The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Online Tobelius

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18400 on: Today at 03:29:31 pm
 :D They'll be Yuuge soon,congratulations.
Online Jwils21

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18401 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm
Trump supporters would make sense as I don't think they've ever had a right winger of note.

Interesting to see the calls for sportswashers to come in. You'd never expect the Peoples Club, FC High Horse, to stoop to such levels.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18402 on: Today at 03:35:49 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:58:43 pm
Pretty sure most would try and persuade us Hitler was just a misunderstood bloke if he was still around and trying to buy them.


Then in the next breath tel us that America has done some shitty things, so that makes John Henry at least as bad as Hitler.


FC Moral Contortions
Online Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18403 on: Today at 03:36:15 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:33:14 pm
It's about £600m I believe.

No one is offering him that, taking on a further £128m in debt owed to others who aren't Moshilaa, paying out the remaining shareholders who own the couple % he doesn't own, funding losses for the next few years whilst the accounts get brought under control AND find £400m or more to fund the rest of the stadium.

If he sells then he'll be selling for a huge huge loss.

£600m? Has to be more, surely?

Did a quick Google and it says Moshiri paid $270m for the club in 2016 and has shelled out another $674m on transfers and various shades of stadium pig lipstick since. But seeing as he initially bought 49.9% of the club and now owns 94%, I don't know if the balance of shares is included in either of those figures.

Regardless, that's still at least £780m spent, and it's probably more once all factors, like club debt, and a pipe dream stadium, are taken into account.  £1bn for them would be a crazy amount to spend to buy them, given the amount of investment they need.
Popcorn's Art

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18404 on: Today at 04:13:22 pm
Where have they got the money from to put them corners up at BMD, drove past on Saturday.
Online SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18405 on: Today at 04:18:47 pm
If Kenyon, or anyone else, wants to buy into that mess .... what impact will it have on their books showing they've broken the PL's FFP rules?

Wouldn't surprise me if Kenyon has already negotiated a get out of jail card, behind the scenes.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18406 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:19:33 pm
"We're gonna build that stadium. And Liverpool FC will pay for it. They'll be happy to. Believe me."

I think that was their plan when the Council was trying to get us both to build a stadium and share it. Everton could spend themselves silly, and we'd have to pick up the bill for the ground.
