Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18320 on: Yesterday at 06:59:51 pm »
ac/dc - If you wanna boos youve got it (old stadium anthem)
Deep Purple - the boos by the water (new stadium anthem)
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18321 on: Yesterday at 07:14:58 pm »
Straight from Bargain Boos
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18322 on: Yesterday at 08:07:12 pm »
Iron Maiden - The evil that men boooo.
Dalglish to Rush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18323 on: Yesterday at 08:08:23 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 07:14:58 pm
Straight from Bargain Boos

Surely that's best served fuming.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18324 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 07:14:58 pm
Straight from Bargain Boos
It's fake, that's not Bitter.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,414
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18325 on: Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 07:14:58 pm
Straight from Bargain Boos
I tried one of them when they were giving them away half way through the season.

It promises much before you open it. Once open it fizzes for a brief moment. This has some inexperienced drinkers proclaiming it as one of the best drinks in its class. Unfortunately, its head goes soon afterwards as it quickly goes flat. The finish is deeply disappointing and leaves a rather nasty, bitter taste in the mouth.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18326 on: Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm
I tried one of them when they were giving them away half way through the season.

It promises much before you open it. Once open it fizzes for a brief moment. This has some inexperienced drinkers proclaiming it as one of the best drinks in its class. Unfortunately, its head goes soon afterwards as it quickly goes flat. The finish is deeply disappointing and leaves a rather nasty, bitter taste in the mouth.
It's potent stuff, after 6 cans I was throwing children like a trebuchet, so it is quintessentially Everton.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,414
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18327 on: Yesterday at 09:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm
It's potent stuff, after 6 cans I was throwing children like a trebuchet, so it is quintessentially Everton.
Yep. It's 1995% proof.

One can and I was looking to attack an opposition manager and a number of police cars. I had to make do with attacking a house with women and kids inside because they supported a different club, though.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,482
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18328 on: Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm
It's potent stuff, after 6 cans I was throwing children like a trebuchet, so it is quintessentially Everton.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:12:10 pm
Yep. It's 1995% proof.

One can and I was looking to attack an opposition manager and a number of police cars. I had to make do with attacking a house with women and kids inside because they supported a different club, though.
Howling.   ;D
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,441
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18329 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18330 on: Today at 02:29:04 pm »
fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18331 on: Today at 03:27:24 pm »
* * * * *

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18332 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm »
Mariah Carey - All I want for Christmas is boo
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,482
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18333 on: Today at 04:08:41 pm »
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18334 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm »
Gina G - Boo ahh, just a little bit.
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18335 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm »
Small Faces - Bitchy Boo Park
Katy Perry - Hiss is how we do
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18336 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm »
Exclusive: Peter Kenyon fronting consortium to try and buy Everton | @Matt_Law_DT

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1536392098508939264
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18337 on: Today at 06:01:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:00:12 pm
Exclusive: Peter Kenyon fronting consortium to try and buy Everton | @Matt_Law_DT

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1536392098508939264
He's after the full set
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,164
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18338 on: Today at 06:15:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:00:12 pm
Exclusive: Peter Kenyon fronting consortium to try and buy Everton | @Matt_Law_DT

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1536392098508939264

Probably the only way out for Moshi and Usi.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,118
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18339 on: Today at 06:38:13 pm »
I'll be sick if this goes through.  ::)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18340 on: Today at 06:42:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:38:13 pm
I'll be sick if this goes through.  ::)

Why? It is an American consortium, and it will most likely be a leveraged buyout ...
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,600
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18341 on: Today at 07:10:40 pm »
an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18342 on: Today at 07:16:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:10:40 pm
what a clown.

Notion Magazine.notions is right!
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18343 on: Today at 07:37:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:00:12 pm
Exclusive: Peter Kenyon fronting consortium to try and buy Everton | @Matt_Law_DT

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1536392098508939264

Wow. He's an absolute c*nt him. Would suit them to be honest.

I trust our Farhad will be having none of this and hopefully continues running the club for many years to come.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,600
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18344 on: Today at 07:55:44 pm »
I kind of laugh at this - another owner who will learn quickly that Everton aren't even well liked in their own home city and have no fanbase whatsoever.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18345 on: Today at 07:59:42 pm »
Michael Knightons waiting in the wings too.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18346 on: Today at 08:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:33:41 pm
Small Faces - Bitchy Boo Park
Katy Perry - Hiss is how we do


Montell Jordan- This is How We Boo It...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,018
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18347 on: Today at 08:05:05 pm »
Be hilarious if they were sold and first item of business was to bin BMD in favour of upgrading Goodison
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18348 on: Today at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:59:42 pm
Michael Knightons waiting in the wings too.

Hes been seen buying their training kit...
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,414
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18349 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:05:05 pm
Be hilarious if they were sold and first item of business was to bin BMD in favour of upgrading Goodison
But that would actually be a sensible decision, and might prove that they might actually know what they're doing. I'm not sure I'd want that.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 664
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18350 on: Today at 08:25:43 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 07:14:58 pm
Straight from Bargain Boos

Surely a missed opportunity to make a Bitter rather than a lager?
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18351 on: Today at 08:29:26 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:05:05 pm
Be hilarious if they were sold and first item of business was to bin BMD in favour of upgrading Goodison

Nah, they would probably down-size BMD and make it a normal stadium, instead of that shiny utopia ...

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,018
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18352 on: Today at 09:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:15:46 pm
But that would actually be a sensible decision, and might prove that they might actually know what they're doing.

It would be the sensible decision, but the fume would likely be too much
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,495
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18353 on: Today at 09:32:26 pm »
"valuing the club at £500m"

In what fucking world at they worth that much? They're close to £400m in debt, they're loss making every year despite a few dodgy Usmanov back commercial deals, they have a squad which is relegation standard and needs money throwing at it but also have a wage bill wildly out of control and they have some concrete in a sand filled old dock and need to find probably the best part of £400m to finish the new stadium.

Anyone throwing that sort of money at Everton is crazier than Moshilaaa.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18354 on: Today at 09:43:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:32:26 pm
"valuing the club at £500m"

In what fucking world at they worth that much? They're close to £400m in debt, they're loss making every year despite a few dodgy Usmanov back commercial deals, they have a squad which is relegation standard and needs money throwing at it but also have a wage bill wildly out of control and they have some concrete in a sand filled old dock and need to find probably the best part of £400m to finish the new stadium.

Anyone throwing that sort of money at Everton is crazier than Moshilaaa.

How much did Moshiri pay for his shares?

They announced that he converted £250m of debt to equity, but Ive read the Notes to their Accounts and thats still payable but at no set date (which means it can be classified as equity under FRS 102).

Maybe the valuation includes this equity so effectively its £250m for the club and £250m for his loan to be repaid.

Any potential buyer can easily see that money was pissed up the wall though.

Or it could be the sportswashers have driven up the valuations of clubs.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18355 on: Today at 09:52:31 pm »
Take the Money and Boo
It's All About the Boojamins
Can't Boo Me Love
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,906
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18356 on: Today at 10:06:22 pm »
Quote
Four parties make approaches to buy Everton and end Farhad Moshiris disastrous ownership
Most progress has been made with a consortium led by controversial former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon, whose group includes a gold mining billionaire

Farhad Moshiris disastrous ownership of Everton has taken a surreal twist, with news the eccentric billionaire is in talks to sell the club to close associates of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon.

The Mirror can reveal Moshiri and his backer Alisher Usmanov are considering cutting their losses at Goodison, after receiving approaches to sell their stake from FOUR different parties. But most progress has been made with a consortium led by controversial former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon, who has most recently set up a company which specialises in advising on football club purchases.

Kenyon was involved in a failed bid to buy Newcastle, and now he is fronting a consortium which also includes American real estate tycoon Maciek Kaminski and John Thornton, a gold mining billionaire.

 

Thornton has close contacts with former President Trumps administration, and acted as representative of Trump in trade talks with China, where he has extensive business ties, for which he has come under much criticism in his native US.

He is also a former president of American investment bank Goldman Sachs, and has close links with the controversial Bannon, who also worked for Goldman Sachs.

It is understood there have already been several meetings between Kenyons consortium and Moshiri, with further talks slated over a potential deal. But the price for Everton, after a disastrous six year period under Moshiri which saw them flirt dangerously with relegation this season, could be a major stumbling block to any deal with any of the four different bidders involvedwith a total figure of more than £1bn likely.

Moshiris total investment in the Merseyside club, since he bought a majority shareholding back in 2016, now stands close to £600m, after a series of cash injections into the club, by converting loans into shares. His stake now stands at 94 per cent, after initially buying 49 per cent of the shares in the club, and he would need at least £600m to break even on his total investment.

But that is BEFORE the majority of funding for a new stadium has been provided, with the projected cost of the total build already set at above £500m, and most of that funding yet to be secured.

That would set the cost of the club at in excess of £1bn - which would be prohibitive for a club in Evertons position.

Moshiri has privately indicated to the club board he is not inclined to sell, but with his business partner and principal backer Usmanov sanctioned by the UK, EU and American authorities because of his close ties with Russia president Vladimir Putin, they may be forced to consider offers.

The latest links with such controversial potential owners is just the latest of a series of crazy chapters in the Moshiri reign, with the British-Iranian businessman, who was Usmanovs former accountant, spending more than £500m on largely disastrous transfer dealings since he arrived at Goodison.



Trump supporters :lmao


Watch them try and twist trump as being ok actually.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/four-parties-make-approaches-buy-27224257
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,906
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18357 on: Today at 10:08:31 pm »
Moshi la looking to sell.

Just as gangster Usmanov becomes persona non grata. 

Many people would claim that there was a link
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18358 on: Today at 10:09:18 pm »
They already have Tiny Arms; why not Tiny Hands?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,164
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18359 on: Today at 10:20:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:06:22 pm
Trump supporters :lmao


Watch them try and twist trump as being ok actually.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/four-parties-make-approaches-buy-27224257

Trading an Oligarch tainted money washing crook for a Trump charlatan is so poetic that it can't possibly be true. Going to get out the incense and voodoo dolls to try to will it to happen!
