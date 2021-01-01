They proved that last season. Must admit I was really envious watching on as they had a glorious relegation battle with Burnley and we had to settle for a couple of trophies a CL final and almost winning the title.
Don't forget more glorious parade too!
A blue bus tours the City met with flares.
No Trophy onboard...but nobody cares.
The fans, they gather outside The Brick.
Blue smoke on County Rd by now is thick!
Another escape from relegation was made.
Hence the victorious open top bus parade.
Their fans sang songs about staying up.
On how that's better than winning the Cup!
The 'Tour' didn't actually go about the Town.
It stuck to County Rd, 10 times up and down!
No winners medals for the players to display.
But their fans wouldn't have it any other way!
The bus driver then had to get more Fuel.
As his bus was now heading out of Liverpool.
So with that in mind he had a tank to fill.
Then set off for the main reception in Rhyl!