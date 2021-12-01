« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
This from the Athletic will surely go down well (written by the ex Echo Blue Journo)

There is now a sense from Richarlisons camp that he believes he is capable of playing for a top club and wants to play in top competitions. In other words, he feels ready for a step up despite his clear affection for Everton.

Tottenham are one of several interested parties, at home and abroad.
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:59:26 pm
This from the Athletic will surely go down well (written by the ex Echo Blue Journo)

There is now a sense from Richarlisons camp that he believes he is capable of playing for a top club and wants to play in top competitions. In other words, he feels ready for a step up despite his clear affection for Everton.

Tottenham are one of several interested parties, at home and abroad.
Is it just me that hasn't seen anything in his game to suggest that he's ready to play for top clubs in top competitions?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm
Is it just me that hasn't seen anything in his game to suggest that he's ready to play for top clubs in top competitions?
the only CL-level team he's qualified to play for is Atletico.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm
Is it just me that hasn't seen anything in his game to suggest that he's ready to play for top clubs in top competitions?
I don't watch the shite unless they are playing us, but I've not seen anything to suggest he is good enough or has the right mentality for a top club. The Bitters would appear to be to his limit.

He's more effective on Twitter than on a football pitch. A poor professional with a terrible attitude. The blue Diouf.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18604 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:48:55 pm
That's the point though. Everton wasn't the first job that had come up. He'd been turned down for several PL jobs already at this point. He got lucky with Everton because he got gobby with Klopp once and that was enough for them.

Had he? I genuinely don't recall. We'll see I guess, I'll be pleasantly surprised if this is his last job in the league.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm
Had he? I genuinely don't recall. We'll see I guess, I'll be pleasantly surprised if this is his last job in the league.

Well I might be remembering wrong, but I think he was definitely after the Villa job? I think he was overlooked for one other too, but cant remember which.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:25:11 pm
Well I might be remembering wrong, but I think he was definitely after the Villa job? I think he was overlooked for one other too, but cant remember which.
He was overlooked at Goodison too, until the Bullens wall spoke.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
He was deffo in for the Norwich job after Farke, but dropped out.

Bernard Matthews were gutted.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:32:11 pm
He was deffo in for the Norwich job after Farke, but dropped out.

Bernard Matthews were gutted.
bootiful
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,937
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18609 on: Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:32:11 pm
He was deffo in for the Norwich job after Farke, but dropped out.

Bernard Matthews were gutted.

Got your big plate again Frank?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:25:11 pm
Well I might be remembering wrong, but I think he was definitely after the Villa job? I think he was overlooked for one other too, but cant remember which.

Norwich after Farke left.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm
Got your big plate again Frank?
18 points until Im sacked, its gonna be 18 points until Im sacked.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Think Palace and Newcastle told him to shove off as well
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
At this pace, they will have the BMD built in 7-8 years ...

https://youtu.be/ulVHGZcZu6o
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm
At this pace, they will have the BMD built in 7-8 years ...

https://youtu.be/ulVHGZcZu6o
It's painfully slow progress, until we remember that they are at least £400,000,000 short of the figure they need to actually build it and fit it out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Can't see the trophy room yet?


That's going to be the best ground in the conference
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:37 am
Can't see the trophy room yet?
They shouild just build a clock tower at one end of the ground. Then all dem liners going past can see the cuckoo clock in all it's majesty and glory.

Enough to bring a tear to a taxi driver's eye
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
It's should just be an MMA combat ring given the style of thug-ball they play.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm
Is it just me that hasn't seen anything in his game to suggest that he's ready to play for top clubs in top competitions?

I couldn't agree more. His numbers are average at best, only getting 12 goals in all competitions last year with 10 of those being in the league, so a goal every 3 games or so which is a terrible return even in a struggling Everton side last year.

I really hope one of the top 8 teams buy him because I don't think he really improves them. Seen Tottenham linked and if he goes there I think that's a terrible deal for them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: G1-tiga on Today at 07:22:57 am
I couldn't agree more. His numbers are average at best, only getting 12 goals in all competitions last year with 10 of those being in the league, so a goal every 3 games or so which is a terrible return even in a struggling Everton side last year.

I really hope one of the top 8 teams buy him because I don't think he really improves them. Seen Tottenham linked and if he goes there I think that's a terrible deal for them.

He's very good at projecting an image of a far greater player, despite being nothing special. Straight from the playbook of Paul Pogba.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: G1-tiga on Today at 07:22:57 am
I couldn't agree more. His numbers are average at best, only getting 12 goals in all competitions last year with 10 of those being in the league, so a goal every 3 games or so which is a terrible return even in a struggling Everton side last year.

I really hope one of the top 8 teams buy him because I don't think he really improves them. Seen Tottenham linked and if he goes there I think that's a terrible deal for them.

Managers probably look at his constant cheating and the fact he does press high and think he can be their Suarez, but he's not half the talent he was. He is however the same liability with a screw loose.

He spends half the game on the floor and the other half complaining. You can carry that at Everton because they're glad to waste time.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:17:17 pm
Managers probably look at his constant cheating and the fact he does press high and think he can be their Suarez, but he's not half the talent he was. He is however the same liability with a screw loose.

He spends half the game on the floor and the other half complaining. You can carry that at Everton because they're glad to waste time.
You'd think that Everton was just about his ceiling unless he basically changes his entire mindset and approach. The Bitters lap his unprofessional nonsense up gladly, but surely a big club would expect far more from him?

Spending the first half on the floor, the second half moaning, and most of your free time trolling on Twitter can only get you so far in the game. The only comparison that could be made with Suarez is, as you said, the loose screw. He just doesn't have even 1% of the genius of Suarez to make up for the flaws in his game and his mentality. He's a bit of an embarrassment really.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
About Richarlison....


Has anyone, anywhere, ever seen him smile? Even when he scores he's got a snide / nasty gob on.  Seems like the act of breathing totally pisses him off.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:01:47 pm
About Richarlison....


Has anyone, anywhere, ever seen him smile? Even when he scores he's got a snide / nasty gob on.  Seems like the act of breathing totally pisses him off.
Sam, he's at Everton.

I don't think anyone there's cracked a smile in 30 years.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:07:53 pm
Sam, he's at Everton.

I don't think anyone there's cracked a smile in 30 years.

Not true.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:09:33 pm
Not true.


What a fucking unstoppable goal that was!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: G1-tiga on Today at 07:22:57 am
I couldn't agree more. His numbers are average at best, only getting 12 goals in all competitions last year with 10 of those being in the league, so a goal every 3 games or so which is a terrible return even in a struggling Everton side last year.
But this is on a par with Drunken and he's a legend don't ya know (both such delightful characters on and off the pitch too)  ::)

