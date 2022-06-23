« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18640 on: Today at 08:30:15 am »
Pass on my regards to Alan Harper.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18641 on: Today at 08:36:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:15 am
Pass on my regards to Alan Harper.

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18642 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:20:48 am
I was at a wedding a few weeks ago and ended up sitting next to an ex everton player (there for 10 years in the 80's) who shall remain nameless. Anyway, I was talking to him about all sorts but inevitably we ended up on the topic of footy with both of us reminiscing about the 80's. We moved on to the current state of the club. He told me that his coach from the 80's was, until 2 years ago, a scout for them. He ended up leaving because he was so fed up with the way the club was being run. His main issue was a complete lack of direction on players they want, the total mess of a way the club is run and the jobs for the boys mentality. He was particularly scathing about the leadership and coaching set up.

All the things that we as outsiders think are going on really are going on. This fella knows plenty of people at the club.

If the rumours are true about these Americans taking over is true and the fella gives his son a job it's literally a jobs for the boys club  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18643 on: Today at 12:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:15 am
Pass on my regards to Alan Harper.

Ha, right
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18644 on: Today at 12:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 21, 2022, 12:17:17 pm
Managers probably look at his constant cheating and the fact he does press high and think he can be their Suarez, but he's not half the talent he was. He is however the same liability with a screw loose.

He spends half the game on the floor and the other half complaining. You can carry that at Everton because they're glad to waste time.

He'll fit well at Spurs under Conte then.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18645 on: Today at 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:10:25 pm
He'll fit well at Spurs under Conte then.

Against the likes of us when they're just trying to spoil the game, yeah. But when you've got to actually break teams down, you need something more than just being able to cheat and time waste.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18646 on: Today at 12:58:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:38:53 pm
Harry Winks is a strange one. With most players in the PL, you can recall seeing them do something and know a bit about how they play. I literally can not remember one thing about Harry Winks. The most anonymous player Ive ever seen ( or rather not seen) on a football pitch.

I feel the same, as you.

Despite Winks being a 26 year old England international, I cannot remember any game he has played in.

Daniel Levy seems to have found a mug punter in Fat Frank.


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18647 on: Today at 01:12:01 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18648 on: Today at 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:58:30 pm
I feel the same, as you.

Despite Winks being a 26 year old England international, I cannot remember any game he has played in.

Daniel Levy seems to have found a mug punter in Fat Frank.




I remember the Champions League final he apparently played in.

But not much else other than a bit of chat around him looking a bit like Coutinho when he first broke through.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18649 on: Today at 01:43:44 pm »
The natives are restless at the GoT Asylum.

Throwing their dummies out because the stadium has been downgraded from original plans from recent leaked pics, looking like a generic bowl and nothing ground breaking or iconic like they hoped.

What do they expect though when we just had a pandemic, the price of materials going up, high interest rates and inflation with a War to boot in Europe, typical Everton choosing an apt time to build a Stadium.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18650 on: Today at 01:44:25 pm »
He's Joe Allen without the (short) passing ability.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18651 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:43:44 pm
The natives are restless at the GoT Asylum.

Throwing their dummies out because the stadium has been downgraded from original plans from recent leaked pics, looking like a generic bowl and nothing ground breaking or iconic like they hoped.

What do they expect though when we just had a pandemic, the price of materials going up, high interest rates and inflation with a War to boot in Europe, typical Everton choosing an apt time to build a Stadium.

Links?
All I can find is a reference to the workies portacabin  being state of the art 🤷‍♂️
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18652 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:43:44 pm
Throwing their dummies out because the stadium has been downgraded from original plans from recent leaked pics, looking like a generic bowl and nothing ground breaking or iconic like they hoped.
I can't remember whether it was on here or Twitter that someone said their new stadium design looked like a large toilet seat had landed on a dockside warehouse. That was my first thought too and, while I applaud their attempt to include some of the look of the old waterside buildings, once you've seen that lavatorial image, it's hard to unsee it - and so appropriate given the neighbours  ;D.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18653 on: Today at 02:30:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:12:01 pm
Any chance you could get the key bits from this?

Anywhere from 200m to 500m.

But American investors apparently see that PL clubs are massively undervalued and also ran poorly. Should get more commercial income etc. But then relegation is a confusing aspect for them.

If an US consortium does buy them then they better make sure they aren't cowboys as we found out.

For example for commercial benefits, in America even the entrances are sponsored.

Went the MetLife stadium in NYC and it was like the "Pepsi" entrance for example.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18654 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:12:01 pm
Any chance you could get the key bits from this?
The most amusing bit is when it says that had Everton been relegated they would have lost a key appeal - playing matches against a truly global, big club such as Liverpool.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18655 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:30:40 pm
Anywhere from 200m to 500m.

But American investors apparently see that PL clubs are massively undervalued and also ran poorly. Should get more commercial income etc. But then relegation is a confusing aspect for them.

If an US consortium does buy them then they better make sure they aren't cowboys as we found out.

For example for commercial benefits, in America even the entrances are sponsored.

Went the MetLife stadium in NYC and it was like the "Pepsi" entrance for example.

They've clearly not being paying attention to LFC then.  ;D

That said, there are plenty of clubs in the PL that are poorly run, but you would think United's owners, being American, would know better. Then again, you had Randy Lerner at Villa...

I don't know about "undervalued" though. United's not the only example of a poorly run football club that would cost the GDP of a small country to buy. Spurs wouldn't be cheap, or Arsenal. Neither are bastions of corporate efficiency.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18656 on: Today at 05:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:14:39 pm
I remember the Champions League final he apparently played in.

But not much else other than a bit of chat around him looking a bit like Coutinho when he first broke through.

Aah. So thats Harry Winks.

I remember him coming on for a League Cup game a few years ago and being described as a promising youngster.

How time flies.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18657 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:54:11 pm
Links?
All I can find is a reference to the workies portacabin  being state of the art 🤷‍♂️
"State of the art" to them is a roof that doesn't leak  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18658 on: Today at 05:22:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:43:44 pm
The natives are restless at the GoT Asylum.

Throwing their dummies out because the stadium has been downgraded from original plans from recent leaked pics, looking like a generic bowl and nothing ground breaking or iconic like they hoped.

What do they expect though when we just had a pandemic, the price of materials going up, high interest rates and inflation with a War to boot in Europe, typical Everton choosing an apt time to build a Stadium.

I've not seen anything suggesting a downgrade as yet. Not that I search for it though.

It would be a sensible move, of course. It would be suicidal to have ploughed ahead with the original plans given how costs have gone astronomical. To be honest, I've no idea what was supposed to be ''iconic'' about the original plans anyway. It just looked like any other new build to me.

I have to say, though, Everton are a monumentally stupid football club. They sat there all smug, just a mile across the park, when those two slimeballs over-promised and under-delivered for us. You'd think they'd have actually learned something from that. They never fail to let their fans down, so you'd think they'd finally realise that they need to rein in expectations from the off, then over-deliver if possible. It's always better to promise someone a fiver then give them a tenner, than it is to promise a tenner and give them £2.50.

Everton seemingly never, ever learn. Their overblown sense of importance gets in the way.

I've no sympathy with those on GOT, though. They've been lied to and let down by their tinpot club for most of my lifetime. Why did they think this time would be any different?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18659 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:24:35 pm
I can't remember whether it was on here or Twitter that someone said their new stadium design looked like a large toilet seat had landed on a dockside warehouse. That was my first thought too and, while I applaud their attempt to include some of the look of the old waterside buildings, once you've seen that lavatorial image, it's hard to unsee it - and so appropriate given the neighbours  ;D.
I think that was said as soon as the pictures were released. Particularly with its close proximity to the sewage works next door.

To me, it just looks like a cheapo version of the Tobacco warehouse with a toilet seat on top. It's nice to see they are copying our use of brickwork, though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18660 on: Today at 05:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:22:51 pm
I've not seen anything suggesting a downgrade as yet. Not that I search for it though.
<snip>
They've been lied to and let down by their tinpot club for most of my lifetime. Why did they think this time would be any different?
Dan Meis was recalled to the project wasn't he? I wondered at the time if he was being asked for cheaper alternatives.

Looking at drone footage of the building work still gives me the heebie jeebies with regard to crowd congestion - especially in the event of an emergency. In order to pacify the natives over the 52k capacity, the club has suggested that it could be increased to 62k (or whatever Anfield is plus 1) if standing is allowed. But the idea that the matchday crowd flow could tolerate another 10,000 fans on that small site seems like another one of Boys Pen Bill's fantasies.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18661 on: Today at 05:55:28 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:45:04 pm
Dan Meis was recalled to the project wasn't he? I wondered at the time if he was being asked for cheaper alternatives.

Looking at drone footage of the building work still gives me the heebie jeebies with regard to crowd congestion - especially in the event of an emergency. In order to pacify the natives over the 52k capacity, the club has suggested that it could be increased to 62k (or whatever Anfield is plus 1) if standing is allowed. But the idea that the matchday crowd flow could tolerate another 10,000 fans on that small site seems like another one of Boys Pen Bill's fantasies.
I don't know about Dan Meis being recalled. I only see stuff about the stadium in this thread or, occasionally, on the Echo app. Even then I tend to see the headline without clicking onto the story.

I doubt they'd ever need to go to 62k. They don't have the fanbase. That was only said to appease the mouth foamers. Even if it did go up in capacity due to safe standing, Anfield would increase accordingly too.

I agree about the congestion factor. They are shoehorning a stadium onto a postage stamp there.  :o
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18662 on: Today at 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:05:25 pm
Aah. So thats Harry Winks.

I remember him coming on for a League Cup game a few years ago and being described as a promising youngster.

How time flies.

I thought he still fell in to the promising youngster category, but Wikipedia says hes 26.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18663 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:07:25 pm
"State of the art" to them is a roof that doesn't leak  ;D
Or the new and improved version of Cuprinol.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18664 on: Today at 08:31:47 pm »
No club and fanbase deserve Hicks and Gillett type owners than this lot.  :wave
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18665 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:38:53 pm
Harry Winks is a strange one. With most players in the PL, you can recall seeing them do something and know a bit about how they play. I literally can not remember one thing about Harry Winks. The most anonymous player Ive ever seen ( or rather not seen) on a football pitch.

A case of Winks and you'll miss it
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18666 on: Today at 08:59:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:43:44 pm
The natives are restless at the GoT Asylum.

Throwing their dummies out because the stadium has been downgraded from original plans from recent leaked pics, looking like a generic bowl and nothing ground breaking or iconic like they hoped.

What do they expect though when we just had a pandemic, the price of materials going up, high interest rates and inflation with a War to boot in Europe, typical Everton choosing an apt time to build a Stadium.

They still haven't gotten over the capacity being reduced to 52k though.
