By a lonely prison wall

I heard a young man booooooooing

Duncan they are taking you away

For you nutted John McStay

So the young might see the morn

Now a prison van lay waiting for Barlinnie.



Low lie the fields of County road

Where once we watched the small children fly

Richi'la was on the wing

We had Redshite and Heysel to boo

It's so lonely round the fields of County Road.



By a lonely prison wall

I heard a young man booing

Nothing matters Moshi'la when you're fucking rich

Against the Sly 6 and Clive Thomas

I booed they called me a fucking disgrace

Now you must launch our child with dignity



Low lie the fields of County road

Where once we watched the small children fly

Richi'la was on the wing

We had Redshite and Heysel to boo

It's so lonely round the fields of County road



By a lonely sewage plant wall

She watched the last stock price falling

As the new stadium sailed out against the sky

For they lives to whine and boo

For her love in White Hart Lane

It's so lonely around the fields of County road