« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1060183 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,242
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19040 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
:D

Hell be starting for them next season at this rate.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,827
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19041 on: Today at 11:32:31 am »
Imagine everything J-Lings, #Wobes, Dele and Winksy will get up to next season. It might kill off the arl fellas in the Park End.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,645
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19042 on: Today at 11:47:44 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:10:36 am
Harry Winks is apparently not joining the Bitters after Fat Frank conducted due diligence on the player.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/report-everton-decide-against-move-for-spurs-man-after-lampards-extensive-due-diligence/amp/

Translation: Everton dont have a pot to piss in.
Everton due diligence = Consulting the graffiti on the Bullens wall.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,645
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19043 on: Today at 11:50:14 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:05:21 am


...I was dissapointed they avoided relegation, thought it might not happen again but now it's looking like they could be scrapping down there again which would be brilliant.

Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as European football.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19044 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:50:14 am
Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as European football.
They proved that last season. Must admit I was really envious watching on as they had a glorious relegation battle with Burnley and we had to settle for a couple of trophies a CL final and almost winning the title.
Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19045 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
I bet the sale of bedsheets and blue paint have gone through the roof on County Road.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,151
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19046 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:51:59 am
They proved that last season. Must admit I was really envious watching on as they had a glorious relegation battle with Burnley and we had to settle for a couple of trophies a CL final and almost winning the title.


Don't forget more glorious parade too!

A blue bus tours the City met with flares.
No Trophy onboard...but nobody cares.
The fans, they gather outside The Brick.
Blue smoke on County Rd by now is thick!

Another escape from relegation was made.
Hence the victorious open top bus parade.
Their fans sang songs about staying up.
On how that's better than winning the Cup!

The 'Tour' didn't actually go about the Town.
It stuck to County Rd, 10 times up and down!
No winners medals for the players to display.
But their fans wouldn't have it any other way!

The bus driver then had to get more Fuel.
As his bus was now heading out of Liverpool.
So with that in mind he had a tank to fill.
Then set off for the main reception in Rhyl!


Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19047 on: Today at 12:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:50:14 am
Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as European football.

In their shoes it must feel better,remembering their last European campaign where they got tonked home and away and even weaponized toddlers (another Everton first).  :D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,474
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19048 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:50:14 am
Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as better than European football.

None of that having to travel to far away places, jampacked airports, queues at Passport Control. And most passports are still red anyway.

Just saunter down County Road with a brief stop at the Holy Mural of Bankhall Street and the up to the ground to welcome the team in an enthusiastic and gentlemanly manner ( unlike the wild Kopite behaviour of them) and finish off with a glorious pitch invasion and the ceremonial baiting of the opposition manager.

Glorious.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,590
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19049 on: Today at 02:04:26 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:05:15 pm

Don't forget more glorious parade too!

A blue bus tours the City met with flares.
No Trophy onboard...but nobody cares.
The fans, they gather outside The Brick.
Blue smoke on County Rd by now is thick!

Another escape from relegation was made.
Hence the victorious open top bus parade.
Their fans sang songs about staying up.
On how that's better than winning the Cup!

The 'Tour' didn't actually go about the Town.
It stuck to County Rd, 10 times up and down!
No winners medals for the players to display.
But their fans wouldn't have it any other way!

The bus driver then had to get more Fuel.
As his bus was now heading out of Liverpool.
So with that in mind he had a tank to fill.
Then set off for the main reception in Rhyl!



;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,645
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19050 on: Today at 02:22:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:12:42 pm
None of that having to travel to far away places, jampacked airports, queues at Passport Control. And most passports are still red anyway.

Just saunter down County Road with a brief stop at the Holy Mural of Bankhall Street and the up to the ground to welcome the team in an enthusiastic and gentlemanly manner ( unlike the wild Kopite behaviour of them) and finish off with a glorious pitch invasion and the ceremonial baiting of the opposition manager.

Glorious.
And let's not forget the joyful attacking of a rival manager on the pitch and smashing up police cars and buses on County Road.

What a time to be alive if you're a Blue. Who needs European football when you have all that? 🤔
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,474
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19051 on: Today at 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:22:18 pm
And let's not forget the joyful attacking of a rival manager on the pitch and smashing up police cars and buses on County Road.

What a time to be alive if you're a Blue. Who needs European football when you have all that? 🤔

Unlike the Redshite trip to France where they were the ones getting smashed up by the police.

The Bitters learnt their lesson in that there Lille.

No wonder theyre Euro Septics. And no, thats not a spelling error. :D
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19052 on: Today at 03:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:50:14 am
Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as European football.
Anything to justify that embarrassing pitch invasion.

DVD release pending...
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Linudden.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19053 on: Today at 03:17:42 pm »
As mediocre as Richarlison is and as much as they've fleeced Spurs for the transfer fee, the problem is that the money has fallen to... Everton and they'll do Everton things with it :wave
Logged
Linudden.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19054 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:17:42 pm
As mediocre as Richarlison is and as much as they've fleeced Spurs for the transfer fee, the problem is that the money has fallen to... Everton and they'll do Everton things with it :wave
Isn't it just being used to service debt?
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Linudden.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19055 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:21:23 pm
Isn't it just being used to service debt?

They're probably better off doing so than spending £50 mil on some no-mark player.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,645
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19056 on: Today at 03:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:21:23 pm
Isn't it just being used to service debt?
Yes, it's pretty much all gone into the black hole of debt.

They are basically robbing Peter to pay Paul now.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,590
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19057 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm »
I have never been more confident that these fuckers will be down the shitter once and for all, 22/23 season.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19058 on: Today at 03:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:21:23 pm
Isn't it just being used to service debt?
It's rumoured to be necessary to satisfy the Premier League cost control and sustainability rules. The same reason has now been suggested for the sale of Digne and the release of James - to get their inflated salaries off the books - but in the (small) minds of their fans, the blame for those was laid at Rafa's door. I always wondered if an element of his appointment was to provide a useful scapegoat for pending bad news.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,439
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19059 on: Today at 03:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:17:42 pm
As mediocre as Richarlison is and as much as they've fleeced Spurs for the transfer fee, the problem is that the money has fallen to... Everton and they'll do Everton things with it :wave

Reporter on Radio  Merseyside this morning was still going on about Winks, and transfers taking place now that they had met the deadline. He then went on to say Lampards connections with Chelsea bring in players on loan like Conor Gallagher.
Now I know he has had loans spells under Fat Sam and then Viera, but surely a good young player like that wouldnt be keen to go out again on loan to a struggling side. Chelsea must realise that he needs to play or be sold now when his stock is pretty high after a good season with Palace.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,224
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19060 on: Today at 03:40:02 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:36:46 pm
Reporter on Radio  Merseyside this morning was still going on about Winks, and transfers taking place now that they had met the deadline. He then went on to say Lampards connections with Chelsea bring in players on loan like Conor Gallagher.
Now I know he has had loans spells under Fat Sam and then Viera, but surely a good young player like that wouldnt be keen to go out again on loan to a struggling side. Chelsea must realise that he needs to play or be sold now when his stock is pretty high after a good season with Palace.


If back out on loan you'd think Palace again no? Despite the connection of Fatty, Palace are a much better looking side
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,301
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19061 on: Today at 03:55:33 pm »
Should we be giving some credit to Kenwright?
£60m for the pigeon prick is pulling Levy's pants down.

(his PL record suggests half of this, and Everton are desperate)

Or is there something fishy going on here...?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,667
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19062 on: Today at 03:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:55:33 pm
Should we be giving some credit to Kenwright?

Genuinely amazed they got that much, but then Spurs seem to have overpaid in the past so it's not surprising.

I do wonder if they've jigged the Alli deal though to guarantee them more money in the coming years so Spurs know they are going to see a chunk of that £60m back whilst Everton get the bigger figure to go on their books now to keep the PL happy.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,813
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19063 on: Today at 04:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:29:12 pm
I have never been more confident that these fuckers will be down the shitter once and for all, 22/23 season.

The bottom 3 were absolutely woeful last season, Burnley had one little new manager bounce and barely won a game otherwise. Hodgson and Dean Smith made no impact at Watford and Norwich as mid-season appointments. Lampard was able to get a decent return from home games after the crowd turned from being a poisonous atmosphere to getting behind the team. That made the difference for them in the end as they still lost their away games. If they start poorly they'll be right back on their backs again.

If Fulham and Forest do well it'll be more competitive at the bottom next year. Time will tell on who they sign though. If they went with what they have now they'll be bang in trouble, but they could start spending again now they're in a new financial year/new owners and get some high profile loans as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,439
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19064 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:55:33 pm
Should we be giving some credit to Kenwright?
£60m for the pigeon prick is pulling Levy's pants down.

(his PL record suggests half of this, and Everton are desperate)

Or is there something fishy going on here...?

Same feller on Radio Merseyside was bemoaning the fact that Everton had to take a serious cut in the asking price for The Pigeon. He was moaning about the fact he was worth much more. Like the Echo, they are scared of upsetting the blue quarter of their audience.
We get a lad who is banging goals in for fun in Europe, and get shit for spending £65m.
Spurs buy this feller who is hardly a prolific scorer for £50m plus £10m in add ons and everywhere you read they are getting a bargain.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 