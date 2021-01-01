As I watched the match, Minnesota looked the superior team the whole match. Even when they put their reserves on for the second half.



Everton had a few periods of possession in attack but Minnesota just ran by them relentlessly. Yes, it's preseason. Yes, players won't be a top fitness. But Everton were well beaten. The only reason the score wasn't more is because Minnesota doesn't have the quality of top players. It would have been a cricket score if Everton play like that v any of the top 4-6 in the PL.