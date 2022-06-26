« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1047453 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18760 on: June 26, 2022, 07:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on June 26, 2022, 02:08:32 pm
Has Sigurdsson been sacked yet?
Has he been formally charged for any alleged offences yet?
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18761 on: June 26, 2022, 07:23:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 26, 2022, 01:48:50 pm
Ha that reminds me of Moshiri claiming that Everton have their own "fab four" to rival Salah, Mane, Firmino and Coutinho. Who were the four? Cenk Tosun, Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Yannick Bolasie.

Wasn't it 'the Famous Five'?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18762 on: Yesterday at 12:14:41 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 26, 2022, 04:24:40 pm
Their road to great wealth is obvious, then: take Woodison and break it for parts ;D


There' s a great bommie night coming up in North Liverpool when the ground get's finished, I'll be dead by then though
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18763 on: Yesterday at 01:30:09 pm »
https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1541396371135250434

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

Tottenham are targeting a package deal for Everton players Richarlison & Anthony Gordon
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18764 on: Yesterday at 01:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:30:09 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1541396371135250434

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

Tottenham are targeting a package deal for Everton players Richarlison & Anthony Gordon
Looks like Spurs are trying to win the league via penalties alone.

They'll have more divers than a synchronized swimming tournament.
Online swoopy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18765 on: Yesterday at 01:36:51 pm »
Gordon fits nicely along with Kane's antics so not surprised they want him too.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18766 on: Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm »
I see they've started a petition against their new shirt sponsor now.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18767 on: Yesterday at 01:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm
I see they've started a petition against their new shirt sponsor now.
They also seem to have (re?) started a campaign to associate themselves Paul McCartney - presumably in an attempt to get some reflected glory after Glastonbury. I guess beggars can't be choosers and you've got to get it from somewhere when all else fails on the pitch. Also got to laugh at their fans constantly patting themselves on the back for their end of season support without ever mentioning the lack of it in the previous 8 months  ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18768 on: Yesterday at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm
I see they've started a petition against their new shirt sponsor now.
coz they're not paying them enough?  :)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18769 on: Yesterday at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 01:53:43 pm
They also seem to have (re?) started a campaign to associate themselves Paul McCartney - presumably in an attempt to get some reflected glory after Glastonbury. I guess beggars can't be choosers and you've got to get it from somewhere when all else fails on the pitch. Also got to laugh at their fans constantly patting themselves on the back for their end of season support without ever mentioning the lack of it in the previous 8 months  years ;D

Come in Rita dont you know yer istory?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18770 on: Yesterday at 02:02:06 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 01:53:43 pm
They also seem to have (re?) started a campaign to associate themselves Paul McCartney - presumably in an attempt to get some reflected glory after Glastonbury. I guess beggars can't be choosers and you've got to get it from somewhere when all else fails on the pitch. Also got to laugh at their fans constantly patting themselves on the back for their end of season support without ever mentioning the lack of it in the previous 8 months  ;D
If he'd had a stinker at Glasto then he'd, of course, be "a red shite" this morning.  ::)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18771 on: Yesterday at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:57:53 pm
Come in Rita dont you know yer istory?

Shes Leaving Home was written about them being evicted from Anfield I believe.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18772 on: Yesterday at 02:39:39 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 01:53:43 pm
They also seem to have (re?) started a campaign to associate themselves Paul McCartney - presumably in an attempt to get some reflected glory after Glastonbury. I guess beggars can't be choosers and you've got to get it from somewhere when all else fails on the pitch. Also got to laugh at their fans constantly patting themselves on the back for their end of season support without ever mentioning the lack of it in the previous 8 months  ;D


Back in the USSR
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18773 on: Yesterday at 02:42:32 pm »
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window is about a young girl launched from the Gladwys St.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18774 on: Yesterday at 03:06:05 pm »
"Why Don't We Do It In County Road?"
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18775 on: Yesterday at 03:20:25 pm »
You Never Give Me Your (Arteta)Money
Offline Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18776 on: Yesterday at 03:22:25 pm »
Golden Slumbers describes the period from 1995 onwards
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18777 on: Yesterday at 03:25:07 pm »
I guess Bungleow Bill is far too near the truth to work as a gag?
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18778 on: Yesterday at 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:30:09 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1541396371135250434

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

Tottenham are targeting a package deal for Everton players Richarlison & Anthony Gordon
That's nice, a quaint holiday in London will do them the world of good.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18779 on: Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm »
Will you still need me, will you still see me
When Im at Bramley Moore?
Offline Elzar

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18780 on: Yesterday at 03:30:52 pm »
They actually have a song called "Yer Blues"

Quote
Yes, I'm lonely
Want to die
Yes, I'm lonely
Want to die
If I ain't dead already
Oh, girl, you know the reason why
In the morning
Want to die
In the evening
Want to die
If I ain't dead already
Oh, girl, you know the reason why
My mother was of the sky
My father was of the earth
But I am of the universe
And you know what it's worth
I'm lonely
Want to die
If I ain't dead already
Oh, girl, you know the reason why
The eagle picks my eye
The worm he licks my bone
I feel so suicidal
Just like Dylan's Mr. Jones
Lonely
Want to die
If I ain't dead already
Oh, girl, you know the reason why
Black cloud crossed my mind
Blue mist round my soul
Feel so suicidal
Even hate my rock and roll
Want to die
Yeah, want to die
If I ain't dead already
Oh, girl, you know the reason why

Not sure much more needs to be said.
Offline courty61

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18781 on: Yesterday at 03:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:20:25 pm
You Never Give Me Your (Arteta)Money

Hahaha brilliant

"You only give me you funny paper...."
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18782 on: Yesterday at 04:31:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:57:53 pm
Come in Rita dont you know yer istory?

They believe that Baby youre a rich man was written about their owner💞
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18783 on: Yesterday at 04:35:13 pm »
I doubt they'll sell Gordon but if Spurs got them two (along with Kane and Conte's shithouse tactics) they'd replace Everton as the most detestable side in the league.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18784 on: Yesterday at 04:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:35:13 pm
I doubt they'll sell Gordon but if Spurs got them two (along with Kane and Conte's shithouse tactics) they'd replace Everton as the most detestable side in the league.
If I were a bitter, the last player I would like to see go would be Gordon. Yes, he's a diving twat, but I can see him really improving as he gets older.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18785 on: Yesterday at 04:44:06 pm »
Neither Pidgeon or Gordon would be an improvement on any player in the Spurs squad.
Offline Jm55

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18786 on: Yesterday at 04:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:30:09 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1541396371135250434

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

Tottenham are targeting a package deal for Everton players Richarlison & Anthony Gordon

https://twitter.com/watchedtoffee/status/1541398314771521536?s=21&t=e5Zx-MplVpPKjksLEe0qDA

The blues setting realistic expectations as to how this will end up.
Offline KJR71

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18787 on: Yesterday at 04:51:00 pm »
The Beatles were reds...how else can you explain 'Being for the Benefit of Mr Kuyt'?
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18788 on: Yesterday at 05:15:13 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 01:53:43 pm
They also seem to have (re?) started a campaign to associate themselves Paul McCartney - presumably in an attempt to get some reflected glory after Glastonbury. I guess beggars can't be choosers and you've got to get it from somewhere when all else fails on the pitch. Also got to laugh at their fans constantly patting themselves on the back for their end of season support without ever mentioning the lack of it in the previous 8 months  ;D

It goes well beyond a lack of it in previous years, they were actively critical of going out of your way to support your team, right up until the point where they were fucked otherwise so thought that they might as well give it a go, hypocrisy does seem to be their primary mindset as always though.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18789 on: Yesterday at 05:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:39:11 pm
If I were a bitter, the last player I would like to see go would be Gordon. Yes, he's a diving twat, but I can see him really improving as he gets older.

Scoring 9.5 instead of 9.0, perhaps...
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18790 on: Yesterday at 06:05:15 pm »
Spurs want to sign Richarlison and Gordon.

How desperate must Everton be for money to sell both?  And who is scouting for Spurs?  Tom Daley?

https://www.goal.com/en/news/tottenham-targeting-everton-richarlison-gordon-85m-double-swoop/blt4167ede07e850a81
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18791 on: Yesterday at 07:43:49 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 04:44:06 pm
Neither Pidgeon or Gordon would be an improvement on any player in the Spurs squad.

They've never replaced Dele Alis dives
Offline farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18792 on: Yesterday at 07:48:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:43:49 pm
They've never replaced Dele Alis dives
Bingo! A lot more of that load has been put on Son, Kane was on par with himself.
Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18793 on: Yesterday at 07:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:30:09 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1541396371135250434

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

Tottenham are targeting a package deal for Everton players Richarlison & Anthony Gordon

What do Everton get? A Groundshare for the pair of them?

That way they'd have a new(ish) stadium to play in.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18794 on: Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/Adam_Jones94/status/1541346826716172288

The Grasses Club
FC Witness Statement
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18795 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
https://twitter.com/Adam_Jones94/status/1541346826716172288

The Grasses Club
FC Witness Statement

I take it Adam Jones 94 was born in 1994.

If that is the case he has NEVER seen his club win a trophy as he was still in nappies and not aware of football in 1995.

So to compensate he fewms about a trivial FA investigation whilst turning a blind eye to FFP breaches, pitch invasions and a pigeon trained to throw flares.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18796 on: Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:05:15 pm
Spurs want to sign Richarlison and Gordon.

How desperate must Everton be for money to sell both?  And who is scouting for Spurs?  Tom Daley?

https://www.goal.com/en/news/tottenham-targeting-everton-richarlison-gordon-85m-double-swoop/blt4167ede07e850a81

Stevie Wonder if they are after those two useless c*nts.  Levy would not spend £8.50 on that shower.
Offline Peabee

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18797 on: Today at 02:02:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:33:14 pm
Shes Leaving Home was written about them being evicted from Anfield I believe.

When Im 64 is about their (empty) trophy cabinet.
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18798 on: Today at 07:47:23 am »
Richie and Gordon  to spurs? The blue fewm would reach epic proportions.
