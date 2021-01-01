« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1068409 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,717
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19200 on: Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm »
I genuinely don't know why this club bothers

You can give it local pride ya ya ya

There's just nothing here anymore. The hurt outweighs the love. It's shit. Look at the fans the dirty money, it's all fucked. A waste of energy.

If you could divorce this club you would. I can begrudgingly respect the alleged normal Evertonian who doesn't immediately launch fucking bile at me but that hardly outweigh the corrupt many

If I supported Everton in 2022 I'd like to think I packed it all in. What's the point? Who wants to spend their lives being saddled with shit, that very occasionally flashes into the realm of the mediocre?

... As I write this I'm planning a summer holiday and drinking in my garden. I'm just calling it as I see it. Anyone from GOT, come at me bro
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,096
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19201 on: Yesterday at 05:53:07 pm »
Kassam stadium? Harsh!, very harsh

(And its getting replaced)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,275
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19202 on: Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:54:31 am
The Dock Wall is Grade 2 listed since 28 September 1999



Thats almost to the day the last time their fans saw them win at Anfield.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19203 on: Yesterday at 05:55:20 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 03:47:42 pm
I think the Kassam Stadium in Oxford is closer to what they will end up with. Much like Oxford United, the Bitters will be seeking a new home not long after they move in.

It was bad enough when Oxford United were owned by the fraud Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine, the procuress but bringing Everton into the discussion?

A bridge too far.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,839
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19204 on: Yesterday at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:07 pm
Kassam stadium? Harsh!, very harsh

(And its getting replaced)

Well, they are both located next to a sewer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19205 on: Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm »
So Jesse Lingard see Everton as a 'last resort'


That's if his transfer to Accrington Stanley falls though then.


Look at how far they have fallen, even United rejects won't touch them, that was never a problem even when they were 'poor'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19206 on: Today at 12:13:43 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
So Jesse Lingard see Everton as a 'last resort'


That's if his transfer to Accrington Stanley falls though then.


Look at how far they have fallen, even United rejects won't touch them, that was never a problem even when they were 'poor'
It comes to something when even washed up Mancs snub their usual retirement home.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19207 on: Today at 12:15:26 am »
Someone needs to go spray 'Beanz in!' on the Bullens. He'll be an Ev player by lunchtime.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19208 on: Today at 12:18:55 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:15:26 am
Someone needs to go spray 'Beanz in!' on the Bullens. He'll be an Ev player by lunchtime.
Once the Bullens wall has spoken, it shall be done.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19209 on: Today at 02:49:49 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:26:20 am
They have a fixed price for certain elements of the build but theres plenty of things they cant fix the cost of and anyone in the building trade or whos had work done will tell you that far less complex builds always have minor issues that end up costing extra.

Were probably talking £650m conservatively. Realistically? £800m.

I think they will do bits here and there but yes Goodison will be their home for some while longer. They absolutely need further investment which is why Moshiri has been grubbing around with anyone wholl entertain him, regardless of how tenuous their finances are. This Kenyon consortium clearly didnt have the heft to get it done, the club wouldve been in the exact same situation pretty much. Perhaps the stadium would have got done quicker.

They cant pass on the costs of any issues to Everton, apparently, under a fixed price contract (unless there some clause around unforeseen issues?). But they would price in the risk of such issues, of course, and if there are none then theyve effectively over charged Everton but get to keep the surplus. However, from what Ive read, these fixed price contracts are still adjusted for inflation.  It would just be risking bankruptcy agreeing to fix materials prices with no fluctuations for inflation.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Up
« previous next »
 