Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1086741 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19360 on: July 9, 2022, 04:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  9, 2022, 01:04:57 pm
Why has no one realised Gordon is crap?
Ok, I admit I've not watched a BS game that doesn't involve us since the 1980s, so can't say I've ever noticed this fella apart from in the recent derby. But the only thing I ever hear said about him is in relation to diving.

Is he really the best they've got coming through? 🤔
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19361 on: July 9, 2022, 04:31:53 pm »
Quote from: btroom on July  9, 2022, 10:03:04 am
i'm no expert but compared to our new stand doesn't seem much goin on these stands.

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545679149448265728

Im sure itll make more sense once its built, but I still cant get my head around how tight it looks around the ground, and everyone has to use essentially the same exit.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19362 on: July 9, 2022, 04:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  9, 2022, 04:25:09 pm
Gordon wears a waistcoat?

GORDON'S ATTIRE!!!
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19363 on: July 9, 2022, 05:23:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  9, 2022, 01:22:01 pm
Hes their best player! Leave him alone!
Not just their best player; he's their Starboy!  ;D

Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  9, 2022, 04:38:17 pm
GORDON'S ATTIRE!!!
Gordon's a dive!!
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19364 on: July 9, 2022, 05:36:37 pm »
He's shit, cheating little mingebag
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19365 on: July 9, 2022, 05:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  9, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
He's shit, cheating little mingebag
And he looks like a bad crack head.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19366 on: July 9, 2022, 06:39:41 pm »
Anthony Gordon modelling his hair on Michael Fabricant there...
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline a little break

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19367 on: July 9, 2022, 07:44:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  9, 2022, 01:22:01 pm
Hes their best player! Leave him alone!

I believe you mean: "Star Boy".
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19368 on: July 9, 2022, 07:47:03 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on July  9, 2022, 06:39:41 pm
Anthony Gordon modelling his hair on Michael Fabricant there...

Looks like a cross between Clare Balding and Princess Di.
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19369 on: July 9, 2022, 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on July  9, 2022, 04:31:53 pm
Im sure itll make more sense once its built, but I still cant get my head around how tight it looks around the ground, and everyone has to use essentially the same exit.
Someone told me today that they will exit through two new holes in the wall.
Now unless Im mistaken the dock wall is listed and any holes they knocked in it will have to be filled back in, or has Uncle Joe and Peel decided to fuck off grade ll listed status ?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online ABZ Rover

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19370 on: July 9, 2022, 11:34:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  9, 2022, 10:55:41 am
https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545696761422954496

What is going on at this club?

Bastard love child of Trump and Max Headroom.
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19371 on: Yesterday at 12:21:00 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on July  9, 2022, 06:39:41 pm
Michael Fabricant
I'm afraid you misspelled his surname slightly
Quote from: Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Offline decosabute

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19372 on: Yesterday at 03:00:52 am »
Quote from: btroom on July  9, 2022, 10:03:04 am
i'm no expert but compared to our new stand doesn't seem much goin on these stands.

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545679149448265728

Thought there was no funding yet to actually build the monstrosity?

It seems strange, because theyve obviously done something, but it's so slow - like they don't have the funds to actually start the build properly, but need to feed something to the hapless rubes in the fanbase to keep them off their backs.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19373 on: Yesterday at 07:55:26 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  9, 2022, 10:55:41 am
https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545696761422954496

What is going on at this club?

Used to wonder how a young scouse lad could be such a soft as shit, shameless diving cheat, without getting ripped to fuck out of by his mates.  Well that photo shows he doesn't give a fuck at least.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19374 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 am »
Quote from: 12C on July  9, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
Someone told me today that they will exit through two new holes in the wall.
Now unless Im mistaken the dock wall is listed and any holes they knocked in it will have to be filled back in, or has Uncle Joe and Peel decided to fuck off grade ll listed status ?

Probably similar to what they've done on Princes Dock. Still seems a big safety risk.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19375 on: Yesterday at 09:03:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on July  9, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
Someone told me today that they will exit through two new holes in the wall.
Now unless Im mistaken the dock wall is listed and any holes they knocked in it will have to be filled back in, or has Uncle Joe and Peel decided to fuck off grade ll listed status ?


Perhaps they'll claim it's unsafe for crowd movement once they've built it, meaning the listed building guardians will have to back down and make some concessions.
Offline moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19376 on: Yesterday at 09:13:15 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:03:56 am
Perhaps they'll claim it's unsafe for crowd movement once they've built it, meaning the listed building guardians will have to back down and make some concessions.


It really should be acceptable to put a hole in the wall in order to make access and exit safer, changing the use of the dock to a public location means modernisation is needed . Not to be too sensible but surely no one could begrudge them an iconic opening if it means people are safe and the area can be cleared quicker.
Offline No666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19377 on: Yesterday at 09:23:05 am »
With regeneration as a priority, I guess there were not any alternatives to a project with such a time-contained, heavy footfall in that location; the sewage works rules out high end hotels/offices etc.
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19378 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:03:56 am
Perhaps they'll claim it's unsafe for crowd movement once they've built it, meaning the listed building guardians will have to back down and make some concessions.

My thoughts exactly.

Look at the mess that St Georges plaza was left in by that cowboy outfit who went bust redoing Lime St. all sorts of damage to plinths and podiums and pavers.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19379 on: Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 09:13:15 am
It really should be acceptable to put a hole in the wall in order to make access and exit safer, changing the use of the dock to a public location means modernisation is needed . Not to be too sensible but surely no one could begrudge them an iconic opening if it means people are safe and the area can be cleared quicker.
Of course fan safety is important but shouldn't this have been addressed during any feasibility studies and during the planning permission phases of the project? I read somewhere that there's "just enough room" around the stadium for matchday crowd flow. Hopefully this includes emergency situations although I have my doubts. But if they want to knock down the dock wall to support another 10K (as they suggested they might do in the event of standing being allowed) they should be told to take a hike. They should have thought about future expansion before they picked such a small site.
Online Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19380 on: Yesterday at 01:39:57 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm
Of course fan safety is important but shouldn't this have been addressed during any feasibility studies and during the planning permission phases of the project? I read somewhere that there's "just enough room" around the stadium for matchday crowd flow. Hopefully this includes emergency situations although I have my doubts. But if they want to knock down the dock wall to support another 10K (as they suggested they might do in the event of standing being allowed) they should be told to take a hike. They should have thought about future expansion before they picked such a small site.

It's hilarious idiocy. Their biggest gripe about where they are is that they're landlocked with little potential to upgrade and expand, but they're spunking a fortune to move to a site that's even worse. As a result they want to retrospectively alter their design in order to punch a hole through an historical wall that was probably built before their poxy little club even existed.

Moral High Ground FC rail on us for the demolition of homes to expand Anfield; clearly it's fine to defile historically important structures though.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19381 on: Yesterday at 08:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:39:57 pm
It's hilarious idiocy. Their biggest gripe about where they are is that they're landlocked with little potential to upgrade and expand, but they're spunking a fortune to move to a site that's even worse. As a result they want to retrospectively alter their design in order to punch a hole through an historical wall that was probably built before their poxy little club even existed.

Moral High Ground FC rail on us for the demolition of homes to expand Anfield; clearly it's fine to defile historically important structures though.
Let's not forget the homes they demolished to build the Park End and the Gwladys.

Also, at one time in the 90s one of their suits told me they were going to buy the houses and school behind the Bullens, demolish the lot and turn the pitch around in a grand redevelopment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:52:40 pm by Son of Spion »
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19382 on: Yesterday at 09:16:29 pm »
Shite team playing at a former sewage works, how apt.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19383 on: Today at 05:17:59 pm »
Everton have been charged by the FA for the behaviour of their supporters during and after the crucial win over Crystal Palace on Thursday May 19.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19384 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:17:59 pm
Everton have been charged by the FA for the behaviour of their supporters during and after the crucial win over Crystal Palace on Thursday May 19.

What's the likely punishment? A fine?
Online CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19385 on: Today at 05:25:27 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:22 pm
What's the likely punishment? A fine?

Prob ban Richarlison for another game.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19386 on: Today at 05:34:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:22 pm
What's the likely punishment? A fine?
Free tickets to their next home game.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19387 on: Today at 05:46:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:22 pm
What's the likely punishment? A fine?
The fans will be made to wear their players flamboyant clothes.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Chakan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19388 on: Today at 05:51:13 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:22 pm
What's the likely punishment? A fine?

"No babies thrown for at least 2 games"
Offline moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19389 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:51:13 pm
"No babies thrown for at least 2 games"



Babies were thrown tho!
Online afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19390 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:46:11 pm
The fans will be made to wear their players flamboyant clothes.

Flamboyanton FC...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19391 on: Today at 08:16:11 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 09:13:15 am

It really should be acceptable to put a hole in the wall in order to make access and exit safer, changing the use of the dock to a public location means modernisation is needed . Not to be too sensible but surely no one could begrudge them an iconic opening if it means people are safe and the area can be cleared quicker.

There is no way it will be a hole in the wall though, its going to have to be the demolition of the entire wall, its the only safe option.

Imagine trying to empty Anfield via the Kemlyn car park and the old Main stand carpark and then get everyone into Stanley Park onto a road as wide as Walton Breck via 4 exits behind the Anny Road, its a recipe for disaster, yet that is exactly what they are trying to do. Its a very unsafe design, fuck knows how it got approval.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:37 pm by rob1966 »
Scouse not English

Offline elsewhere

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19392 on: Today at 08:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:34:25 pm
Free tickets to their next home game.


 ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19393 on: Today at 08:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  9, 2022, 05:50:11 pm
And he looks like a bad crack head.
He could really get a role as Pinkman's junkie friend in Breaking Bad.
Offline moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19394 on: Today at 08:57:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:16:11 pm
There is no way it will be a hole in the wall though, its going to have to be the demolition of the entire wall, its the only safe option.

Imagine trying to empty Anfield via the Kemlyn car park and the old Main stand carpark and then get everyone into Stanley Park onto a road as wide as Walton Breck via 4 exits behind the Anny Road, its a recipe for disaster, yet that is exactly what they are trying to do. Its a very unsafe design, fuck knows how it got approval.





I know what you mean but they are only looking at disbursing 30k and some of them will be on ferrys and canoes back to north wales. No need to demolish the whole wall, 4 iconic gateways I expect.
The Kendal Hole
The Ferguson Entry
The Southall gorge
The Wimbledon getaway.
Offline Brissyred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19395 on: Today at 10:10:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:16:11 pm
There is no way it will be a hole in the wall though, its going to have to be the demolition of the entire wall, its the only safe option.

Imagine trying to empty Anfield via the Kemlyn car park and the old Main stand carpark and then get everyone into Stanley Park onto a road as wide as Walton Breck via 4 exits behind the Anny Road, its a recipe for disaster, yet that is exactly what they are trying to do. Its a very unsafe design, fuck knows how it got approval.



Need someone with photoshop skills to make the water the proper colour (brown), the sky grey and the roof covered in seagull shit to see what it will actually look like.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19396 on: Today at 10:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 10:10:58 pm
Need someone with photoshop skills to make the water the proper colour (brown), the sky grey and the roof covered in seagull shit to see what it will actually look like.

Someone has already photoshopped out the innumerable pot holes on the Dock Road.
Offline kezzy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19397 on: Today at 10:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:34:25 pm
Free tickets to their next home game.


Quality.   😂
