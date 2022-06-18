I had hopes for Lampard as a manager, but he's already morphing into Sean Dyke.
Everton are a gang of dirty, diving cheats, and they only got worse under Lampard. If new owners step in they will want to see far more from the team, but they're so one note the moment they try to change their style they'll be ripped to bits.
The only way you fix that is by junking at least half the team and starting again, but that comes with it's own set of problems and risks. The minute anything goes wrong, Fwank will panic and default back to shitehouse tactics because he knows they work. New signings are more likely to be dragged down to the team's current level, rather than raising it's game.
It will be interesting to see how well new owners tolerate the fanbase. Moshiri just pandered to their lunacy, which further entrenched their problems. Moshilad allowed the lunatics to influence the running of the asylum, and look at the mess that resulted.
I assume new owners would indeed expect more from the team, but will the fans? They seem to lap up the diving and the Burnley in Blue approach with relish. They don't seem particularly interested in football. I mean their only modern hero is a convicted thug. Quite the stepdown from the legendary Dixie Dean, but one they celebrate.
Lumplard suits their limited outlook and approach. He's as much of a dinosaur as Everton are. I assume if any new owners want to act as a new broom and change the backwards mindset across the park, they'd have to usher Tory Boy out of the door and bring in someone with a bit of nous and flair about them.
To fix Everton you would have to ditch virtually everything about them from boardroom to fanbase. The entire mindset and focus of the club would need a seismic shift.
Next season from them will be interesting. In a perverse way, last season was their most exciting since the 1980s. The very real prospect of relegation saw the club and fanbase running on adrenaline at the tail end of the season. The fans even adopted our coach welcomes, actually supported for a change and managed to get behind their team for a few games. Thing is, that adrenaline bubble is now burst. The long, hard slog begins again soon. Adopting Kopite culture and actually supporting for a few games when riding a wave of adrenaline is one thing, but doing it week in, week out throughout a season is another. One offs are easy. You can only celebrate coming 16th once, though.