Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:35:38 pm
rafathegaffa83:
Guessing Calvert-Lewin will be staying now?

Because no one wants him?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:37:12 pm
ScouserAtHeart:
Because no one wants him?

Even Arsenal turned their noses up at him and theyll buy anyone.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 03:17:57 pm
disgraced cake:
Whenever we're out for dinner and struggling to decide what to order, we always say 'What would Bill Kenwright get?"
I love the way they're constantly blowing their own trumpet and that "What would Everton do?" quote takes some beating - especially because it was followed swiftly by a period of absolute chaos  ;D
Earlier this year some Bluenoses (Prentice included) were repeating comments from Glasgow Rangers (re. the Nathan Patterson transfer) that Bill Kenwright was "a pleasure to deal with". They were treating those comments as something to brag about but I'd bet those clubs who fleeced our neighbours for £500 million of transfer dross thought the same   ::)
