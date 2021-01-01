Whenever we're out for dinner and struggling to decide what to order, we always say 'What would Bill Kenwright get?"



I love the way they're constantly blowing their own trumpet and that "What would Everton do?" quote takes some beating - especially because it was followed swiftly by a period of absolute chaosEarlier this year some Bluenoses (Prentice included) were repeating comments from Glasgow Rangers (re. the Nathan Patterson transfer) that Bill Kenwright was "a pleasure to deal with". They were treating those comments as something to brag about but I'd bet those clubs who fleeced our neighbours for £500 million of transfer dross thought the same