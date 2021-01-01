« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1004878 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18200 on: Today at 08:32:45 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:37:04 am
Im pretty sure the band wouldve started the song as a homage to the venue rather than our fans in the crowd just launching into it mid set  :lmao


Imagine an event at Anfield being all about the team who play at Anfield!!
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18201 on: Today at 08:38:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:35 am
The relative proximity of BMD to the city centre might well be an attraction. And the riverside location might actually mean something to organisers and promoters of prestigious events, whereas it's irrelevent for football. But I don't think it would affect Anfield much.

Council regulations already restrict the number of non-football events we can hold, and it's quite a low number. I'm pretty sure we'll still be able to fill every slot

If BMD ever gets built the access issues will probably restrict how many non-football events they can stage. If they fill their quota it will just mean more events for the city, which is good all round.

What classic bands would want to play at the Bitter Bowl though?

The Poo?

The Red Hot Chilli Poopers?

Aeros***?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,372
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18202 on: Today at 08:39:56 am »
The Boo Radleys.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,602
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18203 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
Maybe they could do one those Classical recitals theres as well.

Handballs Messiah for example.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
The Real People(s club)
Logged
AHA!

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 08:52:02 am »
If The Boo played in Woodison they could start with Boo Boo O Riley.hopefully they Wont be fooled Again.alright Im putting my coat on!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18206 on: Today at 08:53:41 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:39:56 am
The Boo Radleys.

A Day In the Life of an Evertonian, soundtracked by this band

Wake up

BOOOOO
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Up
« previous next »
 