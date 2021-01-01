« previous next »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:00:09 am
Their squad at the minute


Goalkeepers (2)
Jordan Pickford
Asmir Begović

Right Backs (2)
Séamus Coleman
Nathan Patterson

Left Backs (2)
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Niels Nkounkou

Centre Backs (6)
James Tarkowski
Yerry Mina
Michael Keane
Mason Holgate
Ben Godfrey
Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfield (7)
Allan
Dele Alli
Alex Iwobi
André Gomes
Abdoulaye Doucouré
Tom Davies
Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Wide (3)
Andros Townsend
Demarai Gray
Anthony Gordon

Forwards (2)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Salomón Rondón

Total players: 24

Out:
Richarlison
Jonjoe Kenny
Cenk Tosun
Fabian Delph
Andy Lonergan
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Anwar El Ghazi

In:
James Tarkowski

Sum:
£52.2m

They scored 43 goals in the league last year. Richarlison was their top scorer with 10. Next nearest was 5 (Gray, DCL).

That team might avoid relegation, if they stay relatively fit. Anything more than that would be a miracle ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:32:47 am
That team might avoid relegation, if they stay relatively fit. Anything more than that would be a miracle ...

It's still a top half wage bill at least.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

By a lonely prison wall
I heard a young man booooooooing
Duncan they are taking you away
For you nutted John McStay
So the young might see the morn
Now a prison van lay waiting for Barlinnie.

Low lie the fields of County road
Where once we watched the small children fly
Richi'la was on the wing
We had Redshite and Heysel to boo
It's so lonely round the fields of County Road.

By a lonely prison wall
I heard a young man booing
Nothing matters Moshi'la when you're fucking rich
Against the Sly 6 and Clive Thomas
I booed they called me a fucking disgrace
Now you must launch our child with dignity

Low lie the fields of County road
Where once we watched the small children fly
Richi'la was on the wing
We had Redshite and Heysel to boo
It's so lonely round the fields of County road

By a lonely sewage plant wall
She watched the last stock price falling
As the new stadium sailed out against the sky
For they lives to whine and boo
For her love in White Hart Lane
It's so lonely around the fields of County road
St John would approve
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

El Ghazi leaving is a big blow then.
