Their squad at the minuteGoalkeepers (2)Jordan Pickford Asmir Begović Right Backs (2)Séamus ColemanNathan Patterson Left Backs (2)Vitaliy MykolenkoNiels NkounkouCentre Backs (6)James Tarkowski Yerry MinaMichael Keane Mason Holgate Ben Godfrey Jarrad Branthwaite Midfield (7)AllanDele Alli Alex Iwobi André GomesAbdoulaye DoucouréTom Davies Jean-Philippe GbaminWide (3)Andros Townsend Demarai Gray Anthony Gordon Forwards (2)Dominic Calvert-Lewin Salomón RondónTotal players: 24Out:RicharlisonJonjoe KennyCenk TosunFabian DelphAndy LonerganGylfi SigurdssonAnwar El GhaziIn:James TarkowskiSum:£52.2mThey scored 43 goals in the league last year. Richarlison was their top scorer with 10. Next nearest was 5 (Gray, DCL).
That team might avoid relegation, if they stay relatively fit. Anything more than that would be a miracle ...
By a lonely prison wallI heard a young man booooooooingDuncan they are taking you awayFor you nutted John McStaySo the young might see the mornNow a prison van lay waiting for Barlinnie. Low lie the fields of County roadWhere once we watched the small children flyRichi'la was on the wingWe had Redshite and Heysel to booIt's so lonely round the fields of County Road. By a lonely prison wallI heard a young man booingNothing matters Moshi'la when you're fucking richAgainst the Sly 6 and Clive ThomasI booed they called me a fucking disgraceNow you must launch our child with dignityLow lie the fields of County roadWhere once we watched the small children flyRichi'la was on the wingWe had Redshite and Heysel to booIt's so lonely round the fields of County roadBy a lonely sewage plant wallShe watched the last stock price fallingAs the new stadium sailed out against the skyFor they lives to whine and booFor her love in White Hart LaneIt's so lonely around the fields of County road
Crosby Nick never fails.
