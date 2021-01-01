« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1053077 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18880 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:40:14 pm
I remember Hicks and Gillett coming in and also promising to fund our new stadium on Stanley Park.

Not to mention this ...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/exclusive-liverpool-fc-accounts-show-3343827
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18881 on: Today at 02:27:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:01:56 pm
Whats actually known about these American owners? They look dodgy as hell to me, I am sure they will get the green light from the football authorities though.

The SEC filings suggest these won't be "fucking rich"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18882 on: Today at 02:57:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:27:13 pm
The SEC filings suggest these won't be "fucking rich"

Even if they were rich the Ev would somehow waste the money on bad rubbish anyway. 😀
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18883 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Bad news for anyone wanting to build a structure requiring a lot of steel...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61982431
Steel import tariffs extended for two years

Tariffs on steel imports that were due to expire will be retained for a further two years, the government said.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18884 on: Today at 06:53:21 pm »
Spurs and Everton having transfers between eachother is the most meh thing since the council found a greyer shade of tarmac and delineated the budgetary change in their ledger for the new tax year

It's like two Risk playing cousins meeting up to swap lemonade recipes
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18885 on: Today at 07:08:19 pm »
The Times:
Firm run by US investor behind Everton takeover defaulted on loans amid concerns over its future

Martyn Ziegler, Chief Sports Reporter


The commercial property firm run by the American investor said to be bankrolling a proposed takeover of Everton defaulted on loans and auditors raised doubts about its future, the companys financial documents have revealed.

Maciek Kaminski, known as MG, is said to be providing the bulk of the funding for the £500 million-plus takeover of the club by a consortium spearheaded by Peter Kenyon, the former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive.


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18886 on: Today at 07:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:08:19 pm
The Times:
Firm run by US investor behind Everton takeover defaulted on loans amid concerns over its future

Martyn Ziegler, Chief Sports Reporter

Surprised it's taken the media this long to dig into something that less than 30 mins of Googling would have revealed
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18887 on: Today at 07:13:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:57:23 pm
Even if they were rich the Ev would somehow waste the money on bad rubbish anyway. 😀

I think Alis payments are due to Spurs as well. Its only a few more games for the clause to be triggered which he would cost £45m
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18888 on: Today at 07:26:56 pm »
So this new consortium that is promising £500m for the BMD stadium --- is that on top of what Everton have already spent. Meaning the stadium cost is now £700m or more?


Or does it mean they will top up what Everton have spent already to make it the £500m total?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18889 on: Today at 07:39:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:26:56 pm
So this new consortium that is promising £500m for the BMD stadium --- is that on top of what Everton have already spent. Meaning the stadium cost is now £700m or more?


Or does it mean they will top up what Everton have spent already to make it the £500m total?

Everton have already signed a contract with Laing O'Rourke for a fixed price of £500 million. Which very likely means the stadium will be downsized, depending on the prices of the materials over the construction period ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18890 on: Today at 08:11:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:39:03 pm
Everton have already signed a contract with Laing O'Rourke for a fixed price of £500 million. Which very likely means the stadium will be downsized, depending on the prices of the materials over the construction period ...

it will end up some shabby, bare, concrete hole; the absolute bare minimum that will make it useable, and enable the new owners to sell quickly.  They will be lucky if the capacity tops 50k (no doubt the stadium will be "expandable", which will never happen), and the harsh environment on the sea front will quickly get to work on it. It will start crumbling after less than 20 years, Everton will sue the builder for using substandard materials and shoddy workmanship, and they will lose in court because Laing will point to the contract and reasonably argue, "you get what you pay for".

And yet for all that, it will still be an upgrade on where they are.  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18891 on: Today at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:11:07 pm
it will end up some shabby, bare, concrete hole; the absolute bare minimum that will make it useable, and enable the new owners to sell quickly.  They will be lucky if the capacity tops 50k (no doubt the stadium will be "expandable", which will never happen), and the harsh environment on the sea front will quickly get to work on it. It will start crumbling after less than 20 years, Everton will sue the builder for using substandard materials and shoddy workmanship, and they will lose in court because Laing will point to the contract and reasonably argue, "you get what you pay for".

And yet for all that, it will still be an upgrade on where they are.  ;D

I am no expert on the matter, but you can already see the difference here:

Anfield Road End - https://youtu.be/GqUgro1WCe0

Bramley Moore Dock - https://youtu.be/Un2kn6VP4qQ
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:44 pm by PeterTheRed »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18892 on: Today at 08:25:36 pm »
Have these lot even got a kit for 2022/23 yet?

Defo going to be a knock off version of the Southampton kit that Hummel have just revealed.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18893 on: Today at 08:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:25:36 pm
Have these lot even got a kit for 2022/23 yet?

Defo going to be a knock off version of the Southampton kit that Hummel have just revealed.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-hummel-new-kit-sponsor-24349186
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18894 on: Today at 08:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:08:19 pm
The Times:
Firm run by US investor behind Everton takeover defaulted on loans amid concerns over its future

Martyn Ziegler, Chief Sports Reporter


The commercial property firm run by the American investor said to be bankrolling a proposed takeover of Everton defaulted on loans and auditors raised doubts about its future, the companys financial documents have revealed.

Maciek Kaminski, known as MG, is said to be providing the bulk of the funding for the £500 million-plus takeover of the club by a consortium spearheaded by Peter Kenyon, the former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive.




Frying Pan >>> Fire
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18895 on: Today at 08:35:02 pm »
This is the season where they finally relinquish their transfer window trophy.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18896 on: Today at 08:41:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:39:03 pm
Everton have already signed a contract with Laing O'Rourke for a fixed price of £500 million.

I think this really needs clarifying as Everton (and some of our own) have repeated it enough that it's almost becoming gospel.

They haven't signed a fixed price deal, they've made an agreement that locks in various costs (not all) and provides clarity on what the remaining build will cost. However there is absolutely no indication that...

- It locks in all costs, it could simply be the build (minus materials) cost
- It cannot rise should there be a big swing in materials or other things
- That this "fixed" amount is £500m (that was a guess from the press)

ORourke are not some newbie construction company, they'll know full well the complexities of this build and given these "costs" were "locked in" 3 months ago (i.e. after Russia invaded Ukraine) would also know that prices were always going to keep rising in a market where the prices had been rising for the previous few years.

There is fuck all chance, absolutely fuck all, that they'd signed a fixed price deal at £500m to build the stadium as designed.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18897 on: Today at 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:41:40 pm
I think this really needs clarifying as Everton (and some of our own) have repeated it enough that it's almost becoming gospel.

They haven't signed a fixed price deal, they've made an agreement that locks in various costs (not all) and provides clarity on what the remaining build will cost. However there is absolutely no indication that...

- It locks in all costs, it could simply be the build (minus materials) cost
- It cannot rise should there be a big swing in materials or other things
- That this "fixed" amount is £500m (that was a guess from the press)

ORourke are not some newbie construction company, they'll know full well the complexities of this build and given these "costs" were "locked in" 3 months ago (i.e. after Russia invaded Ukraine) would also know that prices were always going to keep rising in a market where the prices had been rising for the previous few years.

There is fuck all chance, absolutely fuck all, that they'd signed a fixed price deal at £500m to build the stadium as designed.

And?

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:39:03 pm
Everton have already signed a contract with Laing O'Rourke for a fixed price of £500 million. Which very likely means the stadium will be downsized, depending on the prices of the materials over the construction period ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18898 on: Today at 08:52:46 pm »
If its genuinely fixed at £500 million, Laing ORourke would claw back the inflated costs by other means. If I had to guess through prelim costs and through variations. There is no way that stadium get built at that price.

I personally dont think it gets built at all.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18899 on: Today at 09:00:28 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 08:52:46 pm
If its genuinely fixed at £500 million, Laing ORourke would claw back the inflated costs by other means. If I had to guess through prelim costs and through variations. There is no way that stadium get built at that price.

I personally dont think it gets built at all.

Like I said above, I am no expert on the matter, but a mate of mine who is a FIDIC supervision engineer says that is absolutely legit for the investor to limit the budget, and what items will not be executed due to price hikes will be determined by mutually agreed variations. He also says that in such cases, usually the non-essential items are omitted, providing that the contractor is informed on time not to place an order for them ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18900 on: Today at 09:08:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:48:12 pm
And?

Not really, you can't get half way through building one design then simply switch it out to some basic bowl. The likely outcome is the costs spiral.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18901 on: Today at 09:14:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:08:06 pm
Not really, you can't get half way through building one design then simply switch it out to some basic bowl. The likely outcome is the costs spiral.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18902 on: Today at 09:48:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:14:19 pm


The problem is it's nice and easy with a large residential or office build to skimp on certain things which may have been considered luxuries. Problem with a stadium is they'd likely have already budgeted for relatively cheap fixings in 95% of the areas as it's just not needed to be anything else, so not like they're going to find £100m of savings around the stadium they can skimp on to claw back a £100m additional budget.

Fact is they simply haven't agreed a fixed price deal. The quotes from Baxendale's letter don't say this and this is where the story has come from.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18903 on: Today at 10:24:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:48:48 pm
The problem is it's nice and easy with a large residential or office build to skimp on certain things which may have been considered luxuries. Problem with a stadium is they'd likely have already budgeted for relatively cheap fixings in 95% of the areas as it's just not needed to be anything else, so not like they're going to find £100m of savings around the stadium they can skimp on to claw back a £100m additional budget.

Fact is they simply haven't agreed a fixed price deal. The quotes from Baxendale's letter don't say this and this is where the story has come from.

Does this look cheap to you?

https://meisstudio.com/everton-fc-bramleymoore-dock-stadium#:~:text=The%20structure%20combines%20the%20historic,the%20stadium%20a%20modern%20finish.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18904 on: Today at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:24:50 pm
Does this look cheap to you?

https://meisstudio.com/everton-fc-bramleymoore-dock-stadium#:~:text=The%20structure%20combines%20the%20historic,the%20stadium%20a%20modern%20finish.

What's your point exactly Peter? I mean it's obviously a shiny CGI of something which was unlikely to ever come out exactly like that in material looks wise (mirrored chrome roof, for example...)

If that's what they have quoted for then the issue is once you get so far through the build you have certain aspects which you cannot turn back from. Like the roof structure, like the brickwork, etc. as the supports for them are already in the ground and structures have been built above them.

To go back once again to repeat myself... the source of the "fixed price £500m building cost" came from a letter by Baxendale, but that letter doesn't mention anything about either a "fixed price" deal, or "£500m", so, you know...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18905 on: Today at 10:31:15 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 08:41:02 am
He signed a new deal didn't he? So think that has to be taken into account?

Good point. His current contract ends 2024, signed in 2019, so maybe theyve still got about £15m on the books. Its still going to be a profit if hes sold for £50m.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18906 on: Today at 10:41:00 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 08:52:46 pm
If its genuinely fixed at £500 million, Laing ORourke would claw back the inflated costs by other means. If I had to guess through prelim costs and through variations. There is no way that stadium get built at that price.

I personally dont think it gets built at all.

The price is fixed at a particular date, but apparently its still affected by inflation, so if the materials prices increase, they pass on those fluctuations.

Apparently, they price in risk for other additional costs (which they cant pass on to Everton, e.g. if they need more labour force etc).

The trouble with a fixed price is that they cant reduce the price, e.g. if they wanted to reduce capacity.

The fixed price just gives some certainty in terms of seeking funding or investors. As they know its going to be £500m plus inflation.

If they construction company agreed an absolute fixed price, then Im sure theyve priced in any expected fluctuations plus risk anyway. But the flip side of that is any saving is kept by the constructors not Everton.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18907 on: Today at 10:45:21 pm »
Building materials up 23.5% this year, so the £500m is £600m already, before the first beam is even in.

Maybe they can reuse the wood from Woodison instead? Cost saver.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18908 on: Today at 10:55:42 pm »
Why bother building? They should just move whole stands from Woodison over. Take it apart, a few screws and nails to knock it back together again on site; Terry's Timber nearby for any spare bits needed, job done.

The Bullens can be the side nearest the sewage works, rename it "The Poo-llens"

The Park End can be the one nearest the river with the coldest most cutting sea winds, rename it the "Ooh it's a bit Parky" End

The Gladwys can be the opposite end from that, rename it as the "Glad it's this side we're on and not the freeze yer bollocks off" End

Hold a competition to rename the other stand. No doubt loads of Reds will enter with creative choices.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18909 on: Today at 10:57:00 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:35:02 pm
This is the season where they finally relinquish their transfer window trophy.
Errr.theyve bought experienced premier league stalwart James Tarkowski and who have we bought? A guy from the inferior Portuguese league with a dodgy top-knot, and a couple of kids from Fulham and the arse-end of Scotland*

Unless we pull something spectacular out of the bag, theyve won the transfer window. Again.

*I hope Roy doesnt mod this thread
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18910 on: Today at 11:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:45:21 pm
Building materials up 23.5% this year, so the £500m is £600m already, before the first beam is even in.

Maybe they can reuse the wood from Woodison instead? Cost saver.

I mean it was quoted as £500m about 3yrs ago, and building materials since then are up what? There is just fuck all chance they've quoted £500m 2-3 months ago for the stadium that was shown.

So either the £500m is made up (which is easily true as it was not part of the letter sent by Baxendale where all this has come from) or they've changed the whole design to something much cheaper and not told anyone at all and it's also not been leaked.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18911 on: Today at 11:17:44 pm »
'Richy' given the usual 'He just gets us though lad' treatment only to fuck off to Spurs during what must basically now be the most baron spell in their own history, where he won't even be one of the first names on the team sheet. Incredible stuff.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18912 on: Today at 11:25:16 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:35:02 pm
This is the season where they finally relinquish their transfer window trophy.

Only the Ev can win the transfer trophy window, & end up signing worse players than they had, & most of the ones they already had were average to poor too. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18913 on: Today at 11:26:42 pm »
