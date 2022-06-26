I see they've started a petition against their new shirt sponsor now.



They also seem to have (re?) started a campaign to associate themselves Paul McCartney - presumably in an attempt to get some reflected glory after Glastonbury. I guess beggars can't be choosers and you've got to get it from somewhere when all else fails on the pitch. Also got to laugh at their fans constantly patting themselves on the back for their end of season support without ever mentioning the lack of it in the previous 8 months