Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:23:07 am
Its pre-season, and I dont think much can be taken away from it. For some reason, this summer pre-season has actually been a big deal for some reason. However, Lampards defeatist comments after the loss are baffling.

I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:26:27 am
I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.

Plus, while results arent the be all and end all, its one thing losing hes out with a mixed up team, loads of subs, especially early on but that looks close to their first choice side and were a few weeks into things now.

That said, MLS are mid season arent they? And probably up for taking a scalp so always going to be a potentially tricky one.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:58:21 am
FT

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton

The Shame of Merseyside
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:26:27 am
I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.

They scraped by, because some teams gave up at Goodison towards the back end of the season. Chelsea perhaps were the biggest bottlers.
They havent really solved any of their problems. Tarkowski to replace a fully fit Mina is a retro step.
The midfield is thin, and Gordon seems to have acquired a reputation for diving, which is not good. Davis back in the picture and Calvert Lewin is a shadow of himself in his brief purple patch. Gomez is bit part player despite him once running the Derby game they lost.
I heard that Branthwaite has been loaned out as well, so Holgate and Keane will be in their lineups.
Worrying times.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:26:27 am
I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.

Aye. For Everton it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy. Last year the adrenaline rush of fighting relegation spurred them on, but that's gone now and they already fear it's going to be more of the same this season. It's already affecting their morale.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

I never knew this was being played.

It is pre season etc, etc and we were beaten 4-0 by a United side but that is pretty much their first eleven. If it was their B side you could just file it under fitness but the continuing  thread of shite running through them aint going to get any better.

Im isolating in the back room with Covid and Mrs P has gone full Nurse Ratched and wont let me out but at least I can visit Toffeeweb, savour the despond and see how many posts it takes before we get the blame or they maintain City will win the League again.
Have to pay some respect to Everton for going over to America and giving local fans a true experience of the misery they get at home
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:14:41 am
If Forest (and Brentford) perform then these are down. They both have much better managers so hopefully they can get it done.

Should be more competitive at the bottom. Fulham and Forest should give it a good go and Leeds should do better.

Bournemouth will go back down but the bottom 3 last season were truly woeful which saved them. Brentford likely to have second season struggles as well. Marco Silva's Fulham could prove key.

Their current side and they're fucked but no doubt they'll finance a few fairly big signings which could make a difference.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Yeah but pre season results dont count, not unless its the red shites 3rd string side getting beat by their second team.
Quote from: Frankie
We had an amazing night [against Palace] and an amazing run which was great historically for the club but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly so the players better put it to bed as well.
The "amazing run" bit caught my eye as I remembered them stuttering over the line.  It seems they did actually have a decent run of 10 points out of 15 with wins against Chelsea, Leicester and Palace - none of which had much to play for.  The 5-1 hammering against Arsenal on the final day probably killed any positivity (and then selling their talisman to a club in Spurs that their fans probably think they should have overtaken by now).

The bookies only have them as seventh favourites for relegation which seems very generous.  The three promoted clubs, other recently remoted clubs (Leeds and Brentford) and Southampton are all deemed more likely to get relegated than Everton.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:23:07 am
Its pre-season, and I dont think much can be taken away from it. For some reason, this summer pre-season has actually been a big deal for some reason. However, Lampards defeatist comments after the loss are baffling.

He's a strange fella Lampard and his throwing-the-players-under-the-bus schtick will get old quick.

What saved them last season was the fans deciding to turn up for the run-in and turning Goodison into a bear pit, while they were lucky to keep facing opponents with nothing to play for. Their away form remained dreadful. Goodison won't be like that all season, they'll get on their backs again if they aren't performing.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:41:41 am
The "amazing run" bit caught my eye as I remembered them stuttering over the line.  It seems they did actually have a decent run of 10 points out of 15 with wins against Chelsea, Leicester and Palace - none of which had much to play for.  The 5-1 hammering against Arsenal on the final day probably killed any positivity (and then selling their talisman to a club in Spurs that their fans probably think they should have overtaken by now).

The bookies only have them as seventh favourites for relegation which seems very generous.  The three promoted clubs, other recently remoted clubs (Leeds and Brentford) and Southampton are all deemed more likely to get relegated than Everton.

Promoted sides are always seen as an unknown quantity and a lot go back down. Bournemouth expected to do a Norwich. Fulham have been a yo-yo side like Norwich but will hope to break the cycle now and be more equipped for the PL. Forest splashing out and will hope to have the novelty value of a Sheff United or Leeds in their first season.

I'd put Everton in that category though with Leeds, Southampton, and Brentford as the others likely to be down there. Southampton had a shocking finish to last season; Everton, Leeds and Brentford all lost a key player as well and were the sides struggling for most of the run-in. It was Eriksen that got Brentford going and Richarlison was key for Everton.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Can't look past Fulham going down. I think they'll finish bottom in similar style to 2018/19 (I think), just without signing loads of dross this time. They were actually slightly better under Scott Parker a couple of years back but still went down. I think Forest will stay up this season, if not for the long term. Bournemouth could go either way IMO, on paper now I'd tip them to go down but I've done that for loads of promoted sides over the years, so who knows.

Think everyone around Everton who stayed up last season will generally be similar this season. You might see the likes of Palace drop a few places but they won't go. Southampton are always safe off the back of a couple of good runs each season. Brentford will struggle IMO and could definitely go, Leeds to do slightly better this season even if it means 13/14/15th place finish.

Everton are still in massive shit though. The only way they can get out of this is great recruitment in the next few weeks and I wouldn't bank on it. Their midfield is the worst in the league IMO. The plan at the minute seems to be adding Gilmour to it, which for me just puts them even further in the shit. They have zero creativity and whatever you think of Richarlison, he was key for them last season when they needed hard work and a little bit of quality, they aren't going to be able to replace him now.

You can see them doing something mad before the end of the window, the stuff of proper panic. I'd predict Ross Barkley on loan, or something. The only way I can see them being saved again is three worse teams. Last season they had an alright start with points that helped keep them up, well this season they've got it slightly harder from the start, and if they get off to a bad one I can see it being non stop misery for them, they'll go down if not for a solid enough start like they had under Rafa. Here's another honest prediction, after the World Cup Big Dunc will be their manager.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

I think Brentford so far have made some good signings, without losing anyone. Palace likewise, so think they'll be more lower midtable with Brighton. Leeds have lost their two best players so it'll be interesting to see how they do, but they've bought a lot in. Bournemouth look like they're doing a Norwich and pretty much accepting relegation with good grace before the seasons even started. Forest have spent a lot, but seems a lot of it on players who probably wouldn't kick up a fuss to leave if they did get relegated so another interesting one, but think they'll do ok. Fulham are absolutely reliant on Mitrovic actually having a good season or they'll sink. And Southampton I think will struggle.

But these are in deep shit. Richila is crap, nowhere near worth what Spurs paid for him, but he was still their talisman and scored some important goals for them last season. And also has an attitude that their fans can relate to. He lead their shithousery last season. Their attack now is Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Townsend, Gordon, Demarai Gray, Alli and Iwobi. Thats utter, utter shit. Seven goals between those seven in the second half of last season. Seven. The only question is which journeyman manager they get to replace fatty when he gets sacked in October. But they'll probably just survive because lets be honest, they're the ultimate unflushable turd.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

So

Pickford  = Erratic short armed dino, shite

Patterson = young, inexperienced, can't get a game
Mina = Injury prone, wins the occasional header, shite
Tarkowski = Average lump
Keane = Own Goal Machine (tm)
Holgate = Shite
Mykolenlo = not great at defending, not great at going forwards, kinda just exists
Godfrey = Shite
Coleman = 94
Nkounkou = Young, inexperienced, shite

Allan = 76, Static, Turns like Oil Tanker
Townsend = 1 Wonder Goal a Season
Doucoure = I'm sorry I seem to have lost the ability to think for myself , all hail his I'm sorry I appear to have lost the gift of independent thought
Gomes = Expert at passing into touch
Davies = Shite Vogue model
Alli = One Cruyff turn a season football genius
Gbamin = Hey Doc I think I pulled something
Gray = Two games down, I'm done for the season
Iwobi = No end product, shite, oh hang on we'll play him at wing back

DCL = Overrated fashion model
Gordon = Just fall over
Rondon = 127, football? What's that?

And somehow they STILL stay up?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:49:12 am
Can't look past Fulham going down. I think they'll finish bottom in similar style to 2018/19 (I think), just without signing loads of dross this time. They were actually slightly better under Scott Parker a couple of years back but still went down. I think Forest will stay up this season, if not for the long term. Bournemouth could go either way IMO, on paper now I'd tip them to go down but I've done that for loads of promoted sides over the years, so who knows.

Parker is a crap manager though and Fulham only scraped through the play offs to go up with what was a cheat code Championship squad and budget. Fulham at least obliterated the division last time and Silva does have some kind of track record in the PL, although an enigma.

If they start badly though it'll just be same old. Obviously hope we turn them over on the opening day and it could unravel from there.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:07:03 pm
So

Pickford  = Erratic short armed dino, shite

Patterson = young, inexperienced, can't get a game
Mina = Injury prone, wins the occasional header, shite
Tarkowski = Average lump
Keane = Own Goal Machine (tm)
Holgate = Shite
Mykolenlo = not great at defending, not great at going forwards, kinda just exists
Godfrey = Shite
Coleman = 94
Nkounkou = Young, inexperienced, shite

Allan = 76, Static, Turns like Oil Tanker
Townsend = 1 Wonder Goal a Season
Doucoure = I'm sorry I seem to have lost the ability to think for myself , all hail his I'm sorry I appear to have lost the gift of independent thought
Gomes = Expert at passing into touch
Davies = Shite Vogue model
Alli = One Cruyff turn a season football genius
Gbamin = Hey Doc I think I pulled something
Gray = Two games down, I'm done for the season
Iwobi = No end product, shite, oh hang on we'll play him at wing back

DCL = Overrated fashion model
Gordon = Just fall over
Rondon = 127, football? What's that?

And somehow they STILL stay up?

It's not going to be their team though is it? They'll buy 3-5 players before the end of the window (whether any or good or not remains to be seen). Seem to to be in for the Likes of Gibbs White, Cornet and Gilmour. And it's effectively two half seasons with the World Cup. If they're struggling in January they'll panic and chuck a load of money at it, or at least some high profile loans from Chelsea if Lampard still there.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:25:10 pm
It's not going to be their team though is it? They'll buy 3-5 players before the end of the window (whether any or good or not remains to be seen). Seem to to be in for the Likes of Gibbs White, Cornet and Gilmour. And it's effectively two half seasons with the World Cup. If they're struggling in January they'll panic and chuck a load of money at it, or at least some high profile loans from Chelsea if Lampard still there.

Fucking hell Fromo whats happened to your ingrained pessimism.

Buy 3-5 players? With what?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:25:10 pm
It's not going to be their team though is it? They'll buy 3-5 players before the end of the window (whether any or good or not remains to be seen). Seem to to be in for the Likes of Gibbs White, Cornet and Gilmour. And it's effectively two half seasons with the World Cup. If they're struggling in January they'll panic and chuck a load of money at it, or at least some high profile loans from Chelsea if Lampard still there.

Where, exactly, is this "loads of money" going to come from?
Doucoure = I'm sorry I seem to have lost the ability to think for myself , all hail his I'm sorry I appear to have lost the gift of independent thought

That's quite an auto correct there lol

It was about a f lying  s paghetti m onster

What's with the autocorrect? :D
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:28:20 pm
Fucking hell Fromo whats happened to your ingrained pessimism.

Buy 3-5 players? With what?

They'll get players in, even if it just ends up loan deals and cheap buys.


Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:30:05 pm
Where, exactly, is this "loads of money" going to come from?

They'd need to use the Richarlison money unless ringfenced (FFP is essentially a joke at this point before someone brings that up).

They signed 5 players in January this year, although Digne was sold.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:33:31 pm
They'll get players in, even if it's just ends up loan deals and cheap buys.
Shite then? They are fucked.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:35:23 pm
Shite then? They are fucked.

Unless they can do more with less. Tarkowski on a free could improve them a bit defensively and if they get more games out of Mina who was injured most of last season. Calvert Lewin was injured most of last season as well and will need him back firing.

Lampard will be calling in favours from the likes of Chelsea for loan players.

They're shite and will struggle but it's a very low bar to finish 17th in the PL.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:33:31 pm
They'll get players in, even if it just ends up loan deals and cheap buys.


They'd need to use the Richarlison money unless ringfenced (FFP is essentially a joke at this point before someone brings that up).

They signed 5 players in January this year, although Digne was sold.

So Patterson, Mykolenko, Alli and two loanees one who bizarrely never played.

Their recruitment hasnt improved.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:25:10 pm
It's not going to be their team though is it? They'll buy 3-5 players before the end of the window (whether any or good or not remains to be seen). Seem to to be in for the Likes of Gibbs White, Cornet and Gilmour. And it's effectively two half seasons with the World Cup. If they're struggling in January they'll panic and chuck a load of money at it, or at least some high profile loans from Chelsea if Lampard still there.
They're signing Cornet?, oh etc
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:38:09 pm
Unless they can do more with less. Tarkowski on a free could improve them a bit defensively and if they get more games out of Mina who was injured most of last season. Calvert Lewin was injured most of last season as well and will need him back firing.

Lampard will be calling in favours from the likes of Chelsea for loan players.

They're shite and will struggle but it's a very low bar to finish 17th in the PL.

Tarkowski despite being older was back up to Keane at Burnley and is lower down the England pecking order. He has looked solid in a very defensive Burnley side. Lampard turned Chelsea from watertight to a sieve. Tarkowski could end up getting run ragged in a Lampard side.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:54:11 pm
They're signing Cornet?, oh etc

Ice cream cornet perhaps.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

btw..Lampard put on a kid named Warrington in the second half. He played in midfield. He did so well, Lampard subbed him off within 5-10 minutes with another kid.

Man management.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:01:53 am
Aye. For Everton it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy. Last year the adrenaline rush of fighting relegation spurred them on, but that's gone now and they already fear it's going to be more of the same this season. It's already affecting their morale.
They got very lucky last season. Two things played out well for them. One being the adrenaline rush you highlighted. They had their backs to the wall and it became a fight for survival. A short fight their adrenaline could see them through. Their weird fans finally put most of the booing to one side for a few weeks and actually supported the team for a change too.

If you add that to the fact much of their opposition at this crunch time were on the beach with nothing much to play for, you can see how things managed to roll in their favour for that short period of the season.

Now though, it's back to the long, hard slog. That adrenaline rush has burnt itself out. It's a fight or flight response, and they are intense but short-lived. The fanbase will have reset in the closed season and reverted to type once more. They know nothing has changed. If anything, they are worse off now than they were then.

Personally, I hope they do ok at treading water for three quarters of the season before falling off a cliff late on when it's too late to give Lumplard the push and bring in a new manager bounce to save them again. That's the way this previously unflushable shite finally goes down the pan.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:22:28 pm
btw..Lampard put on a kid named Warrington in the second half. He played in midfield. He did so well, Lampard subbed him off within 5-10 minutes with another kid.

Man management.
I believe this is the one theyve all got high hopes with.
AHA!

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:16:46 am
I never knew this was being played.

It is pre season etc, etc and we were beaten 4-0 by a United side but that is pretty much their first eleven. If it was their B side you could just file it under fitness but the continuing  thread of shite running through them aint going to get any better.

Im isolating in the back room with Covid and Mrs P has gone full Nurse Ratched and wont let me out but at least I can visit Toffeeweb, savour the despond and see how many posts it takes before we get the blame or they maintain City will win the League again.
Take care of yourself.

I wish you a full and speedy recovery, Mr P.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:54:11 pm
They're signing Cornet?, oh etc


He's got a flakey, wafer thin attitude and only shows form in sprinkles, he'll barely make a ripple, I hope they don't pay hundreds and thousands for him because he's not the scoop they think he is.
aarf, aarf, aarf.
