  ;D. It was relatively civilised and the banter was generally amusing. But even back then it was a very different experience to Anfield. The Gwladys Street was never a swaying mass of humanity like the Kop (not sure how the capacities compared) and the lack of a stirring anthem always made me feel like something was missing at kick-off. It felt like they were quicker to get on the players' backs too and I nearly fell over the first time I saw the cushions raining down from the posh seats after a poor performance. But it was never toxic. Now I won't set foot in the place. I never look forward to derby games even though our recent record against them is good and their inability to properly assess those games without spitting bile and blame in our direction dismays me (although the post-match Radio Merseyside phone-in after our kids beat them in the FA Cup was hilarious). I'd love it to get back to the way it was but as the older decent Blues eventually move on, I expect that it's only going to get worse - especially if their trophy drought continues.
I also had a couple of blue mates/neighbours back in the day who I occasionally went to Goodison with. I've previously posted on here about the first time in went there with them. It was an FA Cup game against Fulham in 1975. I went with no preconceptions.

I have to say, even as a young teenager it was an eye-opener. All I'd known until then was Anfield, so it was all I had to go on. I'd started off in the ARE in '71 and been in the Paddock with my dad for the UEFA Cup Final, but then graduated to the Spion Kop with my mates soon afterwards.

Goodison and the Gwladys really shocked me when I went to that Fulham game in the cup. It felt so, so different. The floor at the back of the lower Gwladys was wooden floorboards. No rousing anthem to get the hairs standing up and no array of songs. A much more negative prevailing attitude on the terrace. No real core on the Gwladys to get involved with like there was in the middle of the Kop. It felt like so much was missing from the experience and I couldn't wait to get back to Anfield for our next game.

As far as experiences go, Anfield and Goodison were chalk and cheese, and the saddest thing is it's got far, far worse in modern times. I know even some lifelong blues find their place too toxic to be arsed with anymore.

As I said, I went there with no preconceptions. I went with mates and had no animosity towards Everton whatsoever. We were just young lads going to the game. I was quite happy to get behind their team as I was in their ground watching their team, but I just found no real passion, no real soul, and no real positivity, fun and togetherness. Compared to Anfield and the Spion Kop, it just felt incredibly flat and grey.

There's a different mindset and totally different feel across the park. I sensed it in the 70s and it's still the same now, only the mindset it far more radicalised there these days. Even sat in the Bullens with my then blue girlfriend for a pre-season tournament including Liverpool in the 90s was a shocker for me. Grown men absolutely exploding with rage everytime the Liverpool fans in the away allocation sung a song. It was compelling viewing, but incredibly sad to see adults acting like babies who need a nappy change. Now I've never seen such pathetic behaviour at Anfield. Ever. There's a mile between us, but also an entire world.
Offline Red Ol

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19901 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
Theyve totally lost themselves in bitterness and envy. I honestly reckon that if theyd have been relegated they would have had an opportunity to create a bit of positivity to build on, without having to focus on the RS the whole time. Who knows, they might even have had some fun along the way. But its just going to be more of the same this year. Fighting for scrapes and deluding themselves that were not very good while ignoring the inevitable +30 point gap.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19902 on: Today at 01:58:24 pm »
Why would they stop focusing on us just because they got relegated
Offline ToneLa

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19903 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm »
I don't see what we have to do with any of it
Online a little break

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19904 on: Today at 02:12:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:02:30 pm
I don't see what we have to do with any of it

Because you're not a bitter Blue, or Manc for that matter.

They're having a protest today for the same reason the red Mancs broke into their stadium, got a match called off and held a riot, because we're great. Nothing else. Spoiled brat behaviour all round.

This time next year they'll be preparing to start life in the Championship so we'll see what they're made of then.
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19905 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:12:02 pm
Because you're not a bitter Blue, or Manc for that matter.

They're having a protest today for the same reason the red Mancs broke into their stadium, got a match called off and held a riot, because we're great. Nothing else. Spoiled brat behaviour all round.

This time next year they'll be preparing to start life in the Championship so we'll see what they're made of then.
A riot? I think youll find it was a peaceful protest. Gary and Jamie said so.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19906 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:02:30 pm
I don't see what we have to do with any of it
Liverpool exist, that's reason enough for those whoppers.
