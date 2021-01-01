They love strikers who don't score much don't they and put them on a pedestal of being World class.



Drunken, DCL the one season wonder other than that season he's a single digits per season average and Richarlison who in five seasons in the PL probably hasn't scored what Salah did in his first season with us.



Drunken was abject with no redeeming quality with the ball at his feet, he had none existent movement and was injury prone because of his excessive drinking, his only quality was thuggery on and off the pitch and heading a ball from set pieces.



The latter 2 will never ever be starters for us or a top team in the PL or Europe, nothing more than bench warmers used to draw fouls in around the penalty area when chasing a game the last 10-15 minutes.



Everton was and is their ceiling.

