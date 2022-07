They’re in a new financial year now. But I think they’ll target free signings like Tarkowski.



There’s talk they’re after Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.



That doesn’t mitigate for the loss threshold over the three year period though does it? I may be misunderstanding the rules - which the Premier League haven’t punished them at all for breaching this far - but even though we’ve moved into a new financial year, I’d imagine they’re still tight up against their spending limits given their substantial losses. I may have misinterpreted. Not that it matters, the Premier League will probably let them spend the Richarlison money and take their losses towards £300m over the past 3 years.