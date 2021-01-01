I'm happy to admit that in the seventies, when it was cheap and I'd got spare pocket money, I'd occasionally watch them with Bluenose friends. I even ventured as far as the supporters club for a drink afterwards - albeit I wasn't allowed to talk if they'd lost . It was relatively civilised and the banter was generally amusing. But even back then it was a very different experience to Anfield. The Gwladys Street was never a swaying mass of humanity like the Kop (not sure how the capacities compared) and the lack of a stirring anthem always made me feel like something was missing at kick-off. It felt like they were quicker to get on the players' backs too and I nearly fell over the first time I saw the cushions raining down from the posh seats after a poor performance. But it was never toxic. Now I won't set foot in the place. I never look forward to derby games even though our recent record against them is good and their inability to properly assess those games without spitting bile and blame in our direction dismays me (although the post-match Radio Merseyside phone-in after our kids beat them in the FA Cup was hilarious). I'd love it to get back to the way it was but as the older decent Blues eventually move on, I expect that it's only going to get worse - especially if their trophy drought continues.



I also had a couple of blue mates/neighbours back in the day who I occasionally went to Goodison with. I've previously posted on here about the first time in went there with them. It was an FA Cup game against Fulham in 1975. I went with no preconceptions.I have to say, even as a young teenager it was an eye-opener. All I'd known until then was Anfield, so it was all I had to go on. I'd started off in the ARE in '71 and been in the Paddock with my dad for the UEFA Cup Final, but then graduated to the Spion Kop with my mates soon afterwards.Goodison and the Gwladys really shocked me when I went to that Fulham game in the cup. It felt so, so different. The floor at the back of the lower Gwladys was wooden floorboards. No rousing anthem to get the hairs standing up and no array of songs. A much more negative prevailing attitude on the terrace. No real core on the Gwladys to get involved with like there was in the middle of the Kop. It felt like so much was missing from the experience and I couldn't wait to get back to Anfield for our next game.As far as experiences go, Anfield and Goodison were chalk and cheese, and the saddest thing is it's got far, far worse in modern times. I know even some lifelong blues find their place too toxic to be arsed with anymore.As I said, I went there with no preconceptions. I went with mates and had no animosity towards Everton whatsoever. We were just young lads going to the game. I was quite happy to get behind their team as I was in their ground watching their team, but I just found no real passion, no real soul, and no real positivity, fun and togetherness. Compared to Anfield and the Spion Kop, it just felt incredibly flat and grey.There's a different mindset and totally different feel across the park. I sensed it in the 70s and it's still the same now, only the mindset it far more radicalised there these days. Even sat in the Bullens with my then blue girlfriend for a pre-season tournament including Liverpool in the 90s was a shocker for me. Grown men absolutely exploding with rage everytime the Liverpool fans in the away allocation sung a song. It was compelling viewing, but incredibly sad to see adults acting like babies who need a nappy change. Now I've never seen such pathetic behaviour at Anfield. Ever. There's a mile between us, but also an entire world.