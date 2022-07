Links today to Dendoncker from Wolves and Dross Barkley. Barkley feels inevitable, doesn't it? Still hoping it's Gilmour to come in though.Everyone is on the topic of replacing Richarlison, but fact is they've not replaced Digne or even Rodriguez. How can you have spent this money and the entire team needs surgeryDefence/Midfield/Attack all shite with a clown in goal.