I took my friends shopping to Thai Pan yesterday, so I took the 5 minute walk to check out the BMD site. It really is a poor location, seems like a smallish footprint too. It's scruffy around there and it smelt bad yesterday, the heat probably had something to do with that. The construction work was far more advanced than I thought though, lots of cranes etc on site, but curiously not a lot of activity from what I could see!



Today, I looked close up at how the Annie Road was progressing, wow that's some structure! Not only that, the area in general around the ground looks superb, it has a bit of everything. 97 Ave, Paisley Square are beautiful no too ways about it.



The Anfield Rd Stand, which will be a fantastic looking build, will back on to the lovely Stanley Park. I like the way The Kop is, and I like how it backs on to WBR with the pubs, stalls and chippys in its shadow, gives it that traditional old style feel to it.



I suppose The Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand is nothing special these days, but it's hardly an ancient eyesore either!



All in all Anfield, has the lot and I wouldn't swap it for any other stadium or location in the world. Living close to Goodison, it'll be sad to see it go, and as I've said in the past, it'll be a financial blow to local traders when it goes.



I hoped Goodison could have been redeveloped, but apparently it just wasn't a feasible option. As for the actual footy side of things, I reckon it will be to the advantage of opposing teams to play Everton in a brand new stadium away from Walton.



The whole experience of visiting Goodison Park must be horrible for visiting teams and fans alike...bad enough for us with the Derby, let alone travelling from all over the country to get there.













