Peabee

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19240 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
No.

Because the spend is amortised over the length of the contracts of the players they sign.

A £50m player signed over 5 years has a book value of £10m a year in transfer fees.

Whereas the transfer fee is recognised all at once in you money in pot.

Pluson the first of July we enter a different monitoring period for finances.

They cant spend the Richie money as that was part of the deal with the PL. they had to find £50m to cover some of the losses in the prior 3 years by 30th June.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19241 on: Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
They cant spend the Richie money as that was part of the deal with the PL. they had to find £50m to cover some of the losses in the prior 3 years by 30th June.
This was my understanding based on that long read in The Athletic a few weeks back. Theyre kind of at net zero now as it were (not based on the cumulative loss threshold, theyre still horribly mired there and could run into more trouble) and any further sales will count as profit they could feasibly spend.

Theyll let Allan and Mina leave for maybe a combined £20m - £25m as both have asked to leave the club and then use that on maybe one or two signings or even big signing on fees for the likes of Lingard. Theyre reportedly desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin and see him as integral, but I think if Newcastle do test the waters with £60m+ his head will be turned.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19242 on: Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm
This was my understanding based on that long read in The Athletic a few weeks back. Theyre kind of at net zero now as it were (not based on the cumulative loss threshold, theyre still horribly mired there and could run into more trouble) and any further sales will count as profit they could feasibly spend.

Theyll let Allan and Mina leave for maybe a combined £20m - £25m as both have asked to leave the club and then use that on maybe one or two signings or even big signing on fees for the likes of Lingard. Theyre reportedly desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin and see him as integral, but I think if Newcastle do test the waters with £60m+ his head will be turned.
and he will cough, vigorously.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19243 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm
Drunken left the club to "pursue a managerial job".

In other words he's off the staff and out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19244 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19245 on: Today at 12:25:57 am
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
HAHA rodgers that https://twitter.com/ElBobble/status/1544055868320366593
They'd need their entire Main Stand wall and more to pin what the blue quarter were calling them throughout the rest of the season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19246 on: Today at 04:51:41 am
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
HAHA rodgers that https://twitter.com/ElBobble/status/1544055868320366593

Quote
It shows the impact fans can have on a club and how the players can have an impact on the fans

I find it mad that he feels they even need to be shown this.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19247 on: Today at 06:30:43 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm
Drunken left the club to "pursue a managerial job".

In other words he's off the staff and out.

  :'( And so dies my dream of him as a permanent Everton manager,hope he takes his favourite cone with him.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19248 on: Today at 07:13:03 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:51:41 am
I find it mad that he feels they even need to be shown this.

Before a home game last season he let the fans do the team talk by sending messages. While he was right to tap into the Goodison crowd and getting them behind the team, (Klopp has done the same) as a manager it's your tactics and motivation that will decide your fate. The crowd can't manage the team for you.

Strange fella him.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19249 on: Today at 07:17:48 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
They cant spend the Richie money as that was part of the deal with the PL. they had to find £50m to cover some of the losses in the prior 3 years by 30th June.

Probably why the fa didn't slap a ban on him over the flare incident. They couldn't risk harming the value one of Everton's few saleable assets. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19250 on: Today at 10:05:25 am
Reading GOT in the Duncan Ferguson thread and found myself agreeing with Davek. 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19251 on: Today at 11:01:09 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm
Drunken left the club to "pursue a managerial job".

In other words he's off the staff and out.
The highest paid assistant manager in England is no more.  Things must be bad with the finances at Everton if they've finally decided to bank that saving.

I confidently predict Drunken will never get paid more as a manager that he did at Everton.

Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 10:05:25 am
Reading GOT in the Duncan Ferguson thread and found myself agreeing with Davek.
Tell us more (but not in too much graphic detail)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19252 on: Today at 11:33:13 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:01:09 am
Tell us more (but not in too much graphic detail)

Quote
BlueStevie35 said:
Be a good start for him tbf, lower league managers tend to be the first names gone every season

"Davek: I cant wait until we see this feller fall on his arse. And he will." 

Quite a few people who saw through his 'legend' status, just shocked they haven't all been banned for being closeted redshites.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19253 on: Today at 11:40:40 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:01:09 am


I confidently predict Drunken will never get paid more as a manager that he did at Everton.


Quick reality check. ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19254 on: Today at 11:53:28 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:01:09 am
The highest paid assistant manager in England is no more.  Things must be bad with the finances at Everton if they've finally decided to bank that saving.
He's definitely been pushed rather than jumped.

He's like that drunk slumped in the corner of the pub every night that would be there permanently if he wasn't escorted home every night. No way did Ferguson want to leave there. He could bag a decent wage for basically sleepwalking through his role at the club.

He's made an easy living out of doing very little, and they've indulged him for years simply because he supposedly 'gets them.'  ::)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19255 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm
Oh look, right on cue the FA/PL finally decide to hand out a one match game to Richarlison for the flare/smoke bomb incident that happened with a month of the season still to go.

And yet there are still people who refuse to believe they are both as corrupt as fuck  :butt
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19256 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:30:43 am
  :'( And so dies my dream of him as a permanent Everton manager,hope he takes his favourite cone with him.

Had to leave Keane at Goodison...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19257 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm
You'd be absolutely fuming if you were Burnley. Even Leeds might be annoyed as they have missed out on some money due to finishing a place behind the shite.
