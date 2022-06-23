The natives are restless at the GoT Asylum.



Throwing their dummies out because the stadium has been downgraded from original plans from recent leaked pics, looking like a generic bowl and nothing ground breaking or iconic like they hoped.



What do they expect though when we just had a pandemic, the price of materials going up, high interest rates and inflation with a War to boot in Europe, typical Everton choosing an apt time to build a Stadium.



I've not seen anything suggesting a downgrade as yet. Not that I search for it though.It would be a sensible move, of course. It would be suicidal to have ploughed ahead with the original plans given how costs have gone astronomical. To be honest, I've no idea what was supposed to be ''iconic'' about the original plans anyway. It just looked like any other new build to me.I have to say, though, Everton are a monumentally stupid football club. They sat there all smug, just a mile across the park, when those two slimeballs over-promised and under-delivered for us. You'd think they'd have actually learned something from that. They never fail to let their fans down, so you'd think they'd finally realise that they need to rein in expectations from the off, then over-deliver if possible. It's always better to promise someone a fiver then give them a tenner, than it is to promise a tenner and give them £2.50.Everton seemingly never, ever learn. Their overblown sense of importance gets in the way.I've no sympathy with those on GOT, though. They've been lied to and let down by their tinpot club for most of my lifetime. Why did they think this time would be any different?