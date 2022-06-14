« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18400 on: Yesterday at 03:29:31 pm »
 :D They'll be Yuuge soon,congratulations.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18401 on: Yesterday at 03:30:37 pm »
Trump supporters would make sense as I don't think they've ever had a right winger of note.

Interesting to see the calls for sportswashers to come in. You'd never expect the Peoples Club, FC High Horse, to stoop to such levels.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18402 on: Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:58:43 pm
Pretty sure most would try and persuade us Hitler was just a misunderstood bloke if he was still around and trying to buy them.


Then in the next breath tel us that America has done some shitty things, so that makes John Henry at least as bad as Hitler.


FC Moral Contortions
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18403 on: Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:33:14 pm
It's about £600m I believe.

No one is offering him that, taking on a further £128m in debt owed to others who aren't Moshilaa, paying out the remaining shareholders who own the couple % he doesn't own, funding losses for the next few years whilst the accounts get brought under control AND find £400m or more to fund the rest of the stadium.

If he sells then he'll be selling for a huge huge loss.

£600m? Has to be more, surely?

Did a quick Google and it says Moshiri paid $270m for the club in 2016 and has shelled out another $674m on transfers and various shades of stadium pig lipstick since. But seeing as he initially bought 49.9% of the club and now owns 94%, I don't know if the balance of shares is included in either of those figures.

Regardless, that's still at least £780m spent, and it's probably more once all factors, like club debt, and a pipe dream stadium, are taken into account.  £1bn for them would be a crazy amount to spend to buy them, given the amount of investment they need.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18404 on: Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm »
Where have they got the money from to put them corners up at BMD, drove past on Saturday.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18405 on: Yesterday at 04:18:47 pm »
If Kenyon, or anyone else, wants to buy into that mess .... what impact will it have on their books showing they've broken the PL's FFP rules?

Wouldn't surprise me if Kenyon has already negotiated a get out of jail card, behind the scenes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18406 on: Yesterday at 04:38:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:19:33 pm
"We're gonna build that stadium. And Liverpool FC will pay for it. They'll be happy to. Believe me."

I think that was their plan when the Council was trying to get us both to build a stadium and share it. Everton could spend themselves silly, and we'd have to pick up the bill for the ground.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18407 on: Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 04:38:10 pm
I think that was their plan when the Council was trying to get us both to build a stadium and share it. Everton could spend themselves silly, and we'd have to pick up the bill for the ground.

It was more Joe Anderson and Warren Bradley applying the pressure on a groundshare. And they didn't want us both to build it. They wanted LFC to build it and then let their snivelling, rot invested club share it with us because they didn't have a pot to piss in.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18408 on: Yesterday at 05:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm
£600m? Has to be more, surely?

Not going by the club's accounts, which are the only valid source to be honest.
« Reply #18409 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18410 on: Yesterday at 06:31:26 pm »
Everton's tactics going into next season:

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18411 on: Yesterday at 06:35:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:22:29 pm
Not going by the club's accounts, which are the only valid source to be honest.

Well we all know there's nothing valid about Everton's accounts  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18412 on: Yesterday at 06:46:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:33:14 pm
It's about £600m I believe.

No one is offering him that, taking on a further £128m in debt owed to others who aren't Moshilaa, paying out the remaining shareholders who own the couple % he doesn't own, funding losses for the next few years whilst the accounts get brought under control AND find £400m or more to fund the rest of the stadium.

If he sells then he'll be selling for a huge huge loss.

It was 727m according to the esk after their latest accounts were published which includes initial﻿﻿ purchase of shares/debt/equity/funding o﻿f enabling works for the new stadium.

Probably even higher now!

If this consortium pays 500m for Everton including paying off their external debts, Mosh stands to lose circa 360m.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18413 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm
Where have they got the money from to put them corners up at BMD, drove past on Saturday.
Moshilad.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18414 on: Yesterday at 07:14:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:33:14 am
I'm fully behind Trump buying them now. A disgraced former president owning the toffees. Giving a crying Bill Kenwright the old 'your fired' in the boardroom. Get it done, Donny.

Trumps a useless businessman, been bankrupted about 6 or 7 times with leveraged buyouts, fucking perfect owner for these dickheads
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18415 on: Yesterday at 07:16:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:14:25 pm
Trumps a useless businessman, been bankrupted about 6 or 7 times with leveraged buyouts, fucking perfect owner for these dickheads

Plus he's never built a damn thing in his life, he would want his name all over it.

Ever-Trump.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18416 on: Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm »
Fake boos guys.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18417 on: Yesterday at 07:34:35 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm
Where have they got the money from to put them corners up at BMD, drove past on Saturday.

They love a corner don't they?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18418 on: Yesterday at 07:44:55 pm »
Gutted the Mosh is looking to sell. Was always going to happen eventually but I did have slim hopes he'd go completely off the rails and become a mad dictator.

I can't fault a single decision he's made while he's been there. Fucking superb stuff. Not sure what my favourite moment of his has been. Saying 'we have our own fab 4' perhaps, or commissioning 30 odd million on a Cenk Tosun. Some classics, and hopefully more to come.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18419 on: Yesterday at 07:48:14 pm »
Jonjoe Kenny refused a new contract with them to join Hertha. Those that follow German football will tell you the state of Hertha right now, so the fact he chose them over Everton says a huge amount about our blue mates
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18420 on: Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm
Where have they got the money from to put them corners up at BMD, drove past on Saturday.

Had a look at Mr Drones video, seeing the corners actually going in makes the lack of room around the stadium look even worse, it's going to be chaos
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18421 on: Yesterday at 07:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:48:14 pm
Jonjoe Kenny refused a new contract with them to join Hertha. Those that follow German football will tell you the state of Hertha right now, so the fact he chose them over Everton says a huge amount about our blue mates

Indeed :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18422 on: Yesterday at 08:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:16:29 pm
Plus he's never built a damn thing in his life, he would want his name all over it.

Ever-Trump.
Trumpton  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18423 on: Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:48:14 pm
Jonjoe Kenny refused a new contract with them to join Hertha. Those that follow German football will tell you the state of Hertha right now, so the fact he chose them over Everton says a huge amount about our blue mates

As troubled as they are, Hertha are still in a better position than Everton ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18424 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:48:14 pm
Jonjoe Kenny refused a new contract with them to join Hertha. Those that follow German football will tell you the state of Hertha right now, so the fact he chose them over Everton says a huge amount about our blue mates

good for him though, always a positive when a player will actually go to a different league, he had a good time with another maddening big team in Schalke a couple years ago! So he knows all about the struggle.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18425 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18426 on: Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:44:55 pm
Gutted the Mosh is looking to sell. Was always going to happen eventually but I did have slim hopes he'd go completely off the rails and become a mad dictator.

I can't fault a single decision he's made while he's been there. Fucking superb stuff. Not sure what my favourite moment of his has been. Saying 'we have our own fab 4' perhaps, or commissioning 30 odd million on a Cenk Tosun. Some classics, and hopefully more to come.
The writing was on the wall once Uncle Uzzy had to stop laundering the money he'd stolen from the people of Russia through the club.

Ifithadnerbinferputininvadingukraine...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18427 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm
Had a look at Mr Drones video, seeing the corners actually going in makes the lack of room around the stadium look even worse, it's going to be chaos
I pass the site a number of times each week. Looking at it now, it's amazing they thought it a good idea to shoehorn a stadium into that space.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18428 on: Yesterday at 09:25:03 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18429 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
I pass the site a number of times each week. Looking at it now, it's amazing they thought it a good idea to shoehorn a stadium into that space.

I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18430 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
I pass the site a number of times each week. Looking at it now, it's amazing they thought it a good idea to shoehorn a stadium into that space.

It's ridiculous. Too small a footprint for what they think they are getting and not ideal for entering/exiting either. I'd be curious as to how big that pitch will end up being
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18431 on: Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...



It'll be a nightmare to get in and out of. In all seriousness it's a potential safety risk to filter in and disperse 50 odd thousand people there when at capacity.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18432 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
It's ridiculous. Too small a footprint for what they think they are getting and not ideal for entering/exiting either. I'd be curious as to how big that pitch will end up being

Hope theyve thought about that. :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18433 on: Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 06:31:26 pm
Everton's tactics going into next season:




Isnt that Pepper Pigs song?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18434 on: Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...




I'm genuinely surprised - extremely surprised - that they've got this far.

I honestly thought they'd get the ground levelled then stop to wait for funding (that I presumed would never come for such a ridiculously over-ambitious white-elephant-in-waiting

With Moshiri losing mammoth amounts due to Usmanov being sanctioned, I thought everything would be suspended.

But they're really cracking on.

 :o
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18435 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm

I'm genuinely surprised - extremely surprised - that they've got this far.

I honestly thought they'd get the ground levelled then stop to wait for funding (that I presumed would never come for such a ridiculously over-ambitious white-elephant-in-waiting

With Moshiri losing mammoth amounts due to Usmanov being sanctioned, I thought everything would be suspended.

But they're really cracking on.

 :o

They can't suspend it, though. They will have to pay too much penalties to the contractor, and might also lose the land. That is why Moshiri is desperately looking for a buyer ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18436 on: Today at 12:04:37 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
It'll be a nightmare to get in and out of. In all seriousness it's a potential safety risk to filter in and disperse 50 odd thousand people there when at capacity.
so, just a hypothetical problem, then?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18437 on: Today at 12:16:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm

I'm genuinely surprised - extremely surprised - that they've got this far.

I honestly thought they'd get the ground levelled then stop to wait for funding (that I presumed would never come for such a ridiculously over-ambitious white-elephant-in-waiting

With Moshiri losing mammoth amounts due to Usmanov being sanctioned, I thought everything would be suspended.

But they're really cracking on.

 :o

All they've done is throw up some prefab concrete stuctures in either corner!
