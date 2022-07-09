It really should be acceptable to put a hole in the wall in order to make access and exit safer, changing the use of the dock to a public location means modernisation is needed . Not to be too sensible but surely no one could begrudge them an iconic opening if it means people are safe and the area can be cleared quicker.
There is no way it will be a hole in the wall though, its going to have to be the demolition of the entire wall, its the only safe option.
Imagine trying to empty Anfield via the Kemlyn car park and the old Main stand carpark and then get everyone into Stanley Park onto a road as wide as Walton Breck via 4 exits behind the Anny Road, its a recipe for disaster, yet that is exactly what they are trying to do. Its a very unsafe design, fuck knows how it got approval.