So the stuff about Everton needing to book the sale today for their financial year were true. Just like Barca selling 10% of their TV rights today. Is that really the spirit of the rules? I'd say no but I guess by the letter of the law it works for them according to both the PL and La Liga. Not sure how Everton aren't still screwed though. Unless Calvert-Lewin starts banging them in they have no goals in the team, at all, nor can they afford to purchase any with the current market prices.