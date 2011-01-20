"valuing the club at £500m"
In what fucking world at they worth that much? They're close to £400m in debt, they're loss making every year despite a few dodgy Usmanov back commercial deals, they have a squad which is relegation standard and needs money throwing at it but also have a wage bill wildly out of control and they have some concrete in a sand filled old dock and need to find probably the best part of £400m to finish the new stadium.
Anyone throwing that sort of money at Everton is crazier than Moshilaaa.
How much did Moshiri pay for his shares?
They announced that he converted £250m of debt to equity, but Ive read the Notes to their Accounts and thats still payable but at no set date (which means it can be classified as equity under FRS 102).
Maybe the valuation includes this equity so effectively its £250m for the club and £250m for his loan to be repaid.
Any potential buyer can easily see that money was pissed up the wall though.
Or it could be the sportswashers have driven up the valuations of clubs.