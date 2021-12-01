Managers probably look at his constant cheating and the fact he does press high and think he can be their Suarez, but he's not half the talent he was. He is however the same liability with a screw loose.



He spends half the game on the floor and the other half complaining. You can carry that at Everton because they're glad to waste time.



You'd think that Everton was just about his ceiling unless he basically changes his entire mindset and approach. The Bitters lap his unprofessional nonsense up gladly, but surely a big club would expect far more from him?Spending the first half on the floor, the second half moaning, and most of your free time trolling on Twitter can only get you so far in the game. The only comparison that could be made with Suarez is, as you said, the loose screw. He just doesn't have even 1% of the genius of Suarez to make up for the flaws in his game and his mentality. He's a bit of an embarrassment really.