Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19160 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Think they're in a worse place now then when they were relegation threatened in the 90s. They're so badly run on and off the pitch, but even so you can never write a cockroach off.

New signings might lift the team and fans for a bit, but making wholesale changes is very risky, especially if you're bringing in bang average players. A brand new CB partnership could leave them very vulnerable.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19161 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
How are they going to be able to get new signings, without selling someone like DCL? Richarlison bought them somewhat closer to compliance but theres still huge issues with their books at present.
Peabee

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19162 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
How are they going to be able to get new signings, without selling someone like DCL? Richarlison bought them somewhat closer to compliance but theres still huge issues with their books at present.

Theyre in a new financial year now. But I think theyll target free signings like Tarkowski.

Theres talk theyre after Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19163 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
How are they going to be able to get new signings, without selling someone like DCL? Richarlison bought them somewhat closer to compliance but theres still huge issues with their books at present.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/vertragslosespieler
Drinks Sangria

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19164 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Theyre in a new financial year now. But I think theyll target free signings like Tarkowski.

Theres talk theyre after Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.
That doesnt mitigate for the loss threshold over the three year period though does it? I may be misunderstanding the rules - which the Premier League havent punished them at all for breaching this far - but even though weve moved into a new financial year, Id imagine theyre still tight up against their spending limits given their substantial losses. I may have misinterpreted. Not that it matters, the Premier League will probably let them spend the Richarlison money and take their losses towards £300m over the past 3 years.
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19165 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Theyre in a new financial year now. But I think theyll target free signings like Tarkowski.

Theres talk theyre after Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.
Escape relegation by the skin of their teeth and then... sign two players that just experienced relegation.  At least they'll have some players in the dressing room to talk them through the experience next season.

(I know both Gini and Robbo were signed from relegated clubs but our scouting and recruitment isn't run by Coco the clown)
Drinks Sangria

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19166 on: Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/vertragslosespieler
This would make more sense.

Tarkowski secured, Lingard linked. Theres probably more middling players on that list they could go for.
Peabee

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19167 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Marcel Brands has given an interview blaming Moshiri for Evertons problems. He said he tried to stop Silva from being sacked for example, but Moshiri doesnt give their coaches time. How that every time these managers were sacked, they lose their coaching staff and start all over again.



Apparently, he gets carried away with short term improvements in form too: after the win at Spurs in September 2020, Moshiri bought Ancelotti a Rolls Royce...

Lets see if he does stick with Lampard if theres a particularly bad patch. Maybe, he doesnt have a choice now though.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19168 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Marcel Brands has given an interview blaming Moshiri for Evertons problems. He said he tried to stop Silva from being sacked for example, but Moshiri doesnt give their coaches time. How that every time these managers were sacked, they lose their coaching staff and start all over again.



Apparently, he gets carried away with short term improvements in form too: after the win at Spurs in September 2020, Moshiri bought Ancelotti a Rolls Royce...

Lets see if he does stick with Lampard if theres a particularly bad patch. Maybe, he doesnt have a choice now though.


I wonder if the taxman knows about that.
Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19169 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:52:21 pm

I want one to wear in work  ;D
Where do you get them from?
The Cobbler

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19170 on: Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm
Been talking to one of my cousins, who is a season ticket holder at the woodshed the other day. He is an accountant and specialises in insolvency. He put his professional head on recently and looked at their numbers - said they simply dont add up. Richarlisons transfer fee simply lets them squeeze through the FFP regulatory framework by the skin of their teeth. If not the trip wire would have been triggered and almost certainly a points deduction and/or transfer embargo imposed.

He says that most of the supporter base havent got a clue what is happening and think that everything will somehow be OK this season.  Ignorance is bliss.The club is happy to encourage this.

His view is that they have to sell to buy or get more loan players in, but whatever happens, its going to be another relegation battle. They simply dont have the quality or strength in depth to compete.

All Moshiri wants is to build the stadium as thats his only chance to get some of his money back. He couldnt give a fuck about the football side as long as they dont get relegated!

Fascinating to hear a professional giving his opinion about something he has always loved. His view is that they are on financial life support and the vultures are circling.

He has heard through his professional contacts that they are being hawked around the world to anybody with money but the deal being offered is not a sale but an appeal for additional investors who will help build the stadium. Moshiri simply does not have the funds to do it himself and wants to minimise his losses.

Kenwright is apparently adamant that he is staying on as Chairman and will run the football side.  The recent American consortium fronted by Peter Kenyon wanted a full takeover but that has been vetoed as too many people at senior level would be kicked out.

So the soap opera continues.  My cousin said the sad thing is that most of their fans are still more interested in what Liverpool are doing, whilst their own clubs management are fleecing them.



an fear dearg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19171 on: Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
This would make more sense.

Tarkowski secured, Lingard linked. Theres probably more middling players on that list they could go for.

Former Manc star, free agent with attacking flare..Janujaz of whatever hes called is the perfect signing for them.
FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19172 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19173 on: Today at 12:11:27 am
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm
So the soap opera continues.  My cousin said the sad thing is that most of their fans are still more interested in what Liverpool are doing, whilst their own clubs management are fleecing them.


Yes, I thought they did well in the "Red Shite Failed to win the PL" trophy and even better in "Red Shite lost the CL final" trophy to add to the "We spent £500m and nearly got relegated" trophy.


We dont care what the red sh*te say, what the fu*k do we care
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19174 on: Today at 01:23:27 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
This would make more sense.

Tarkowski secured, Lingard linked. Theres probably more middling players on that list they could go for.

If they had any sense, they would go for players like Zagadou or Botheim. Out of contract, but still very young, and with a point to prove. Knowing them, they will end up with Tarkowski, Lingard and Januzaj ...
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19175 on: Today at 02:40:56 am
No666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19176 on: Today at 08:05:38 am
A lot depends on Lampard's power to energise the players to face the new season. They've seen their best player leave after a relegation battle last season - that's not an easy one to shrug off, get your heads down and get excited about the coming season under the same management. First fixture is Chelsea, then Aston Villa. Going to be an interesting watch for amateur students of psychology, such as me.
12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19177 on: Today at 09:12:22 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:05:38 am
A lot depends on Lampard's power to energise the players to face the new season. They've seen their best player leave after a relegation battle last season - that's not an easy one to shrug off, get your heads down and get excited about the coming season under the same management. First fixture is Chelsea, then Aston Villa. Going to be an interesting watch for amateur students of psychology, such as me.

All is well. Tarkowski has tweeted he wants to be a success at Everton.
Someone dredged up the same Tweet from Richie when he signed.
an fear dearg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19178 on: Today at 09:21:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:23:27 am
If they had any sense, they would go for players like Zagadou or Botheim. Out of contract, but still very young, and with a point to prove. Knowing them, they will end up with Tarkowski, Lingard and Januzaj ...

Those 3 on a free win the transfer window hands down..

Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19179 on: Today at 09:41:46 am
I see some of them are complaining now on GOT about how their 'iconic' stadium is going to be hidden away behind the Dock Wall and want the wall knocked down.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19180 on: Today at 09:54:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:46 am
I see some of them are complaining now on GOT about how their 'iconic' stadium is going to be hidden away behind the Dock Wall and want the wall knocked down.

The Dock Wall is Grade 2 listed since 28 September 1999

Drinks Sangria

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19181 on: Today at 10:10:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:46 am
I see some of them are complaining now on GOT about how their 'iconic' stadium is going to be hidden away behind the Dock Wall and want the wall knocked down.
As pointed out its grade listed but surely anyone with half a brain can see the protective bonuses of having the wall there.

Do they want to be able to enjoy the site of their stadium from their blue dinghies? Having said that, approaches to the ground will be so congested if they do carry forth a 50k seater, that sea bound taxi might be their best bet. The 20X from Queen Square can only carry so many.
Brain Potter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19182 on: Today at 10:19:44 am
Do they need further investment to complete the stadium build. My blue friends tell me that its all in place for a fixed price. I maintain it isnt in place. I personally think theyll be at Goodison in 10 years from now.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19183 on: Today at 10:26:20 am
Quote from:
Do they need further investment to complete the stadium build. My blue friends tell me that its all in place for a fixed price. I maintain it isnt in place. I personally think theyll be at Goodison in 10 years from now.
They have a fixed price for certain elements of the build but theres plenty of things they cant fix the cost of and anyone in the building trade or whos had work done will tell you that far less complex builds always have minor issues that end up costing extra.

Were probably talking £650m conservatively. Realistically? £800m.

I think they will do bits here and there but yes Goodison will be their home for some while longer. They absolutely need further investment which is why Moshiri has been grubbing around with anyone wholl entertain him, regardless of how tenuous their finances are. This Kenyon consortium clearly didnt have the heft to get it done, the club wouldve been in the exact same situation pretty much. Perhaps the stadium would have got done quicker.
Offline No666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19184 on: Today at 10:50:52 am »
It's not, perhaps, that they lacked the heft to get things done, DS. It seems Moshiri wants investment rather than a sale. He wants continuing involvement because he is unwilling to accept he has wasted hundreds of millions of pounds. (I infer. Who knows what the hell goes on in the mind of Moshiri, an accountant with no apparent grasp of financial reality?)
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19185 on: Today at 11:44:43 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:50:52 am
It's not, perhaps, that they lacked the heft to get things done, DS. It seems Moshiri wants investment rather than a sale. He wants continuing involvement because he is unwilling to accept he has wasted hundreds of millions of pounds. (I infer. Who knows what the hell goes on in the mind of Moshiri, an accountant with no apparent grasp of financial reality?)

It would indeed seem that the Kenyon  faction were looking to buy out but Moshi was just looking for someone with money to invest in his project.
With the economy tanking and inflation rising, I suspect Kenyon and Co were looking to snap up the club cheap  and they wont be the only ones. Problem is the amount of debt Moshiri has covered in equity. As well as the money spent buying the club, he has ploughed a fortune into the club in an attempt to gain success. Conservative estimates are he is into the club for around £800m. He wont want to take a hit on that. Add in any new owners taking over would still have to secure funding for the stadium, as well as fund player acquisitions. The club is making horrendous losses in excess of £300m in the last three years (even Moshis make believe accounts cant actually hide those losses) so they would have to sort that as well.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19186 on: Today at 11:53:32 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
How are they going to be able to get new signings, without selling someone like DCL? Richarlison bought them somewhat closer to compliance but theres still huge issues with their books at present.

They can shop for someone in the lower bracket like Danny Ings or dicarded strikers from new money Newcastle. Even an Anthony Martial on loan sounds more palatable than relying on Calvert Lewin for the entire season.
Offline idontknow

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19187 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm »
Richarlison deal a great one for Evton.
He was clearly our first choice to replace Mo, and he led us along and along, then finally turned round and laughed in our faces, "No, la, proper Evton me, innit!" and promptly signed for Spurs.
So then we had to hurry back to Mo and beg him to stay, give him everything he wanted.
So now basically paying Mo's wages means we will be bankrupt in a week or two.
Plus all our other so-called joke star players are furious and want the same cos they are all greedy bastards and they say if they don't get it they're fucking off to a proper well-run club.
And they all hate each other cos of it which is true cos if you go on Twitter they're all there saying snidey things and blocking each other.

And all because Richarlison is a proper dyed in the eyeliner blue.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19188 on: Today at 12:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm

They think they have enemies with nefarious intent towards them, but the reality is they don't matter enough for that. No one really cares about them outside of their little bubble. Their problem is actually just themselves.

I think the way that the Echo and other local media strive to give them some level of parity in their coverage with us probably doesn't help matters since it gives them a very distorted view of their level of importance, which is practically zero outside of the local area.
Offline idontknow

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19189 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Also, Bill K offered Klopp out for a little bit of hostility outside the Casa and Klopp ran away.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19190 on: Today at 12:36:58 pm »
What odds for first sacking of the season for Fat Frank?

Everton are so beyond relevant now, Id genuinely forgotten hes still managing there.

Keeping the seat warm for the return of the prodigal son no doubt. The Wayne & Drunken dream team.
Online RedSince86

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19191 on: Today at 12:46:04 pm »
This should be Everton's new club badge seeing as they fudge the books with dodgy AF accounting like Enron did, swap the Enron bit with Everton and colour it all blue and it's perfectly apt.

Offline rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19192 on: Today at 01:00:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:46:04 pm
This should be Everton's new club badge seeing as they fudge the books with dodgy AF accounting like Enron did, swap the Enron bit with Everton and colour it all blue and it's perfectly apt.


One for the kids to Google eh gramps ;)

Everton the smartest guys in the room
Online MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19193 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:36:58 pm


Keeping the seat warm for the return of the prodigal son no doubt. The Wayne & Drunken dream team.

If I was a bookmaker, Id refuse to take your money on Fat Frank getting the sack, its a certainty.

As for the White Pele, he did well at Derby. For this reason, hed do well to avoid the Bitters if he is serious about a career in management.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19194 on: Today at 01:57:41 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:55:03 pm
If I was a bookmaker, Id refuse to take your money on Fat Frank getting the sack, its a certainty.

As for the White Pele, he did well at Derby. For this reason, hed do well to avoid the Bitters if he is serious about a career in management.

Not really. Was lucky not to get relegated the season before with a good standard Championship team (last minute goals in two games kept them up on the last day)/

Last season was a free hit because they were down before the season started and they could use a bit of a siege mentality. They still had decent players for the league and were only ever in contention for survival because Reading had a points deduction of their own. For all their financial problems they were still turning down a bunch of offers for players in January, including from PL clubs.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19195 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:30:17 pm
I think the way that the Echo and other local media strive to give them some level of parity in their coverage with us probably doesn't help matters since it gives them a very distorted view of their level of importance, which is practically zero outside of the local area.
When I still bought the hardcopy Echo I was amazed how much coverage they gave to Everton, considering their fanbase is just a quarter of the city region and they've not won anything since the last century. I don't really notice now due to only using the app.

Mind you, they never stopped whinging, whining and complaining, so I suppose the Echo felt compelled to pander to the highly vocal minority.

I often wonder if the local press in Barcelona and Lisbon have to pander in a similar way to Espanyol and Sporting fans?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19196 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:19:44 am
Do they need further investment to complete the stadium build. My blue friends tell me that its all in place for a fixed price. I maintain it isnt in place. I personally think theyll be at Goodison in 10 years from now.
They have someone to build it for a price, but they don't actually have the finances in place to pay them to do it.

All the groundwork up to now was paid for by Moshiri. The full build and fit-out is yet to be financed.

Your blue mates are talking through their Richarlison.
Online RedSince86

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19197 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:30:13 pm
They have someone to build it for a price, but they don't actually have the finances in place to pay them to do it.

All the groundwork up to now was paid for by Moshiri. The full build and fit-out is yet to be financed.

Your blue mates are talking through their Richarlison.
Reminds me of Valencia "new" stadium, it's been in this state for over 10 years now, was supposed to be 70k, new plans sent to city council recently have it for 43000 now with recycled plastic roofing from the flashy facade of the original plans, still no funding for it in 2022 though.

Online Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19198 on: Today at 03:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:54:31 am
The Dock Wall is Grade 2 listed since 28 September 1999
It'll fit right in with a team playing grade 2 football then  ;D
Online MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19199 on: Today at 03:47:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:09:49 pm
Reminds me of Valencia "new" stadium, it's been in this state for over 10 years now, was supposed to be 70k, new plans sent to city council recently have it for 43000 now with recycled plastic roofing from the flashy facade of the original plans, still no funding for it in 2022 though.



I think the Kassam Stadium in Oxford is closer to what they will end up with. Much like Oxford United, the Bitters will be seeking a new home not long after they move in.
