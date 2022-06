I see that bitter gobshite who attacked an opposition player with his own toddler has just had his banning order lifted.



Honestly, what's the point? The twat shouldn't see the inside of a football ground again.



I know where you are coming from but to be honest I'm OK with it. Except in very serious cases I always think it's good to give people another chance after serving a sanction or punishment. Life and the world would be a meaner and more impoverished place than it already can be if one moment in our lives could set things in stone for the rest of our time, without hope of reprieve.Besides which, the divvie will have the piss taken out of him for ever