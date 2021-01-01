Should we be giving some credit to Kenwright?

£60m for the pigeon prick is pulling Levy's pants down.



(his PL record suggests half of this, and Everton are desperate)



Or is there something fishy going on here...?



Same feller on Radio Merseyside was bemoaning the fact that Everton had to take a serious cut in the asking price for The Pigeon. He was moaning about the fact he was worth much more. Like the Echo, they are scared of upsetting the blue quarter of their audience.We get a lad who is banging goals in for fun in Europe, and get shit for spending £65m.Spurs buy this feller who is hardly a prolific scorer for £50m plus £10m in add ons and everywhere you read they are getting a bargain.