Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19440 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:50:43 pm
Who's funding that stadium build? There's a fair bit of steelwork up, along with the four concrete buildings in the corners.

I genuinely didn't think it'd get to think stage.
Isn't the work up to now down to Moshiri's money? As far as I've seen, they still don't have the necessary funding to fully build and fit it out though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19441 on: Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:50:43 pm
Who's funding that stadium build? There's a fair bit of steelwork up, along with the four concrete buildings in the corners.

I genuinely didn't think it'd get to think stage.

My guess is they'll spend what little money they have on getting the foundations laid. That much at least will get them started and keep their lunatics appeased. Once the start-up funds run out, they'll probably go to the council with cap in hand, and plead "our investors fucked us over, so unless you want an eyesore on the docks, you'd better help us finish this"

That's honestly how I see this panning out
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19442 on: Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm
My guess is they'll spend what little money they have on getting the foundations laid. That much at least will get them started and keep their lunatics appeased. Once the start-up funds run out, they'll probably go to the council with cap in hand, and plead "our investors fucked us over, so unless you want an eyesore on the docks, you'd better help us finish this"

That's honestly how I see this panning out
I think a lot of people share the same opinion on how it will play out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19443 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2022, 07:52:29 pm
Come on, you could have sent it a good three hours earlier.

Forgot to take the laptop with me ;)

I was too busy walking around a pitch black Salford trying to buy baby formula as the hospital didn't tell us they no longer supplied it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19444 on: Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm
I think a lot of people share the same opinion on how it will play out.

Would be infuriating, and I would hope we'd complain if that was even seriously suggested, or at least insist that they still end up paying every penny back.
Five years?  I know it's a scratch build but that seems an awfully long time to build a football stadium. Are they trying to spread the cost out or something?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19446 on: Yesterday at 11:30:09 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm
Would be infuriating, and I would hope we'd complain if that was even seriously suggested, or at least insist that they still end up paying every penny back.
They've been out with the begging bowl ever since the BMD idea was conceived. First off they wanted it free, with the Commonwealth Games. Then they wanted the (allegedly) corrupt Blues in the council to lend them the money. Then it was supposed to be good old Uncle Uzzy laundering his money through it.

Currently, it's just Moshiri pissing his personal wealth into the Mersey getting it off the ground, but with no funding for the full build on the horizon. It really does look like they are trying to push it to a point of no return, where they have to be bailed out in order to get it finished or the city be left with a sorry looking half built white elephant sat crumbling on the Dock Road.

No way should this city help fund any of it. They are owned by a billionaire. Let him sort the mess out or sell to someone else who will either build it or scrap it in favour of a more sensible and less costly site.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19447 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm
Five years?  I know it's a scratch build but that seems an awfully long time to build a football stadium. Are they trying to spread the cost out or something?
Hasn't it cost them a similar figure to our Main Stand redevelopment just to fill in the dock and do the groundworks?

Knowing their horrific financial situation, if I were a company doing anything for them I'd be wanting the cash up front.

It's taking so long because they simply don't have the money to plough ahead and get it done.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19448 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
They are building their Stadium in stages. They have the money for the Richarlison stand and are looking to raise funds for the Calvert-Lewin end. I would imagine they would then leave if or a while, because Gordon likes to run as fast as he can and then launch himself to the ground. So the Anthony Gordon sand pit makes sense.
Surely these stands will keep falling down?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19449 on: Today at 07:16:19 am »
Quote
Paisley = battered an OAP on his doorstep
Dalglish = a gangster's accomplice who gets hand grenades placed in his garden as a warning from underworld *colleagues*
Gerrard = knocked a kid down speeding in his car, battered a DJ (with 3 people holding the feller down)
Klopp = instructed tens of thousands of ticketless Kopites to Paris to almost cause another stadium disaster


......I mean...why wouldn't you hand them the freedom of the city?
One of lifes utter failures Dave K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19450 on: Today at 07:26:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:19 am
One of lifes utter failures Dave K
Wow. The power of the fewm is strong in this one.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19451 on: Today at 08:07:28 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:26:07 am
Wow. The power of the fewm is strong in this one.

It's so good for him that he's definitely not sounding bitter or obsessed about anything in life.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19452 on: Today at 08:09:28 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:07:28 am
It's so good for him that he's definitely not sounding bitter or obsessed about anything in life.


Is that how they train them?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19453 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:30:09 pm
They've been out with the begging bowl ever since the BMD idea was conceived. First off they wanted it free, with the Commonwealth Games. Then they wanted the (allegedly) corrupt Blues in the council to lend them the money. Then it was supposed to be good old Uncle Uzzy laundering his money through it.

Currently, it's just Moshiri pissing his personal wealth into the Mersey getting it off the ground, but with no funding for the full build on the horizon. It really does look like they are trying to push it to a point of no return, where they have to be bailed out in order to get it finished or the city be left with a sorry looking half built white elephant sat crumbling on the Dock Road.

No way should this city help fund any of it. They are owned by a billionaire. Let him sort the mess out or sell to someone else who will either build it or scrap it in favour of a more sensible and less costly site.

Do Peel still own the Dock or did they flog it to the bitters? Either way, the place is now worth money as the hardest bit, filling the Dock in, was paid for by the shite, so developers will be after it if they can't build the stadium and the North end gets regenerated
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19454 on: Today at 08:27:02 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm
My guess is they'll spend what little money they have on getting the foundations laid. That much at least will get them started and keep their lunatics appeased. Once the start-up funds run out, they'll probably go to the council with cap in hand, and plead "our investors fucked us over, so unless you want an eyesore on the docks, you'd better help us finish this"

That's honestly how I see this panning out

Didnt they have to show there was progress or the lease would revert to Peel?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19455 on: Today at 08:29:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm
Surely these stands will keep falling down?

No, they are being made with rolled steel joists.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19456 on: Today at 08:33:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:26:42 am
Do Peel still own the Dock or did they flog it to the bitters? Either way, the place is now worth money as the hardest bit, filling the Dock in, was paid for by the shite, so developers will be after it if they can't build the stadium and the North end gets regenerated

Still being leased to them by Peel.
Peel have so far
used the bitters to help remove WHS to relax planning regs
pay get the dock filled in
Smash holes in the listed dock wall which will never be put back to original
Pay a lease for the privilege of doing the above.


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19457 on: Today at 08:52:26 am »
Presumably theyre all outraged by Standard Chartered renewing their deal with us?

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Forgot to take the laptop with me ;)

I was too busy walking around a pitch black Salford trying to buy baby formula as the hospital didn't tell us they no longer supplied it.

Surprised you didnt end up with a different form of white powder instead at that hour of the night.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19458 on: Today at 09:11:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm
I think a lot of people share the same opinion on how it will play out.
I believe council tax payers could demand scrutiny of whether that would be in the electorate's best interests. Because the idea of the ordinary Liverpudlian funding the stadium while Moshiri sits on billions of wealth (supposedly his own and beyond sanctions) is surely not going to fly in the current economic climate. Those going to food banks and shivering at home shelling out while Moshiri swans around in his private jet? I don't think so. The GoT loons can't have it both ways - they can't be f*cking rich and yet need council support at the same time.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19459 on: Today at 09:34:45 am »
There's a cost of living crisis, and Liverpool is still one of the poorest regions in the country. How many Evertonians will continue to soldier up to the pit every couple of weeks to watch the unfolding turds that are a typical match going experience for them?

The council is still in special measures, and looks likely to remain so for the foreseeable future. Everton can expect no help from them when things start getting worse.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19460 on: Today at 09:57:59 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:33:43 am
Still being leased to them by Peel.
Peel have so far
used the bitters to help remove WHS to relax planning regs
pay get the dock filled in
Smash holes in the listed dock wall which will never be put back to original
Pay a lease for the privilege of doing the above.




Peel will be laughing their heads off
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19461 on: Today at 10:31:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:19 am
One of lifes utter failures Dave K
That moron is insane.

Hopefully he was up all night compiling a dossier on Duncan Ferguson's misdemeanors.
