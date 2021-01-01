« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19680 on: Today at 02:41:35 am
Ahhhhaaa ha ha ha

Dele missed a tap in..
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

exiledintheUSA

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19681 on: Today at 02:41:48 am
Dele just missed from a yard out.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

thegoodfella

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19682 on: Today at 02:44:14 am
A Benitez goal would be the icing on the cake.
4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19683 on: Today at 02:44:15 am
Just a reminder..this is Minnesota's B team in the second half. They're resting their starting 11 for a league match this weekend.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19684 on: Today at 02:44:41 am
4-0 Minn
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

exiledintheUSA

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19685 on: Today at 02:44:51 am
4-0
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

exiledintheUSA

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19686 on: Today at 02:45:14 am
Absolute capitulation; you love to see it.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

thegoodfella

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19687 on: Today at 02:45:29 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:44:14 am
A Benitez goal would be the icing on the cake.

An assist would do just fine. ;D
Chakan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19688 on: Today at 02:46:23 am
Remember guys the first 10 games dont count even if they are preseason
latortuga

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19689 on: Today at 02:46:35 am
The club of the people have come bearing gifts for the people of Minnesota.

The generosity of this club knows no bounds.
exiledintheUSA

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19690 on: Today at 02:49:13 am
The mighty pinks all flying in with leg breakers now.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19691 on: Today at 02:54:00 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:49:13 am
The mighty pinks all flying in with leg breakers now.


It's Salmon
















































My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19692 on: Today at 02:55:22 am
Godfrey in the book with a late challenge.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

exiledintheUSA

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19693 on: Today at 02:57:37 am
Frank looks like he knows he should have quit when he kept them up.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

exiledintheUSA

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19694 on: Today at 02:58:21 am
Booooooooooooooooo
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19695 on: Today at 02:58:21 am
FT

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19696 on: Today at 02:59:28 am
Minnesota have kept 1 clean sheet in their last 15 matches. Perspective.

Everton in America 0 goals scored. 6 conceded.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19697 on: Today at 03:29:58 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:59:28 am

Everton in America
Is that like the opposite of Angels in America?

Thanks for the commentary. Been fun reading this thread during the game (which I wasn't free to watch)
coolbyrne

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19698 on: Today at 03:35:01 am
Before the next derby, Liverpool fans should buy up a bunch of Minnesota kits with 'Benitez' on the back.
Oh, these sour times.

thegoodfella

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19699 on: Today at 03:42:20 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:35:01 am
Before the next derby, Liverpool fans should buy up a bunch of Minnesota kits with 'Benitez' on the back.

Any way of voting him to win the man of the match tonight?
exiledintheUSA

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19700 on: Today at 03:57:57 am
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19701 on: Today at 04:14:34 am
:lmao
4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19702 on: Today at 04:30:53 am
As I watched the match, Minnesota looked the superior team the whole match. Even when they put their reserves on for the second half.

Everton had a few periods of possession in attack but Minnesota just ran by them relentlessly. Yes, it's preseason. Yes, players won't be a top fitness. But Everton were well beaten. The only reason the score wasn't more is because Minnesota doesn't have the quality of top players. It would have been a cricket score if Everton play like that v any of the top 4-6 in the PL.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Garnier

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19703 on: Today at 04:35:31 am
I didn't just see Anthony Gordon dive in pre-season, did i ?!
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19704 on: Today at 07:21:33 am
If the Bitters thought last season was bad, they aint seen nothin yet.
They are in for a dire season. They will wish they had gone down last season and got it over with.
