Their squad at the minute





Goalkeepers (2)

Jordan Pickford

Asmir Begović



Right Backs (2)

Séamus Coleman

Nathan Patterson



Left Backs (2)

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Niels Nkounkou



Centre Backs (6)

James Tarkowski

Yerry Mina

Michael Keane

Mason Holgate

Ben Godfrey

Jarrad Branthwaite



Midfield (7)

Allan

Dele Alli

Alex Iwobi

André Gomes

Abdoulaye Doucouré

Tom Davies

Jean-Philippe Gbamin



Wide (3)

Andros Townsend

Demarai Gray

Anthony Gordon



Forwards (2)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Salomón Rondón



Total players: 24



Out:

Richarlison

Jonjoe Kenny

Cenk Tosun

Fabian Delph

Andy Lonergan

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Anwar El Ghazi



In:

James Tarkowski



Sum:

£52.2m



They scored 43 goals in the league last year. Richarlison was their top scorer with 10. Next nearest was 5 (Gray, DCL).



That team might avoid relegation, if they stay relatively fit. Anything more than that would be a miracle ...