The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:21:43 am
Nah mate, havent you heard?

£150m+ for the pair and that will fund their rebuild, because now they are going to recruit unknown hungry young talent and build a complete new structure under Lampard. No more throwing cash around like a drunken sailor.
Because all these hungry young ambitious players will want to join a team like Everton because of their young successful manager.
Ahh right, I hadnt heard. I guess the power shift is back on then.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
The GOT thread on Richy La is fucking hysterical.

Full of all the denial, delusion and hysteria youd expect from the blues. Apparently they should keep him until after the World Cup and his value will sky rocket in January after hes top scorer in the tournament.

Oh, and if he goes to spurs hell score more than Son 🤣

Oh and they should demand £75m and push him towards Chelsea and get Gallagher as part of the deal.

They clearly have no idea that the £40m ish that they get to him will go straight towards servicing debts and that theyll get free transfers or similar in return.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:43:49 pm
They've never replaced Dele Alis dives

The only better diver in the country than Harry Kane is Tom Daly.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
From an FFP perspective they would be better selling Gordon or DCL as their 'cost' in the accounts will be very low or even £nil. So any sale would pretty much be all profit.

For Richardlison not all will be profit as he was signed for a hefty fee
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
do everton owe spurs money for delle alli? (surely the performance add ons will kick in this season?)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:56:47 am
do everton owe spurs money for delle alli? (surely the performance add ons will kick in this season?)

The Alli deal is one of the most opaque FFP bending, money laundering deals known to sports washers.

City, PSG and Newcastle will be looking on with envy. Doesnt distract from the fact hes shite though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:01:06 am
The GOT thread on Richy La is fucking hysterical.

Full of all the denial, delusion and hysteria youd expect from the blues. Apparently they should keep him until after the World Cup and his value will sky rocket in January after hes top scorer in the tournament.

Oh, and if he goes to spurs hell score more than Son 🤣

Oh and they should demand £75m and push him towards Chelsea and get Gallagher as part of the deal.

They clearly have no idea that the £40m ish that they get to him will go straight towards servicing debts and that theyll get free transfers or similar in return.

All that is literally what a couple of blues were saying in work yesterday. Only it was Broja and Gallagher from Chelsea plus cash for Richarlison but in the next sentence they should wait till after the World Cup where everyone will want him and his value will double.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:34:00 am
The Alli deal is one of the most opaque FFP bending, money laundering deals known to sports washers.

City, PSG and Newcastle will be looking on with envy. Doesnt distract from the fact hes shite though.

defo, still would've been a shit deal even if he was on a free
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
They love strikers who don't score much don't they and put them on a pedestal of being World class.

Drunken, DCL the one season wonder other than that season he's a single digits per season average and Richarlison who in five seasons in the PL probably hasn't scored what Salah did in his first season with us.

Drunken was abject with no redeeming quality with the ball at his feet, he had none existent movement and was injury prone because of his excessive drinking, his only quality was thuggery on and off the pitch and heading a ball from set pieces.

The latter 2 will never ever be starters for us or a top team in the PL or Europe, nothing more than bench warmers used to draw fouls in around the penalty area when chasing a game the last 10-15 minutes.

Everton was and is their ceiling.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:56:47 am
do everton owe spurs money for delle alli? (surely the performance add ons will kick in this season?)

I don't think they have paid a penny towards that transfer fee yet. That will be instantly forgotten by the fans. So, you can deduct £40M from the fee they receive straight away.

At least they have the asset that is Dele Alli and another £10M from Tottenham to go towards the debt.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
So apparently Kenwright was having dinner with Levy in a London restaurant according to Jon Sopel. Old Bill loves his theatrics doesn't he?

Levy's gonna buy them both for about £15m, Bill probably paid the food bill as well as he can't negotiatefor shit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Wheres the dinner money, Bill?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:07:01 am
At least they have the asset that is Dele Alli and another £10M from Tottenham to go towards the debt.

So about £11m to the debt them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/everton-transfer-news-richarlison-gordon-27343464

Maddock saying they have to sell and sell now.

Thats going to push the price down as everyone knows they are stuffed otherwise
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
If they get anything over £25m for Richarlison they'll be doing well. Such an overhyped player.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
I can see them flogging Richie to the highest bidder. Theyll hate to lose Gordon now that they think theyve uncovered a local hero. Hell stay surely?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Guessing Calvert-Lewin will be staying now?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:58:28 am
I can see them flogging Richie to the highest bidder. Theyll hate to lose Gordon now that they think theyve uncovered a local hero. Hell stay surely?
They have to sell by the 30th. Theyre fucked. They are going to get fleeced.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:03:04 pm
They have to sell by the 30th. Theyre fucked. They are going to get fleeced.

Oooh...tick tock.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:01:09 am
They love strikers who don't score much don't they and put them on a pedestal of being World class.

Drunken, DCL the one season wonder other than that season he's a single digits per season average and Richarlison who in five seasons in the PL probably hasn't scored what Salah did in his first season with us.

Heh. Always makes me laugh that they considerBig Dunc to be some sort of PL legend. His best ever seasons in England he got 11 goals (two seasons) He only hit double figures in one other season. Even his Scottish figures are nothing special. Absolutely abject. 0 goals for Scotland.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:03:04 pm
They have to sell by the 30th. Theyre fucked. They are going to get fleeced.

If Maddock is correct, then like what most have known for a while, they were never going to much of a profit if any on Richarlison. Spurs can bide their time. Everton clearly can't. Probably also explains why their sole signing thus far is on a free. I'm surprised they haven't worked out a deal for an amount for Richarlison + Winks thrown in. Obviously the problem there being their fans will go lose their shit if he's sold for a lower fee (i.e would have to be two separate deals)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Whenever we're out for dinner and struggling to decide what to order, we always say 'What would Bill Kenwright get?"

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:59:47 am
Guessing Calvert-Lewin will be staying now?

Ultimately Richarlison is the one you'd rather keep if you're EFC. The hype surrounding Calvert Lewin came from a purple patch behind closed doors and then he went missing for the second half of the season.

If it's true these are bringing in the likes of Winks, Moura, Gilmour etc etc then they're are in massive trouble again.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:13:38 pm
Ultimately Richarlison is the one you'd rather keep if you're EFC.
Unfortunately for them, he doesn't want to be kept.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:11:01 pm
Whenever we're out for dinner and struggling to decide what to order, we always say 'What would Bill Kenwright get?"



Hope you enjoyed your humble pie.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:09:21 pm
If Maddock is correct, then like what most have known for a while, they were never going to much of a profit if any on Richarlison. Spurs can bide their time. Everton clearly can't. Probably also explains why their sole signing thus far is on a free. I'm surprised they haven't worked out a deal for an amount for Richarlison + Winks thrown in. Obviously the problem there being their fans will go lose their shit if he's sold for a lower fee (i.e would have to be two separate deals)
If he is correct yes of course.

But they will make a book profit on him.

Hes been there long enough so that they will have amortised almost all of his fee, so it will largely show as profit
