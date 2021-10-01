Richarlison deal a great one for Evton.
He was clearly our first choice to replace Mo, and he led us along and along, then finally turned round and laughed in our faces, "No, la, proper Evton me, innit!" and promptly signed for Spurs.
So then we had to hurry back to Mo and beg him to stay, give him everything he wanted.
So now basically paying Mo's wages means we will be bankrupt in a week or two.
Plus all our other so-called joke star players are furious and want the same cos they are all greedy bastards and they say if they don't get it they're fucking off to a proper well-run club.
And they all hate each other cos of it which is true cos if you go on Twitter they're all there saying snidey things and blocking each other.
And all because Richarlison is a proper dyed in the eyeliner blue.