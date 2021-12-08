The Rolling Stones at Anfield tonight and other gigs is great for the club and the local area. It got me thinking, any chance Everton could pinch such prestige events from us once their Stadium is built.



Hopefully with our higher capacity and easier and safer access it won't happen, any thoughts.



( I say greater capacity, but do these gigs actually sell out)



The relative proximity of BMD to the city centre might well be an attraction. And the riverside location might actually mean something to organisers and promoters of prestigious events, whereas it's irrelevent for football. But I don't think it would affect Anfield much.Council regulations already restrict the number of non-football events we can hold, and it's quite a low number. I'm pretty sure we'll still be able to fill every slotIf BMD ever gets built the access issues will probably restrict how many non-football events they can stage. If they fill their quota it will just mean more events for the city, which is good all round.