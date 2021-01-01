« previous next »
Online Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18520 on: Yesterday at 06:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:28:01 am
This is true.

Think of it like in supermarkets these days when you get your usual box of cornflakes for the same price as last week, but you realise they've downsized the contents. Initially, you thought you were doing well because the cost of your cornflakes hasn't gone up, but then you realise you're just getting screwed in a different way.

Basically, the longer this build drags on (and I've seen faster snails) the less they will get for their £500m. The quality that figure might have bought them some time back is not the quality they can get for the money now, and it will diminish as time goes on too.

The way it's going, the Bitters' may still get their cornflakes box, but it won't be Kelloggs inside. It'll be a reduced amount of budget brand contents.

Shrinkflation.

At this rate they'll end up with something with 10k seats, a shop selling home-booed beer and a wispa bar the size of a herbal tablet, and a pole where you can tie up the dog. And they'd still have trouble selling out without giving quarter-season tickets away.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline counterfit_hero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18521 on: Yesterday at 08:31:08 pm »
My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.

No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18522 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: counterfit_hero on Yesterday at 08:31:08 pm
My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.

No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.
So, basically they are screwed.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18523 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:32:31 am
There is no way the costs of building the Bitter Bowl wont have increased in the last few months due to inflation.

Whoever owns Everton would be wise to scale down or try to walk away from that one.

I'm a coachbuilder by trade the price off steel has went up by 3 or 4 times in the last 6 months alone, theres no way any contractor will eat them kind off rises there will be something in the contracts to cover them for that.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18524 on: Yesterday at 09:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
So, basically they are screwed.
They thought they'd nailed it, but they're screwed and Moshi's about to do a bolt. The whole thing's nuts

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18525 on: Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
So, basically they are screwed.

They can't afford screws.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18526 on: Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm
They can't afford screws.  :P

Can they afford nuts?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tesco tearaway

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18527 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm »
Quote from: counterfit_hero on Yesterday at 08:31:08 pm
My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.

No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
So, basically they are screwed.
Good; fucking made up!  ;D

Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm
Can they afford nuts?
I've been pecan at their finances and no, no they can't.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,794
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18528 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
Good; fucking made up!  ;D
I've been pecan at their finances and no, no they can't.

Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18529 on: Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm
I'm a coachbuilder by trade the price off steel has went up by 3 or 4 times in the last 6 months alone, theres no way any contractor will eat them kind off rises there will be something in the contracts to cover them for that.
Well that's OK, as I'd imagine they're using wood and creosote as a homage to the Pit.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18530 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.
They do have a representative from Brazil to be fair.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18531 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.
Your brain is fucking weird mate; in a good way I hasten to add  :D
You make associations and connections between things that wouldn't occur to me in a thousand years  :wellin
Macademia Red...  Brilliant :lmao
I've laughed so much I nearly pea'd myself.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18532 on: Yesterday at 11:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.

 ;D

Nick on form tonight...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18533 on: Today at 02:35:59 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm
Your brain is fucking weird mate; in a good way I hasten to add  :D
You make associations and connections between things that wouldn't occur to me in a thousand years  :wellin
Macademia Red...  Brilliant :lmao
I've laughed so much I nearly pea'd myself.

Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:52:25 pm
;D

Nick on form tonight...
You gonna tell us how much cashew sent these lads to say this, Nick?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
